‘Digger’ completely bombed at the box office, this is Tom Cruise’s ‘Ishtar’

**Minor Spoilers for Digger.
Well, the weekend box office was worse than expected for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger. Last week, ahead of Digger’s wide release, box-office prognosticators began to raise the alert that Digger would be a massive bomb, and that Warner Bros’ executives were out of their damn minds by giving Iñárritu and Tom Cruise as much as $180 million to make what amounts to a convoluted art film. As it turns out, Digger is not a success at any level – critics hate it, there’s zero awards buzz, and it’s officially one of the biggest box-office bombs of Tom Cruise’s career. Verity opened strong though!
In “Digger,” Tom Cruise portrays a powerful oil tycoon who is bracing for an ecological disaster of epic proportions. But nothing could have prepared him for the catastrophe that’s unfolding at the box office, where “Digger” has collapsed with an embarrassing $8 million from 3,321 North American theaters. Rivals believe the figure will be closer to $7.5 million when the final numbers are tallied on Monday.
With a production budget of $160 to $180 million, “Digger” will wind up as not just one of the biggest bombs of the year but potentially of all time. Warner Bros. was hoping the combination of Tom Cruise, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and director Alejandro González Iñárritu, whose critical and commercial wins include “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” would at least propel initial grosses to $18 million to $20 million. And even those ticket sales would have been financially disastrous for the mega-budgeted satirical film. Box office experts say a movie of this size would have needed a debut near $40 million to justify its price tag. Those projections were revised down (and revised down again) after a deluge of bad buzz. The R-rated satire opened in fifth place behind another newcomer, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s psychological thriller “Verity,” and three holdovers, including “Resident Evil” and “Heart of the Beast.”
“For a black comedy, the numbers are not bad. But black comedies are small films, and this isn’t a small film. It’s a Tom Cruise movie,” says analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Re. “The comedy walks a fine line, and when it misses, it misses.”
Reviews and word-of-mouth for “Digger” have been so negative that Warner Bros. tried to embrace the unfavorable press. In a recent ad, the studio told moviegoers to “decide for yourself” after critics bashed the movie as “unpleasant” and “baffling.” Another marketing spot suggested that only American audiences disliked “Digger.” However the movie was equally rejected at the international box office with a tragic $12 million from 73 international markets for a global start of $20 million.
“Digger” was always a gamble as the rare big-budget, star-driven R-rated original comedy. Warner Bros. greenlit the film for $125 million, but the price tag soared after production ran long. Since the studio spent another $100 million on global marketing efforts, “Digger” has a theatrical break-even point of roughly $350 million globally, according to executives with knowledge of similar films. A Warner Bros. spokesperson pushed back, saying the film’s break-even point is $300 million. Either way, “Digger” is primed to lose at least $150 million to $200 million theatrically. (Theater owners keep roughly half of ticket sales.) Profitability for the studio will take even longer because Cruise gets first-dollar gross, meaning he earns a percentage of revenues before the studio recoups any costs.
“Even with respectable ancillary income based on the film’s pedigree,” says Gross, referring to revenue streams like digital rental, sales, streaming and TV licensing, “the movie is going to lose a lot of money.”
Once you know the big spoiler for Digger, it’s even more insane that Warner Bros kept writing checks for this film. Like, this was supposed to be a Wes Anderson-level art film, and in fact, Wes Anderson already used the exact same “plot twist” a few years ago. This is the very definition of “throwing good money after bad.” I can’t even blame Tom Cruise alone, although I’m sure his name was the entire reason why WB allowed this budget to get so unnecessarily bloated. If Tom had just scratched this itch by making a small-budget film because he believed in the story, I think the critical response would have been much more generous. Like “what a swing, at least he just got this out of his system in a film with a $35 million budget.” Instead, this is Cruise’s Ishtar.
PS… The Kate Effect strikes again!!
Screencaps and poster courtesy of ‘Digger’ trailer/Warner Bros and photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
I feel gleeful for this news. Tom Cruise and Co$ is one of the cancers in this society. A blow like that is great.
he deserves nothing but the worst
Glad I’m not the only one who feels that way!
A black comedy about climate change is a hell of a thing to hitch your star to, but so is a sci fi cult. It’s nice when bad things happen to bad people.
Tom Cruise channels Kevin Costner in movie and no one likes the results – news at 11….ufb Hollywood is running on AI because no human being could have ever agreed to or paid that price….
Exactly! Costner seems a more apt comparison. The example that popped into my mind immediately was “Waterworld.”
You’re right about water world – but looking at the header pic I legit thought this was a story about Kevin Costner
And the director, Alejandro Innaritu, is a Roman Polanski supporter.
