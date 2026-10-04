Prince Harry & Meghan were photographed at a Cotswolds pub, having lunch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been photographed together for the first time since they moved back to the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan were seen hand-in-hand, walking into a Cotswolds pub. The Sun published the exclusive photos, and it doesn’t look like there’s any photo credit on them, which is weird. Conspiracies are already brewing about the lack of accreditation, but my guess is that the photos were taken by someone on staff at the Sun, likely due to a tip-off. The photos are super-clear and they almost look pap-strolly. Part of the Sun’s exclusive was about the food, which will always be of interest to me. I always want to know what celebrities order!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went public for the first time since returning to the UK — having lunch at a cosy Cotswolds pub called The Falkland Arms. Our exclusive photos show Prince Harry and wife Meghan holding hands on Thursday’s stroll to the boozer.
Both wore shades and Harry, 42, was seen glancing at a menu board outside the 16th-century pub, which is round the corner from the Beckhams in Great Tew, Oxfordshire. Meg, 45, clutched her purse and looked casual in black with white pumps. Harry wore a Santa Barbara fire department cap, a nod to their US home in nearby Montecito.
The couple, whose kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were at school, were pictured together in Britain for the first time since we revealed the family were returning to the UK six years after Megxit.
Inside the pub, Meghan dined on a £18.25 portion of gluten-free beer-battered haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce. Harry chose a £17.95 chicken, ham and leek pie with seasonal greens, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.
The boozer still retains most of its traditional features, including flagstone floors and low beamed ceilings.
A pub insider said: “Everyone here gets the royal treatment — it doesn’t matter who you are. We’re lucky to get lots of different people visiting us, and everyone is treated like a local. When they visited, Harry and Meghan just acted like locals.”
The pub is a two-mile walk from Soho Farmhouse where Meg does pilates. David and Victoria Beckham’s £12million home is nearby. In TV gangster series MobLand, Pierce Brosnan’s character Conrad Harrigan mentions the pub saying: “Change the venue to Falkland Arms, Great Tew. They serve a nice pint there.”
It is named after Lucius Cary, the 2nd Viscount Falkland, who fought with Royalists in the Civil War and died in 1643. His family still own the Great Tew Estate — where Harry and Meghan lived before they moved to the US.
According to Tom Sykes, Meghan also took Kelly Zajfen to this same pub, The Falkland Arms, when Kelly visited. Kelly even posted a few photos from inside the pub on her Instagram. So clearly, this is the Sussexes’ favorite pubs, which might also explain why the photos are so clear and well-positioned – the photographer had a good idea that Meghan and Harry would turn up at their favorite pub soon enough. As for the food… I suspect Meghan doesn’t care that her dish was gluten-free, she probably just wanted the haddock. Honestly, Harry’s ham, chicken & leek pie sounds a bit gross to me but I bet it tastes better than it sounds.
Loved up Harry & Meg pictured enjoying pub lunch on first UK outing since returnhttps://t.co/LqKpan1Jdt
— The Sun (@TheSun) October 2, 2026
Harry and Meghan seen for the first time together since UK return pic.twitter.com/NTUYSwW4f9
— The Sun (@TheSun) October 2, 2026
Cover courtesy of The Sun, additional photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Good to see them out and about
Meg is looking just like Demi Moore in that pic!
Whew, not just me thinking that. I think it’s the way the camera caught her mouth while talking.
OMG. They had LUNCH?! SHOCKING!!!
It seems strange that the Murder of an controversial ex MP is less important that a private married couple going out to Lunch. Perhaps the King got it wrong.
The article is more about that place than the Sussexes. I wondered if the pictures were taken by the staff and submitted to the Sun in exchange for free advertising. The Sussexes, good for them, don’t seem to care.
I’d rather read the article about the Ann Widdecombe murder, frankly.
So, what is stopping you?
So…why are you here commenting if you care so much about Ann Widdecombe?
Good to see them again.
I wonder how a Nando’s restaurant would do in the Cotswolds, they claim Iceland has the worst food, but England is fighting for that spot.
So irrelevant! 🙄 Private citizens, married couple hold hands and go out to lunch. At a “boozer.” LOL
Anyway, they look great.
FWIW, the “gluten free” BEER BATTERED fish can’t be GF, by definition. I looked at the menu and the allergen information, and while it doesn’t check the gluten box, it’s described as Gold ale battered. Anyway, there are many things about the Sun’s story that are irrelevant, including the GF description of fish and chips, but Harry and Meghan are decidedly not.
I think it’s gross that this pub is telling the media the exact food its famous patrons order. It’s not as though H+M posted photos of their meals. The pub did not do this on Meghan’s previous visit(s), yet here they are, casually invading her privacy? I hope they never visit that pub again.
They just keep giving and reinforcing the impression that Brits are bunch of miserable, cheapskate, broke-arse bastards who are always looking to sell out people to make a fast buck.
Also, from a security perspective, I can’t imagine that it’s a good idea to be tipping off would-be attackers about the kinds of meals certain customers order. And I side-eye the Sun for printing a “pap” photo. They may feel that failing to attribute the photo will protect them, but I suspect that they will have already received a legal letter.
I think it’s quite possible that the pub didn’t give the Sun that information and that the paper just picked two items off the menu and attributed them to Harry and Meghan.
Eh, I don’t mind the part of what they ate. It’s probably just a member of their staff hoping to make a few extra dollars. I am quite curious about the photos though. I did read on twitter that someone figured out it was the Sun’s staff photographer. This couple will never know a moments peace while they are in England
I suspect the Sun has staff staked out in the Cotswolds hoping Meghan and Harry pass by that’s why the photos are not being credited. Hopefully now that they got the photos the Sun will leave them alone.
Chicken, ham and leek pie can be very delicious – think of it as chicken potpie with with some leeks and ham in it.
I’ve had it and it is delicious!
321 photos appearing of the keens going to a pub holding hands
I thought by now that most people knew an exclusive like this with a very clear and close picture no bodyguards blocking etc were set uo by them. I appreciate that many of you don’t want to hear it but they do exactly what other celebrities do and this is case in point – they set this up.
Harry is not setting anything up with a tabloid or paparazzi.
She looks so tiny here. I hope she is OK. I also hope she will be back in sunny and safe Montecito soon. I just remembered her saying at some point that there is a “before, during and after” in her life, referring to her royal life in the UK. I don’t think she ever planned on coming back. This is just for Harry and maybe Invictus.
My guess is the staff either tipped someone off or sold the pics themselves. The part about what they ate is basically free advertising for the pub so I don’t blame them for sharing. I’m sure the pub does well but more business is more business.
They look cute – casual and happy.