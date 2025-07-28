Queen Camilla choppered into Ascot for a surprise appearance on Saturday

Over the weekend, Queen Camilla trotted out for King George Day/Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. She went solo – King Charles was photographed in Sandringham, so I guess they spent the weekend apart. The thing is, Charles really doesn’t give a crap about horses at this point, he just shows up to the biggest horse-related events on the calendar because he feels like that’s his job and a continuation of what his mother did. So he sends Camilla out for the “lesser” horse events, because she actually enjoys it (birds of a feather). All that being said, it’s weird that Camilla would only go to Ascot if she could chopper in:

A fifteen minute drive from Windsor Castle, less than an hour from Clarence House. Why is she arriving by helicopter? https://t.co/ESdO7mC7Mq — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 🇬🇱 🐧 (@GrahamSmith_) July 28, 2025

As Republic’s Graham Smith says, why did she need a helicopter for this journey? I wonder if Camilla was coming from Ray Mill rather than Clarence House or Windsor Castle actually. This was on Saturday, and Camilla and Charles do tend to retire to spend weekends apart, usually at their separate country homes. As I said, Charles was in Sandringham, but did Camilla join him? Did she chopper in from Norfolk or Ray Mill? Not that it’s any excuse – QEII didn’t like to use helicopters as her own personal taxi service, but it looks like she was the last one holding the line. Now that she’s gone, the left-behind Windsors travel almost exclusively by private plane, helicopter or borrowed super-yacht. I can’t even remember the last time any of them traveled by train?