What the he!! did I just read? (the spoiler) That’s the movie that Hollywood thought would win Oscars? Really?! That has to be the biggest pile of steaming dog poop I’ve come across in a while! I mean I’m all for quirky movies and indie movies and movies with a plot twist that even I don’t see coming…but that?? It’s like they threw a bunch of mess together..looked at it and had to decide how the heck to come up with an ending. I regret wasting time on the trailer. I will NEVER watch this thing. Just wow…
Everything Kate touches dies.
How well deserved for TC, the public face of a destructive, controlling cult who personally profits from indentured labour.
Kate effect? Just wondering, heh :))
Exactly my thoughts lol the “Katie Curse”
Ok readers has anyone watched it? I’ve read the “mixed” reviews, know the spoiler, am neither a fan nor TC hater but thought about watching it for the supporting cast who are usually stellar. I talked to someone who watched and loved it but saddened because there was only a handful of people in the theater. Smh.
I saw it yesterday. There weren’t very many people in the theater. Much like with his movie Birdman, I left the theater not really knowing how I felt about the movie. The longer I have sat with it, though, I do think I did like it. I laughed quite a few times, and the performances are truly stellar. It’s just a little confusing, and a little weird.
We saw it this weekend mostly out of curiosity. I read the reviews and knew about the twist and I….didn’t hate it.
I frankly don’t get why people would spend their money on anything made by someone this strongly related to Scientology.
There are many, MANY smaller movies that deserve the money and support a lot more. It’s also fun to broaden our horizons by watching stuff that is from outside our own countries.
I suggest Cycle of Love.
I saw the trailer for Digger back in July on IMAX before The Odyssey. Among the stupid commercials it looked like a fun movie and when the audience recognized it was Tom Cruise, there were positive reactions and even cheers. I never thought it would be this big of a failure.
I saw the trailer, clocked the twists immediately, and thought it looked like self indulgent trash. I’m thrilled Cruise’s impenetrable ego is being painted with egg, though I’m sure his cult handlers are giving him loving tongue baths.
apparently its tracking well outside of the US. Which of course the world hates the US and rightly so being run by an Orange Clown. Destroying the environment and would love nothing more than to throw some nukes as his legacy. Trump is Digger.
So, W&K were forced to sit through this? Imagine the rage that ensued once William got back to the palace. 😂
Only tangentially related, but Ishtar is actually great (and very funny) and we were robbed of more movies from the incredible Elaine May because it did badly. I highly recommend checking out her wonderful body of work if you haven’t already.
Just goes to show the box office can be wrong, and hopefully Digger isn’t a career killer for anyone (obviously wont be for Cruise) -> although I’ve personally not seen ANY advertising about Digger and have only heard about it here (and I’m very online) so it seems like maybe they just really messed up the marketing and focused too hard on trying to protect the “secrets” of the film.
I especially love “A New Leaf” with Elaine May and Walter Matthau.
I love A New Leaf so much! Also, watching The Heartbreak Kid with The Graduate as a double feature is just an incredible evening of Nichols and May. Comedy dynamite.
A New Leaf is a great movie with wonderful performances by Elaine May and Walter Matthau!
@CeeGee, I’d posit that this isn’t Cruise’s “Ishtar”, it’s his “Battlefield Earth”.
Associating Kate with the blatant failure of 2 egotistical ratbag men is just plain old misogyny.
I so love this for him.
The movie was marketed all wrong. I give fans credit for not leaking the twist early. But its all over Tik Tok now.
Tom was making a hard Oscar run happy for him it flopped. But I always feel bad for the crew if it hurts their careers. A movie is not one tiny man in a cult.
Its patently obvious to me the only success he can have is in his Mission Impossible and now Top Gun movie franchises. There was a time before Scientology he was an incredible character actor. But they broke him.
Unfortunately dancing on J Huds show did nothing for him.
I saw your reply to me above, but couldn’t reply. Though I’m American, I’m as far from a MAGAt as one could be. I’d say that I’m this film’s target audience, except that this film’s target audience now seems to be film twitterbros who will bend over backward to call it brilliant just so they can pretend they are edgier than the critics. Anyway. It doesn’t help this film for it just to be obviously lampooning our caricature of an administration. The film itself is just as apt to fall victim to the same excesses of our president when it too is being made by egomaniacs who live up their own recti and who nobody will tell “no”.
There’s absurdist, and then there’s just overblown. There’s operatic, and then there’s just lard. This film just oozes smug, not just at the people it is satirizing, but at how damn amazing it thinks it is as it just rots from its own excess. Ugh.
Warren Beatty must be happy today.
I TRULY don’t understand why the powers that be thought THIS character/plot would sell POST POS Trump/Covid😱 while we are dealing with the ravages of Global Warming🤬
The audacity💔🎬💔
It’s just that I don’t write off a film when I hear that it had theater rather than streaming release. I just don’t think theaters have been full after covid. People, including myself, can watch the movie at home and make up the numbers after it is released to streaming. Even when it is someone I am a fan of, and I hear that their movie didn’t do so well in the theaters, I think that the numbers can be made up on streaming. Course, it may not make as much money.
