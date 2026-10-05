Jennifer Garner shares selfies with her Alias costars, including ex Michael Vartan



One of my favorite Y2K-era shows, Alias, just turned 25. This series was a big part of my formative years. Sydney Bristow was a badass who picked up where The X-Files‘ Dana Scully left off in my personal ‘girl power’ education. Alias also cemented my love of Jennifer Garner and the action spy genre. The cast was great, too. When Bradley Cooper broke into the mainstream with The Hangover, I was absolutely that annoying friend who bragged about knowing him from his two seasons as Will Tippin.

To celebrate the occasion, Jen posted a video from an interview she gave about playing Sydney and added footage and pictures with castmates, including Gina Torres, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, and Merrin Dungey, as well as creator J.J. Abrams. She also posted a selfie with her former co-star and ex, Michael Vartan. They dated from around 2003-2004. From Wealth of Geeks via Yahoo! Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner marked the 25th anniversary of Alias with a new photo of former costar and ex-boyfriend Michael Vartan. The selfie appeared in Garner’s Sept. 30 Instagram montage celebrating the ABC spy drama. Garner has one arm around Vartan, who wears glasses, a chambray shirt and a New York Mets cap. The image offered a rare recent glimpse of the former costars together. Garner played Sydney Bristow opposite Vartan’s Michael Vaughn throughout the series, which premiered Sept. 30, 2001, and ran for five seasons. Garner’s anniversary post went well beyond one reunion, bringing together photographs, footage and memories from the cast and creative team who remained part of her life long after the show ended in 2006. The montage included current and older images with Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Merrin Dungey and series creator J.J. Abrams. “They were my whole world, the cast and crew, and they still are,” Garner said in the video’s voiceover. She described the group as a small circle that had remained connected across the years.

[From Wealth of Geeks via Yahoo! Entertainment]

Jen and Michael’s selfie looks like it was taken somewhat recently. I’m not surprised that Jen stayed friendly with another one of her exes. She strikes me as an emotionally intelligent, well-adjusted woman. It’s been a while since we’ve had a Michael Vartan sighting, but I’d like some more. Jen and I must have similar taste because back in the day, Vartan and Affleck were my big celebrity crushes.

I always get so excited to see pictures of Jen and Victor Garber. Everyone who works with Victor loves him. I watched Jen’s Insta video a few times, but didn’t see any pictures of Kevin Weisman, who played tech guy Marshall Flinkman. Weisman was just in the fourth season of Reacher. He made a post for Alias’ 25th anniversary where he thanked everyone for signing the Alias Declassified book for his mom back in 2002 when it came out. Jen commented on it, writing “Moms are the best, and so are you” with two hearts and a star emoji. Aw.

These photos with Michael Vartan are from the set of Alias in 2005:

