Hailey Glassman: Martha Stewart dined-and-dashed at NYC’s Polo Bar

Martha Stewart is quickly becoming a regular on Real Housewives of New York, from what I understand. She’s got associations with several of the Housewives, and as we’ve seen, Martha is a gossip. Which makes her a natural for reality television. But it looks like Martha is on the other end of some scandalous, reality-show gossip. How the worm turns!! According to RHONY Hailey Glassman, Martha Stewart dined-and-dashed at the Polo Bar.

Hailey Glassman claims Martha Stewart “dined and dashed” when she met up with the “Real Housewives of New York City” cast at the Polo Bar in New York City. The “RHONY” newbie spoke exclusively to Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” about her night out with the lifestyle icon ahead of filming for Season 16 earlier this year. “We went to the Polo Bar before filming,” Glassman, 39, recalled. “Martha stopped by, and she dined and dashed, actually. She ordered some food and we all, like, covered it.” In addition to Glassman and Stewart, “RHONY” stars Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Daisy Toye, Erika Hammond and Sai De Silva were also in attendance at the group dinner. A rep for Stewart didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. While Glassman said she never filmed with Stewart for the show, the media mogul has made a few cameos in the new season. That’s because Toye — who joined “RHONY” alongside Glassman and Hammond in Season 16 — works as Stewart’s makeup artist.

[From Page Six]

Not to defend Martha – who I think has been thoroughly sh-tlisted by many commenters – but I could see how this would happen. Like, if it was all RHONY people, she might have thought that Bravo was picking up the tab. She’s probably used to people paying for her too – I would be very surprised if she’s picked up a tab more than a handful of times in the past two decades. But sure, she should have paid. She should have checked with the other people at the dinner to see who was paying or if the check would be split. Incidentally, this is why it’s still important to carry cash and keep a running tally of what you’re ordering – you can drop some cash on the table and leave whenever you want, and let other people sort out the rest of the bill.