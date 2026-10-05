Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer bifurcated & finalized their divorce after 10 years

I didn’t realize that Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer’s divorce had not been finalized this whole time. Tobey and Jennifer began dating in 2003 and married in 2007. They separated in 2016, and then waited until 2020 to file for divorce. I think it’s gone under the radar that Jennifer and Tobey still got along and they’ve apparently co-parented amicably this whole time. Well, it’s taken until now, nineteen years after their wedding and six years after Jennifer filed for divorce, for these two to actually finalize everything. But even then, it’s not really over – they bifurcated their divorce, probably because Jennifer is engaged to someone else and eager to remarry.
Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are officially divorced, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The former couple’s marital status was officially terminated on Sept. 21, with both restored to the status of single persons, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.
“Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons,” the docs read.
However, the exes bifurcated their marital status, meaning they still have remaining issues in their divorce to work out.
The judgment was officially filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. The court documents do not specify which issues remain unresolved, but state that all matters other than the dissolution of their marital status will be determined separately.
“The Court shall reserve jurisdiction to hear and determine all issues raised by the Petition and Response herein, other than dissolution of the parties’ marital status,” the docs read.
As Page Six previously reported, Maguire and Meyer — who split nearly a decade ago — agreed to use a private judge to mediate any remaining disputes as they work toward a larger settlement. The “Spider-Man” star, 51, and the jewelry designer, 49, separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage. Four years later, Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020.
They shared in a joint statement at the time, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”
The former couple share daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17. Meyer has since moved on with music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi, whom she got engaged to in August 2024. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, earlier this year.
[From Page Six]
My guess is that the child custody/support issues are no longer relevant given the ages of their kids. The hold-up is almost certainly money – Tobey is famously cheap and gross about money, and Jennifer is an heiress with a very successful jewelry line. I have to give them credit though, they have not been publicly messy whatsoever, despite ten years of all of this. I wonder if they decided to start getting this cleaned up because Jennifer welcomed a baby this year, at the age of 49, and she’d like to remarry as soon as possible.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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September 8, 2015: Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer attending the ‘Pawn Sacrifice’ LA Premiere at the Writer’s Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
Mandatory Credit: INFphoto.com Ref: infusny-244/David Edwards/MediaPunch
Featuring: Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer
Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States
When: 08 Sep 2015
Credit: INFphoto.com
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083816903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Meyer, Geoffrey Ogunlesi , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Jennifer Meyer arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083816980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Meyer , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Brentwood, CA – Actor Tobey Maguire and girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman step out for a casual walk to get their daily exercise in during lockdown. After a year of dating already, it’s been reported that Tobey’s kids love Tatiana at this stage in their relationship.
Pictured: Tobey Maguire, Tatiana Dieteman
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Brentwood, CA – Actor Tobey Maguire and girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman step out for a casual walk to get their daily exercise in during lockdown. After a year of dating already, it’s been reported that Tobey’s kids love Tatiana at this stage in their relationship.
Pictured: Tobey Maguire, Tatiana Dieteman
BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY – 49-year-old actor Tobey Maguire may be taking some dating advice from best pal Leonardo DiCaprio! The Spider-Man star was seen with 20-year-old Lily Chee on his arm at Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July bash yesterday.
Pictured: Tobey Maguire, Lily Chee
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USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
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, Hollywood, CA – Pawn Sacrifice Los Angeles Premiere
-PICTURED: Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire
-PHOTO by: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire
Where: Hollywood, California, United States
When: 08 Sep 2015
Credit: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
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World premiere of ‘Babylon’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Featuring: Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, Tobey Maguire
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
49?!! Wow. Yea I think there’s still some big money on the table, property or stocks. I don’t think child support was ever an issue, they both have money with her probably being the richer of the 2.
I don’t think so he is a high level gambler. He won 15.6 million in a poker game and was suing to reclaim his winnings. He does not need to act for income.
He is a world renown cheap skate. I assume she was fighting to make sure her children were properly take care of in a trust or will situation. Or fighting over property and who paid what.
Her father is Ronald Meyer former CEO of Universal and one of the founders of CAA.
And having a rich father does not guarantee anything for the future. See Tori Spelling.
Based on gossip, this dude doesn’t like to pay so I assume it’s that and not about the kids so much. Though he may owe payments to her since it’s taken 10 plus years to resolve.
Wow, can’t believe this is still going on.