Alex Rayner: Cynical British people don’t enjoy a classy show like ‘With Love, Meghan’

When the first season of With Love, Meghan came out in March, I remember seeing clips from Googlebox, that show where “real people” watch and react in real time to various shows. The British people on Googlebox who watched WLM seemed to enjoy it? Some of them cracked jokes and rolled their eyes at a few scenes, but they were overwhelmingly impressed with how pretty Montecito looked and they loved some of Meghan’s tips. It’s also worth noting that WLM wasn’t just a successful show in America – it broke Netflix’s top-ten in 24 countries. Including the UK. My point is that it seems likely that more British people watched WLM than most of the video projects put out by the left-behinds. Meghan’s one-pot pasta was a whole TikTok cooking trend, and a lot of people just like watching pleasant, pretty programming where an attractive woman arranges flowers and cooks wings.
I bring this up because of an item which appeared in Richard Eden’s column in the Daily Mail. Eden spoke to Alex Rayner, one of Prince Harry’s friends. Rayner notably spoke to the Mail at length in April, all about the Sentebale drama (and Rayner was saying all the right, pro-Sussex things). I think he might legitimately be tight with Harry. Well, now he’s defending Meghan and WLM.
Described by British television critics variously as ‘an exercise in narcissism’ and ‘toe-curlingly unlovable TV’, the Duchess of Sussex’s series With Love, Meghan provoked much mockery among Netflix viewers. As the American streaming giant prepares to broadcast a second series of the lifestyle and cookery show, one of the Duke of Sussex’s old friends has spoken out about why the British failed to take the series to their hearts.
We are, he claims, not sufficiently classy and ‘too cynical’ to enjoy the glossy series filmed in Montecito, the wealthy California enclave where Prince Harry and Meghan live in a £19.5million mansion with wine cellar, cinema, gym, spa, pool, tennis court, wood-fired stove, barbecue – and 13 (and a half) bathrooms.
‘I’d argue it’s made for the American market maybe a little bit more than for us,’ explains Alex Rayner, who went to the North Pole with Harry on a charity trek in 2012.
‘We’re a little bit more cynical. For us, we’re about old Mrs Miggins over the Aga doing her marmalade. Whereas, in America, they’re a little bit more classy about it. They want a bit more.’
Rayner, 46, who was educated at schools including Harry’s alma mater Eton College, insists that the duchess’s range of goods to accompany the series, sold under her As Ever label, should be celebrated. ‘I think she gets a really tough rap about it. What she tries to do with her food at As Ever is absolutely fantastic.’
He adds: ‘Both Harry and his father are passionate about sustainable, field-to-fork methods. And that’s very much what Meghan’s all about as well, but people pillory her. There’s an enormous level of support and an appetite to see what Harry and Meghan get up to, as with any member of the Royal Family.’
I think there is British “cynicism,” but it’s mostly from the hostile press and the establishment. It’s built into the system, that the British tabloids are going to throw wailing tantrums about every single little thing Harry and Meghan do, say, sell, cook, bake or grill. It’s also built into the system that the Windsors and their handlers will continue to allow it to happen, and they will continue to brief against Harry and Meghan constantly. I imagine we’re in for more palace briefings in the next week, coordinated for WLM’s second season. Anyway, I don’t actually believe that the British audience is deeply cynical about the Sussexes or WLM. My guess is that British people watch WLM because they’re genuinely curious to see what Meghan is up to and what she’s cooking and how she entertains.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I appreciate the dig at the complainers. “You see, its just not made for you all, you’re all too bitter, salty and trashy to appreciate. Stick with the boring stuff about old midge and the Aga. Bless your hearts.”
Yes the digs were chefs kiss. More articles like this please.
Huh, this is the first time I’ve heard anybody say Americans are more “classy” than the British. I mean, I don’t mind; I’ll take it.
Right? In a way, he’s basically saying it’s low class to trash Meghan. And he’s right; it is. But that would make most royalists really trashy…lol. And listen, Meghan’s show will not be for everyone, but at the same time, it will be so lovely for so many people. The level of trashing it gets for what is essentially a cute entertaining show is next level.
You know, every so often — as an American who came to England originally for work many years ago — it comes home to me that the Royals were not just Meghan’s in-laws; they were her employers. My UK employers — two in total — have been lovely on a personal level & pretty focused & effective on a professional one. My one American employer here was a little nightmare, which was — funnily enough — a fact freely acknowledged at the office. So, if my experience is any guide, the Royals lag seriously behind in standards of basic decency in their own country.
