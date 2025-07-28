Queen Camilla choppered into Ascot for a surprise appearance on Saturday

Over the weekend, Queen Camilla trotted out for King George Day/Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. She went solo – King Charles was photographed in Sandringham, so I guess they spent the weekend apart. The thing is, Charles really doesn’t give a crap about horses at this point, he just shows up to the biggest horse-related events on the calendar because he feels like that’s his job and a continuation of what his mother did. So he sends Camilla out for the “lesser” horse events, because she actually enjoys it (birds of a feather). All that being said, it’s weird that Camilla would only go to Ascot if she could chopper in:

As Republic’s Graham Smith says, why did she need a helicopter for this journey? I wonder if Camilla was coming from Ray Mill rather than Clarence House or Windsor Castle actually. This was on Saturday, and Camilla and Charles do tend to retire to spend weekends apart, usually at their separate country homes. As I said, Charles was in Sandringham, but did Camilla join him? Did she chopper in from Norfolk or Ray Mill? Not that it’s any excuse – QEII didn’t like to use helicopters as her own personal taxi service, but it looks like she was the last one holding the line. Now that she’s gone, the left-behind Windsors travel almost exclusively by private plane, helicopter or borrowed super-yacht. I can’t even remember the last time any of them traveled by train?

  1. Blogger says:
    “See Willy? I’m using the Uber chopper while you’re on the Greek yacht!”

    Awful dress too for the Rottweiler. Must be inspired by canvas tents.

    • Beverley says:
      OMG, I didn’t see your comment before making mine. My tent looks EXACTLY like that, including the ghastly trim.

  2. sunnyside up says:
    Charles used to care about the environment.

  3. Beverley says:
    Camilla’s dress reminds me of the canvas tent I’m taking to Burning Man.
    That’s all I got. 🤷🏾‍♀️

  4. Chaine says:
    Who’s the elderly gentleman she’s leaning to air kiss?

  5. Hypocrisy says:
    And this is all paid for by the taxpayers… do greedy people ever feel any shame or guilt?

    • Blogger says:
      No. They want more. Bottomless pit of want.

      • Deering24 says:
        In Buddhist parlance, these folks are “hungry ghosts”—everything is never enough even when they are alive…https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungry_ghost

      • Viva says:
        Makes me laugh how they sold this woman to us as someone who never wanted to be queen, never wanted all the fuss or the perks. She LOVES all of it. Her smirk when she was crowned said it all.

  6. Alex Can says:
    Trains are the most environmentally sustainable mode of transportation. If the Windsors were serious about climate collapse they would use trains.

  7. Tessa says:
    A tent dress
    She grins for those cameraa

  8. Susan Collins says:
    Ah yes Horsilla ( who never wanted to be Queen not) is partaking of all the perks of the royals and is choppering in when it is a short drive. Abolish the monarchy!!

  9. Amy Bee says:
    I don’t want to believe she flew in from Clarence House or Windsor Castle. For PR purposes, if she was coming Ray Mill or Sandringham, she could have flew to Windsor Castle and then drove the rest of the way. But it’s clear that these people don’t care who they look to the public.

  10. Becks1 says:
    the helicopter “makes sense” by royal standards if she was at Ray Mill or Sandringham for the weekend. but if she knew she was attending this why not just stay at Windsor for the weekend and avoid the trips?

    the answer is obviously “she does this because she can” but its still mind boggling.

  11. Beverley says:
    Taking a helicopter in while the heir is enjoying an ultra luxury yacht hosted by a foreign government and while her “subjects “ are financially struggling gives Marie Antoinette.

  12. Truthiness says:
    Let the record show that Will took the train to Liverpool in January because he’s such a man of the people. A hard-working eco-warrior who is always thinking of his carbon footprint and has never been called out by the sovereign for excessive helicopter use.

  13. FlamingHotCheetos2021 says:
    That dress looks like a bad attempt to lengthen a pre-existing knee-length dress to make it more formal, but they didn’t have any more of the original fabric and couldn’t get any (or didn’t care to try). It is…not great.

  14. therese says:
    And in case it rained or she got stuck there, she brought her own tent so she could hunker down. I’ll bet there are compartments inside the tent dress that hold flasks for her “tea”.

