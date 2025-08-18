People: Taylor Swift & Blake Lively ‘aren’t speaking’, and Taylor wrote a song about it?

Can I ask the Swifties something? Have any of Taylor Swift’s albums ever had leaks like this? I remember just a week before The Tortured Poets Department came out, there were some leaks of the songs and the lyrics, and people started to figure out that many of the songs were about Matt Healy, much to the Swifties’ chagrin. But The Life of a Showgirl isn’t coming out until October, and there are SO MANY leaks. Several of the cover-art photos were leaked a week before Taylor even announced the album. Last week, the Daily Mail had a big exclusive about how TLOAS’s songs. They said that Taylor has a song about the accusations that her relationship is a PR stunt, a few political songs (which might even be anti-Trump) and at least one song about her friendship breakup with Blake Lively. I saw that Mail piece and I was like… damn, who leaked all of that? Well now People’s sources are suggesting that Taylor’s new song “Ruin the Friendship” is absolutely about Blake, and the two women are not speaking.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are currently not in communication. Their longtime friendship has been under public scrutiny since Swift’s name was brought into Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, which began in December 2024. Now, a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE, “Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking.” Swift, 35, has come up several times during the actress’ legal war with Baldoni, 41. The superstar’s name was first brought into the mix when Baldoni’s legal team alleged that Swift had pressured him to accept Lively’s rewrites on the movie in a complaint Baldoni filed in January that has since been dismissed. Later, in May, Baldoni’s legal team dropped the subpoena they’d issued to Swift. Swift’s rep claimed the subpoena was “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.” On Aug. 13 Swift announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will include a song titled “Ruin the Friendship,” that fans are speculating is about her relationship with Lively, 37. In April, a source told PEOPLE that Swift “was really hurt” after she was implicated in Lively and Baldoni’s legal case, and in May a source told PEOPLE that her friendship with Lively “has halted.” At that time, another insider said that while the pair were “taking some space,” they were “not no longer friends.” Two months later, a source told PEOPLE that Lively and Swift were working toward being “on good terms,” though their friendship “isn’t the same as it was before.”

That last part of People’s article is hilarious, because they’re quoting their own coverage and trying to hide the fact that Blake’s publicist and Taylor’s publicist are both pushing stories about the friend-split, but the publicists are contradicting one another. I’ve believed for months that Taylor was and perhaps still is quite pissed with what Blake did, and how Blake was clearly parlaying her relationship with Taylor behind-the-scenes. Taylor feels used, and she has every right to feel that way. I’m interested in hearing “Ruin the Friendship” – Taylor is usually at her most savage when she’s writing/singing about women, not men. I will die if the song is basically Bleach Blonde Bad Blood Butch Body.