Prince Andrew launched a legal action against the police over his February arrest

In February, Prince Andrew was detained and arrested at Marsh Farm in Sandringham, the Windsors’ private estate. Andrew had been moved to Sandringham in February, following widespread outrage over the Epstein Files’ release. Thames Valley Police officers executed search warrants in Norfolk and at Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge. Andrew was arrested and taken to the police station for hours. He was chauffeured back to Marsh Farm by his bodyguards that same day (well, it was the evening). It was a big deal, even though nothing much has come of it since then. The police are still investigating all of Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and various shady characters. Well, now Andrew is… suing the Thames Valley Police?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest in relation to the Epstein files, The Telegraph can reveal. The former Duke of York, who was detained in a blaze of publicity eight months ago, has asked a judge to determine whether the force’s action towards him was lawful.
He has lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor. It is the first time a member of the Royal family has challenged the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of Charles I in 1649. The former prince was arrested in February at Marsh Farm in Norfolk on his 66th birthday. After being driven to Aylsham Police Station, about 40 miles away, he was questioned for almost 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office, before eventually being released under investigation.
Detectives also spent days searching Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge, removing documents and other items as part of the investigation. But it is understood his legal team is keen to examine whether the search warrants – granted by an Old Bailey judge following an application from Thames Valley Police – were lawful.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor asked for permission to judicially review the decision earlier this year and his application was subsequently granted by a High Court judge.
The Telegraph has learnt there is to be a private hearing at the High Court later this week to determine whether to release certain court documents relating to the judicial review.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest followed the publication of material in the Epstein files suggesting he may have shared sensitive information with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was the UK’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. It was alleged Mr Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded reports to Epstein about visits he made to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and China and allegedly sent him a confidential briefing note on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
He is being investigated on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a notoriously complex common law offence that covers public officials who abuse their power for some sort of advantage. But there are claims the police investigation is in grave difficulty after the US department of justice refused to hand over the unredacted versions of the Epstein files. A formal letter of request for access to the relevant material could take more than a year to respond to, with no guarantee the US authorities will comply.
Meanwhile, friends of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor have said he feels he is “living in limbo” as he waits for the long-running investigation to conclude.
From what I can tell of the British legal system, Andrew does have the right to question the validity of the search warrants. But! It feels like the police would have very valid arguments to quash whatever Andrew is doing here. The biggest argument: the investigation is still ongoing. Andrew’s lawyers can nitpick this or that, they can cry about how Andrew is living in limbo or whatever, but the fact remains that there is a lot of evidence of Andrew’s degeneracy and criminal behavior, and there are multiple investigations and they are all ongoing. “The search warrant is invalid because I don’t like it” isn’t a legal argument. Or at least, I hope that isn’t a legal argument.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“But there are claims the police investigation is in grave difficulty after the US department of justice refused to hand over the unredacted versions of the Epstein files.”
Well, I’m sure none of us have the slightest idea of why that might be. 🙄🙄🙄
Absolutely no outrage from the British press about this. No talk about Andrew talking the King’s Government to court.
Exactly. He wasting court’s time and taxpayer money as well. Where is the outrage for that?
I was going to say–who’s paying his lawyers? Chuckie?
Andrew wants a pity party. He’s protected by the royals. Very few complaints by the media.
The current US “Department of Justice” is just the law firm for the current POTUS. They have no intention of releasing the unredacted Epstein Files as long as he is their client. Andrew is, as usual, in very bad company here. And a fair judicial review would conclude that.
I hope to god that the midterms go well for the Democrats. Not getting my hopes too high, but 🤞
From the photos that have been released and reading “Nobody’s Girl” AMW belongs behind bars until his dying breath… the absolute arrogance of this man is unnerving because he knows exactly what he has done but still feels like he had every right to commit the crimes he did for decades.. really sucks that the government still has RPO’s on this man when they all know what he did and covered it up.. the entire system is compromised and corrupt and it starts with the BRF who are just the mafia in velvet robes and stolen jewels.
