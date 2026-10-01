Duchess Meghan’s latest As Ever product drop: a chocolate Advent calendar

Since her family’s move to the UK, the Duchess of Sussex has continued to promote As Ever and introduce new As Ever products. This week’s new product drop? A chocolate collaboration with Compartés, the LA-based chocolatier. They made an Advent calendar. True story: I only learned about Advent calendars when I was well into adulthood. I swear they were not a thing when I was growing up, or if they were a thing, barely anyone spoke of them.

Anyway, As Ever’s Advent calendar is full of chocolate, obviously. The packaging is interesting because the “box” looks very much like Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home. What I would say is Meghan and Harry’s real home, despite this shambolic UK move. Anyway, the calendar goes on sale today for pre-order, with delivery set for November so that everyone can enjoy a month of chocolate treats. The As Ever team also posted a beautiful new photo of Meghan, dripping in diamonds. I hope our girl is safe and happy!

Incidentally, while I’m happy that As Ever is doing more with their Compartes collabs, it feels like Meghan overthinks a little bit and she likes things that are super-fancy and limited-edition. When really, her consumers would be perfectly happy with chocolate bars and any form of chocolate, in stock permanently on her site.

Photos courtesy of As Ever.

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13 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s latest As Ever product drop: a chocolate Advent calendar”

  1. Holly says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:24 am

    I really wish they’d used another artist for the picture. I know it’s probably not AI but it looks AI. and people will use that to unnecessarily criticise this.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 1, 2026 at 10:31 am

      If Meghan has to worry about every bit of criticism then it’s better she doesn’t do anything at all. I think the picture look fine. It’s a box of chocolates not a work of art.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      October 1, 2026 at 10:48 am

      I’m confused. You’re saying it’s not AI but looks AI? But it was an artist? Okaaay?

      Reply
      • Holly says:
        October 1, 2026 at 11:09 am

        I’m saying it looks AI and if anyone else was selling this I would assume it was AI.

        However, I’m giving Megan the benefit of the doubt because she gets enough criticism. Others won’t be so generous and I’m left wondering what her Comms team were doing that they didn’t warn her this would be a potential source of criticism.

  2. Amy Bee says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:28 am

    Is she overthinking things or is it that collabs can only be limited editions. Her venture into chocolate is being done with a partner who has their own products to sell.

    Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:37 am

    I love Advent calendars! Hoping to snag one of these.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:44 am

    LOL Advent calendars were definitely a thing in the 80s! But they were usually just basic chocolate ones that you got from the grocery store or somewhere. It wasnt like now where every store has their own and there are wine advent calendars and perfume advent calendars and makeup advent calendars etc.

    I always opened mine on the respective days but my sister had self restraint and wouldn’t eat them until Christmas morning when she would come in my room and eat them all in front of me and not share with me lol. (I think I usually got one.)

    Reply
  5. tamsin says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:47 am

    What a great product drop! Perfect! Don’t think those worrying that they will sell their Montecito estate can rest easy. It’s such an important part of As ever’s vibe.

    Reply
  6. Monika says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:47 am

    I am so jealous. I grew up with Advents calendars and always loved them but As ever still does not deliver internationally so I will miss this one, again.
    Advent is my favourite time of the year more than Christmas. It is he build up to Christmas

    Reply
  7. Deneph says:
    October 1, 2026 at 10:57 am

    I’ve already ordered the advent calendar from See’s so I really don’t need this one as well. If it’s not too too expensive I may get it anyway but considering how much her chocolate was before, I’m not sure I’ll be getting this.

    Reply
  8. Tessi says:
    October 1, 2026 at 11:00 am

    Did you see her Insta story? Just so beautiful

    Reply
  9. Kittenmom says:
    October 1, 2026 at 11:03 am

    I’ve sat out the last few drops for budgetary reasons, but with several occasions coming up, I am gonna splurge this time! Can’t wait!

    Reply

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