Duchess Meghan’s latest As Ever product drop: a chocolate Advent calendar

Since her family’s move to the UK, the Duchess of Sussex has continued to promote As Ever and introduce new As Ever products. This week’s new product drop? A chocolate collaboration with Compartés, the LA-based chocolatier. They made an Advent calendar. True story: I only learned about Advent calendars when I was well into adulthood. I swear they were not a thing when I was growing up, or if they were a thing, barely anyone spoke of them.

Anyway, As Ever’s Advent calendar is full of chocolate, obviously. The packaging is interesting because the “box” looks very much like Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home. What I would say is Meghan and Harry’s real home, despite this shambolic UK move. Anyway, the calendar goes on sale today for pre-order, with delivery set for November so that everyone can enjoy a month of chocolate treats. The As Ever team also posted a beautiful new photo of Meghan, dripping in diamonds. I hope our girl is safe and happy!

Incidentally, while I’m happy that As Ever is doing more with their Compartes collabs, it feels like Meghan overthinks a little bit and she likes things that are super-fancy and limited-edition. When really, her consumers would be perfectly happy with chocolate bars and any form of chocolate, in stock permanently on her site.