Meghan was not getting paid or compensated, so she was not an employee, they paid rent for Frogmore Cottage.
I literally started watching this last night (in the UK and I’m British). I thought it was lovely, utterly charming, but I love Barefoot Contessa / Nigella so maybe I’m more used to that style of programming. I am also a member of Republic so my husband was surprised to see me watching it, but like I told him, she makes her own money and I’m happy to support her doing it. Also I believe every word they said in the documentary and I seem to be in the minority there too.
I immediately thought of Nigella when I read this! I don’t have Netflix so I can’t watch WLM, but over here in the UK we do enjoy ‘classy’ cookery programmes with Nigella being exhibit A. The Mail always does a rundown of all her kitchen utensils and other stuff whenever she releases a new series. And even more cozy cooks like Nigel Slater have massive kitchens and loads of Le Creuset.
Gogglebox. Because you goggle at the box.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan trust many people.
I thought the BM was saying the CEO of ArcheWell had moved back to England, but last week he was in LA packing back to school backpacks for ArcheWell.
Yeah, I saw that. Heaven forbid he take an extended visit back home.
I have forgotten all about that. This is when they were trying to make something out of his LinkedIn posts with his former coworkers. Because apparently any communication with people in your past or going to your home country is forbidden, especially if you work for Harry and Meghan. They are always focusing on the wrong thing.
I studied abroad in London for 5 months back in 2008 and the people there were absolutely miserable and extremely hostile to Americans. They thought we all supported Bush and the war in Iraq and couldn’t grasp the fact that the US is huge and that half of the country despised him. My fellow students and I took every chance to travel, and the Irish, by comparison, were some of the friendliest, most welcoming folks I’ve ever met. Same with those in Spain, Prague, France, literally everywhere else we went. The British are just miserable people.
I had a similar experience in London where people—including those in the hospitality business—came off as miserable, unfriendly and rude. People in the English countryside were nicer. But I found waiters in Paris to be much friendlier than any Londoner.
Similar to my experience in grad school at Cambridge. We took a field trip to Ireland where people were so welcoming & my gosh, the crap that spewed from the mouths of the English about the Irish. They had no idea how to act in someone else’s home (country).
Gee, thanks!
I know a few British expats who have become very successful here in the US, and all of them have said, at one time or another, something along the lines of: “Americans have a greater capacity to appreciate other peoples’ success”. And I think that’s true. For better (we can be happy for someone like Meghan and support her ventures!) and for worse (a lot of us will apparently assume that rich = smart enough to run the country).
I mean the digs were funny but the larger point remains, everything doesn’t have to be curated for you specifically. If this isn’t your type of show then just don’t watch it. You aren’t forced to watch her show or order from As Ever or support them in any manner.
That’s the thing that gets me, it’s not enough for them to just say not to my taste so I’ll give it a pass, they don’t want you to be able to enjoy it either. And, frame it like it’s impossible for someone to enjoy it because they don’t. Now of course some of that is manufactured, because we know that the British media have admitted to admiring Harry and liking stuff that Meghan has worn, etc. but for the faithful haters I don’t get it. Just ignore her.
The Aussies call it “tall poppy syndrome,” but the Brits do it, too — they cut down people who are successful and resent them for their success.
Meghan, being so thoroughly American — generally cheerful and striving — is an easy mark for Brits who can’t stand other people’s success. There’s that, plus the blatant racism, of course.
Good for Alex Rayner for standing up for her.
Did actual, professional British TV critics pillory the show or was it the tabloid rota rats who pilloried the show? Because we all know they are physically & emotionally incapable of praising anything Meghan does.
And did the Sussex house get bigger? I swear, every time I read something from the rats that house cost even more money & has even more bathrooms!! We’re up to 13.5 now?! The mention of a wine cellar cracks me up, as that’s pretty much standard in your average castle, right? And we’ve recently been told how ‘normal’ it is to have a pool & tennis court for your kids.
And yeah, it’s Gogglebox, not Googlebox. I figured that might have been a MS Word autocorrection or something.
Just tried my 2024 Rose and I like it even better than my 2023 Rose. Please don’t delete my entry, I am not trying to hijack anything. I absolutely loved the 2023 and didn’t think anything could be better than that, but the 2024 seems to have more fruits in the taste and I love it even more. Thank Goddess I ordered 6 bottles this time. Now if only I could reorder the cookies, my world would be in total harmony.
Aww, the number of bathrooms is back in play! 🤣 We need a bingo card, with all of their tired old recycled nothing burger “stories” instead of numbers. 🤣