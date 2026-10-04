Duchess Meghan showed off beautiful new jewelry in As Ever’s Advent promotion

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever introduced a new product: the As Ever Advent Calendar, in collaboration with Compartes (an LA-based chocolatier). I thought it was already sold out, but I double-checked and the Advent calendar is still available for pre-order. It’s not shipping out until next month, so that makes sense – Compartes will have a better idea of how many of these Advents they’ll need to make.
To promote their new product, As Ever posted some new photos on their Instagram, including the above photo of Meghan sitting on some kind of daybed, looking at the new Advent calendar. It’s all part of the same photoshoot, which was most likely done in California months ago Meghan was decked out in gold-and-diamond jewelry and she looked very expensive. How expensive? So expensive that multiple royalists are throwing loud tantrums about Meghan’s jewelry. LOL.
The Duchess of Sussex has made sizeable additions to her jewellery box, including a diamond bracelet named after the late Princess Diana. In promotional photos for her new £112 chocolate advent calendar, Meghan, 45, wore three new jewellery pieces worth nearly £75,000 ($100,000).
One of the standout additions is a glittering tennis necklace in yellow gold from Jennifer Meyer worth $61,250, or roughly £46,000.
She also debuted a new bracelet and earrings from one of the Duchess’s favourite jewellers, California-based Logan Hollowell. Meghan appeared to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law by adding the brand’s Diana diamond bracelet, worth $32,550 (£24,645), to her collection. She also wore the ‘Reverse Water Drop Martini Studs’ that sell for $5,575 (£4,200).
Prince Harry’s wife also wore her wedding ring, Cartier love bracelet and Diana’s famed Cartier Tank Francaise watch, as well as the mystery pear-shaped diamond ring on her right hand that experts told the Daily Mail ‘symbolises independence, self-love, and personal power’.
Other pieces included Meghan’s bedazzled Oura ring fitness tracker, including a £2,100 diamond-encrusted sleeve from Logan Hollowell, that she was first pictured wearing in July.
Her outfit comprised a $695 cream cashmere sweater from Co with a khaki silk skirt from Argent Bias that retails for $250, but is no longer available to buy. Meghan finished the look with powder-pink, ruched ballet flats from Aquazzura that retail for $1,369.
Meghan actually had this look included on her OneOff page, so that’s how all of her clothing items were identified. Her jewelry was not included on OneOff though, which means the Mail obsessively sourced everything themselves. I hope they cried as they tallied everything up. How dare Meghan wear nice jewelry! How dare she wear diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet! You know what else is funny? They’re so mad about her new jewelry, they couldn’t even price the pieces which Meghan always wears – her engagement ring, her Cartier pieces, her wedding band. Usually, those would be included in the tally to make Meghan sound “out of touch.” It’s like they’ve learned the hard way that people aren’t outraged that Meghan has nice things. People see her dripped out and we’re like “oh, rich auntie vibes.”
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
All looks great except 1400 dollar slippers is a bit absurd, no matter how deep the pockets.
For the love of GOD, she is married to a Prince – whose father is the KING OF ENGLAND, his grandmother was the QUEEN OF ENGLAND and his mother was English nobility. I expect her to be decked out in expensive, heirloom quality pieces. She looks great.
It’s all about choice.
I would kill for that jewelry
Do you have any idea how much zooming in I am having to do to even see these pieces of jewelry? Like the British media is not alright at all . Imagine being this much of a stalker to someone who you say is irrelevant and your monarchy declares a private citizen. Like these people really need to go see someone with a couch and possibly the ability to have them admitted somewhere for long term treatment.
It’s a bit rich for the DM to complain about Meghan’s jewellery when Kate and Camilla wear jewellery worth ten times that on a regular basis. I much prefer Meghan’s jewellery collection though.
It’s impotent anger. And jealousy. And resentment. And its because they know that M’s jewelry belongs to her while the jewelry that cowmilla & Khate wear (especially khate whose husband I’m sure doesn’t gift her anything unlike H who lavishes his wife with jewelry & gifts and we all know that chucky has been buying gifts for cowmilla before, during & after his marriage to Diana) belong to the crown.
I wonder how M stores her jewelry. She has so many pieces, all with significant meaning attached to them………she probably has a jewelry display case in her dressing room (like the ones in a jewelry store.)
I love all of her jewelry it looks stunning on her, I own similar pieces which always makes me smile when I see her choices match mine even if the size of the stones and price of my jewelry is much lower..(some I’ve had for decades or inherited before Meghan even starred in Suits). I love seeing Meghan wear new pieces no matter what the cost is, she isn’t using any duchy or tax payers funds to buy her jewelry so the cost is truly irrelevant to the public it isn’t our business or coming out of our budget.. I would love more details on that gorgeous new diamond ring out of curiosity, but I’m also fine not knowing… the fact that her jewelry is being used to create more hostility towards Meghan is laughable coming from a family that has vaults of stolen jewelry they love to wear and refuse to return. I also truly hope Meghan and Lilibet have tiaras of their own so they are never at the mercy of whichever horrible Queen is in charge of the BRF vaults. I hope Meghan’s jewelry vault continues to grow.. and we all know Waity will soon be raiding the vaults for more jewelry or going be shopping with those public funds to compete.
I looked on the Jennifer Meyer site and there are no necklaces for $61,000. The tennis necklace that looks like the one she’s wearing, depending on whether it’s the small or large version, goes for about $27-$35,000.
Whatever, she looks beautiful.
The jewelry is listed on the OneOff page. At least it is now? Here’s the necklace link on the Jennifer Meyer site, for $61,250.
https://jennifermeyer.com/products/large-double-dome-necklace-diamond-pave?im_ref=U1GTfgT67xyZUzS3fXRW63UrUkrwpMzNsSpnSk0&sharedid=&irpid=6324594&irgwc=1&afsrc=1
She looks amazing! I’m envious of her dainty ankles, my wrists are probably bigger….