Prince Harry & Meghan were photographed at a Cotswolds pub, having lunch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been photographed together for the first time since they moved back to the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan were seen hand-in-hand, walking into a Cotswolds pub. The Sun published the exclusive photos, and it doesn’t look like there’s any photo credit on them, which is weird. Conspiracies are already brewing about the lack of accreditation, but my guess is that the photos were taken by someone on staff at the Sun, likely due to a tip-off. The photos are super-clear and they almost look pap-strolly. Part of the Sun’s exclusive was about the food, which will always be of interest to me. I always want to know what celebrities order!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went public for the first time since returning to the UK — having lunch at a cosy Cotswolds pub called The Falkland Arms. Our exclusive photos show Prince Harry and wife Meghan holding hands on Thursday’s stroll to the boozer. Both wore shades and Harry, 42, was seen glancing at a menu board outside the 16th-century pub, which is round the corner from the Beckhams in Great Tew, Oxfordshire. Meg, 45, clutched her purse and looked casual in black with white pumps. Harry wore a Santa Barbara fire department cap, a nod to their US home in nearby Montecito. The couple, whose kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were at school, were pictured together in Britain for the first time since we revealed the family were returning to the UK six years after Megxit. Inside the pub, Meghan dined on a £18.25 portion of gluten-free beer-battered haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce. Harry chose a £17.95 chicken, ham and leek pie with seasonal greens, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy. The boozer still retains most of its traditional features, including flagstone floors and low beamed ceilings. A pub insider said: “Everyone here gets the royal treatment — it doesn’t matter who you are. We’re lucky to get lots of different people visiting us, and everyone is treated like a local. When they visited, Harry and Meghan just acted like locals.” The pub is a two-mile walk from Soho Farmhouse where Meg does pilates. David and Victoria Beckham’s £12million home is nearby. In TV gangster series MobLand, Pierce Brosnan’s character Conrad Harrigan mentions the pub saying: “Change the venue to Falkland Arms, Great Tew. They serve a nice pint there.” It is named after Lucius Cary, the 2nd Viscount Falkland, who fought with Royalists in the Civil War and died in 1643. His family still own the Great Tew Estate — where Harry and Meghan lived before they moved to the US.

[From The Sun]

According to Tom Sykes, Meghan also took Kelly Zajfen to this same pub, The Falkland Arms, when Kelly visited. Kelly even posted a few photos from inside the pub on her Instagram. So clearly, this is the Sussexes’ favorite pubs, which might also explain why the photos are so clear and well-positioned – the photographer had a good idea that Meghan and Harry would turn up at their favorite pub soon enough. As for the food… I suspect Meghan doesn’t care that her dish was gluten-free, she probably just wanted the haddock. Honestly, Harry’s ham, chicken & leek pie sounds a bit gross to me but I bet it tastes better than it sounds.

Loved up Harry & Meg pictured enjoying pub lunch on first UK outing since returnhttps://t.co/LqKpan1Jdt — The Sun (@TheSun) October 2, 2026

Harry and Meghan seen for the first time together since UK return pic.twitter.com/NTUYSwW4f9 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 2, 2026