Duchess Meghan showed off beautiful new jewelry in As Ever’s Advent promotion

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever introduced a new product: the As Ever Advent Calendar, in collaboration with Compartes (an LA-based chocolatier). I thought it was already sold out, but I double-checked and the Advent calendar is still available for pre-order. It’s not shipping out until next month, so that makes sense – Compartes will have a better idea of how many of these Advents they’ll need to make.

To promote their new product, As Ever posted some new photos on their Instagram, including the above photo of Meghan sitting on some kind of daybed, looking at the new Advent calendar. It’s all part of the same photoshoot, which was most likely done in California months ago Meghan was decked out in gold-and-diamond jewelry and she looked very expensive. How expensive? So expensive that multiple royalists are throwing loud tantrums about Meghan’s jewelry. LOL.

The Duchess of Sussex has made sizeable additions to her jewellery box, including a diamond bracelet named after the late Princess Diana. In promotional photos for her new £112 chocolate advent calendar, Meghan, 45, wore three new jewellery pieces worth nearly £75,000 ($100,000). One of the standout additions is a glittering tennis necklace in yellow gold from Jennifer Meyer worth $61,250, or roughly £46,000. She also debuted a new bracelet and earrings from one of the Duchess’s favourite jewellers, California-based Logan Hollowell. Meghan appeared to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law by adding the brand’s Diana diamond bracelet, worth $32,550 (£24,645), to her collection. She also wore the ‘Reverse Water Drop Martini Studs’ that sell for $5,575 (£4,200). Prince Harry’s wife also wore her wedding ring, Cartier love bracelet and Diana’s famed Cartier Tank Francaise watch, as well as the mystery pear-shaped diamond ring on her right hand that experts told the Daily Mail ‘symbolises independence, self-love, and personal power’. Other pieces included Meghan’s bedazzled Oura ring fitness tracker, including a £2,100 diamond-encrusted sleeve from Logan Hollowell, that she was first pictured wearing in July. Her outfit comprised a $695 cream cashmere sweater from Co with a khaki silk skirt from Argent Bias that retails for $250, but is no longer available to buy. Meghan finished the look with powder-pink, ruched ballet flats from Aquazzura that retail for $1,369.

[From The Daily Mail]

Meghan actually had this look included on her OneOff page, so that’s how all of her clothing items were identified. Her jewelry was not included on OneOff though, which means the Mail obsessively sourced everything themselves. I hope they cried as they tallied everything up. How dare Meghan wear nice jewelry! How dare she wear diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet! You know what else is funny? They’re so mad about her new jewelry, they couldn’t even price the pieces which Meghan always wears – her engagement ring, her Cartier pieces, her wedding band. Usually, those would be included in the tally to make Meghan sound “out of touch.” It’s like they’ve learned the hard way that people aren’t outraged that Meghan has nice things. People see her dripped out and we’re like “oh, rich auntie vibes.”