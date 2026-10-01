Prince William’s Earthshot confirms the celebrities at the Mumbai ceremony

For years now, it’s felt like Prince William is pretty bored of Earthshot, his “signature” philanthropic event. Of course, it never felt like William was all that engaged with it in the first place, possibly because it was something created and organized by his staff so that he could have a Big, Important Thing, just like Brother! The first few years of Earthshot, William basically only attended the awards ceremony to hang out with the celebrities who had flown in (on Earthshot’s dime). Those were the years where William didn’t even invite the actual Earthshot Prize nominees to the awards ceremony. Good times. Well, this year’s Earthshot event is in Mumbai, India. Earthshot finally announced the date of the prize ceremony and a list of some of the celebrities scheduled to attend. Hope they remember to invite the nominees!

Prince William has put together a star-studded lineup for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

The Prince of Wales’ annual awards ceremony, which recognizes global leaders in environmental activism and technology, will be held in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 27. William, 44, will be joined by Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, along with 5,000 distinguished guests at the event, celebrating “scientists, entrepreneurs, community changemakers, indigenous leaders and young innovators addressing the most urgent challenges facing our planet.”

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who performed songs from her debut EP at Windsor Castle in June to celebrate Earthshot’s fifth anniversary, will reunite with Prince William in Mumbai to celebrate bringing the environmental award to India.

“It is a privilege to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, to recognize the extraordinary people repairing our planet,” Ashley said in a press release. “Bringing this global community together in India proves that real change happens when we unite with ambition, creativity and optimism. I’m thrilled to perform at this special celebration.”

Actors Rami Malek and Alia Bhatt will also be on hand for the Mumbai event.

Malek, who previously attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in 2022 when it was held in Boston, said, “We need stories of hope, people who show us that change is possible. The Earthshot Prize Finalists embody this spirit, meeting the urgency of this moment with action. It’s an honor to be in Mumbai to celebrate their outstanding achievements.”

“The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward,” Bhatt added in her statement. “That’s what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I’m proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they’re doing for all of us.”

Other celebrity attendees at the event, which is sponsored by the Serum Institute of India, will include Sachin Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal and Sonam Kapoor. The 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards night will also be livestreamed for the first time, reaching more than 240 countries and territories in 40+ languages, exclusively on Prime Video.

It’s also rumored that Kate Middleton may join her husband for the Mumbai trip, marking her return to the Earthshot Prize ceremony for the first time since 2022.