I have a feeling that Andrew’s real gripe is that despite decades of corrupt self-seeking behaviour and deplorably sybaritic exploitation of vulnerable girls and opportunistic liaisons with Chinese spies to whom information was presumably sold ….despite his epic and obscene entitlement, he still thinks he’s beyond the reach of the law. I would *love* to see this case play out in open Court. I mean. I would buy tickets.
It’s fascinating – so many games. The palace playing hot potato, passing Andrew from QEII to Charles to William – Andrew playing chicken to see who blinks first.
None of them are going to blink. If they all keep it going, they then it all just keeps going. That’s what they count on.
so much for letting the investigation run its course etc, right? who is paying for his lawyers again?
i would assume (or hope) that everything related to this was done with the utmost of care and review and that every i was dotted and t crossed.
“who is paying for his lawyers again”
charles probably,
Ah yes, who is paying for his lawyer?
I can’t wait for all the royal experts to do non stop stories criticizing this.
(Probably will be waiting for a long time)
Don’t hold your breath, @Nic. I like you and want you to stick around.
The UK government has known about Andrew’s transgressions for years and years and the palace had been warned many times. The Epstein files shone a spotlight on him, but I’ll bet the government has been sitting on plenty of evidence that could have put him away before this. It’ll be interesting to see the palace reaction. Maybe another letter from the Lord Chamberlain, “AMW is a private citizen…”
Dear Universe:
Please arrange for Nathan Fielder and his film crew to move in with THIS guy.
Thank you.
Dear Amy T,
You win.
Perfect comment, @AmyT, absolutely perfect. 🏆
Of course he is. And he’ll win. England and the U.S. are in a race to the bottom.
Somehow, this is all Prince Harry’s fault.
And Harry’s titles “must” be removed by the older brother. Andrew is left alone. What a dysfunctional family.
Seriously, the gall of this guy suing the police.
The entitlement and the arrogance are just so gross.
Who thought making this headline news again would be a good idea? He seems like an idiot.
So, he WANTS more attention focused on why his arrest was justified? From the press and the judicial system! Okaaaaay.
I think it could be exactly that! Hear me out:
Andrew is always desperate for money and he’s now exhausted the ways in which he used to use his privilege to get more money. His fancy lodging is gone, he is ( from his perspective) exiled to the hinterlands in a tiny estate, and Charles has him on a tight allowance. What’s a grifter to do?
In the past, Andrew often made demands on the palace through the press, suggesting that if he didn’t get the funds he wanted, he would be forced to seek his fortunes elsewhere that might be embarrassing for the palace, or threatening to tell “his side” of events. Basically, he would be at best a distraction and at worst a huge criminal liability unless, of course, his mother or brother pays him to go away. It’s outright extortion, but it’s worked for him in the past, and no reason it wouldn’t here.
Do we think Charles wants to risk even more scrutiny of Andrew’s arrest, and a possible release of any materials that haven’t come out yet? His mug shot? Details of the search? Daily discussion of the BRF and links to Epstein? More public outrage at a time when the king and his courtiers would really prefer the focus to be on himself and his big trip to the Caribbean? I do not.
I think he’ll open up his chequebook to make Andrew go away.
Remembering how Charles and Wills reacted when Harry announced to sue the Daily Fail (“suicide!”), I get a strong feeling who might be not amused. Not at all!
Andrew is a lot younger than Charles, but he and Charles were raised in a time when an Uncle of theirs, Lord Mountbatten, went unchallenged for his alleged pedophilia and other many sexual transgressions. They even went from Saxe-Coburg Gotha to then changing their name again to Mountbatten Windsor, an “alleged” pedophile. They were raised in a time when entitled people did what they wanted when they wanted. Perhaps Andrew conducted himself in the belief that he was protected under the umbrella of privilege and royalty. He may have also thought that no one would see the forest for the trees.
Ol’ Andy is having quite the tantrum, isn’t he. The hubris is… amazing to observe from a safe distance.
Sadly, good luck getting the files from the US. I’m amazed no one has released the hacked, underacted files yet. What are ya’ll waiting for?!?
Bring it on!