I actually quite liked Birdman, so it’s not an issue of me being unwilling to go on a wild ride with AGI at the helm.
But from the very first ad I saw, this movie was a giant NOPE for me, primarily for 2 reasons:
1) actual real life involves having a prominent thinks he’s SO smart self-important buffoon braying loudly, being obnoxious doing and saying ridiculous unhinged things for his own enrichment, while he, his yes men, billionaire profiteers, and the spineless ones around them willfully/recklessly tear apart the fabric of our existence causing millions of people and other living things to suffer, die in misery.
I have zero interest in paying money to see this depicted on the big screen whether it’s attempted satire, or a send up or a too cool for school artistes’ statement of our world today, no matter the twists or framing cleverness. ZERO!
2) I’ve no interest in supporting a Tom Cruise helmed project. His association and benefitting from COS, and the way he moves in the world personally and professionally is just a giant ick to me. (And the fact that whenever his T Cruise persona mask drops he comes off as entitled and lacking compassion, curiosity of other’s lived experienced makes me think I’m choosing wisely)
I’m done ignoring that assholes are assholes – I’m not going to give them my money or my time, they don’t impress me,I don’t admire them and I don’t find them entertaining. ( see also Pitt, Depp, Costner, Gibson, J Hill, J Gyllenhall, and several others)
Standing ovation from me, I co sign all of this.
Is it because of how he looked in this movie? We’re used to seeing him look youthful. This was a departure in how he usually looks and I wonder if that affected whether people wanted to see it.
“We’re used to seeing him look youthful”
We are? He hasn’t looked youthful in a while … he’s looked like a 50-60 something trying to look youthful.
Youthful that looks different from however he is presented in this movie.
I’m pretty sure people know what I mean — maybe they used flattering filters and editing, but I assume people are used to seeing him on the regular looking how he looked in Top Gun: Maverick. Whether that looks realistic is debatable, but that’s sort of how he’s come to be viewed.
His serious, non-action movies like Born on the Fourth of July have done well, but he was way younger back then.
No. Most of this film’s most likely fans don’t worship at the altar of veneers and collagen. The sexiest celebrity I saw this weekend was Olivia Colman stomping her grey-haired, unapologetic way down the Miu Miu runway. And even without the prosthetics, Cruise has looked like a puffy wax figurine of himself for a while—less “youthful” than uncanny valley.
Olivia Colman is an anomaly and outlier. .
Even Anne Hathaway looks a little strange. They all do. Cruise is crazy, but in terms of looks, he doesn’t really look any more out of the ordinary for Hollywood than his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
@Thinking: I’m not sure where you have been that you have missed the widespread dismay at how awful Nicole Kidman looks. Tom Cruise is fortunate his work isn’t as bad as hers There is a fair amount of speculation that the discomfort with the uncanny valley weirdness of both Sandra and Nicole contributed substantially to the demise of Practical Magic 2. Demi Moore had to substantially fix her face. There is a lot going on right now with backlash against the carving. Anne is significantly younger than Tom. Michelle Pfeiffer was lucky to have the best surgeon in Hollywood, but women like Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman and SJP are going to become less outliers the more we call it what it is. It’s not youth. It’s gross.
this actually makes me sad. now studio execs have another reason not to greenlight an original movie for adults to see in theaters. instead of throwing money at TC, go find another cool idea from a hungry young filmmaker and make the next backrooms/ obsession!
I have no desire to pay to see Tom Cruise in a movie so I will probably never watch this (I did watch the second Top Gun but I was on a plane). I read the movie summary on Wikipedia and I wasn’t sure what the twist was based on the summary so I had to do more googling lol. It just sounds like a convoluted movie. I read on Wiki Leonardo Dicaprio was originally supposed to star in it which I think might have made it slightly more palatable?
I think it’s nice that Tom branched out from his usual action hero running around like a lunatic shtick. We don’t often see him play a villain. But as long as he’s part of Scientology, I’m not interested in seeing him act (which is too bad because the guy can really act).
I’m no big fan of Tom Cruise, but I saw this film and both my friend and I found it to be utterly brilliant. And the performances by Cruise, Goodman and Ahmed are spectacular. It’s really bugging me that it’s being deemed a flop and a bomb, strictly on the basis of $$. It’s amazing and I encourage folks to go see it and decide for themselves.
Tom Cruise ‘s Ishtar? What does that even mean?
That he had a massive, expensive box office bomb like Dustin Hoffman did with Ishtar, a forgotten film from 1987?
That’s a mere misstep. One year later Dustin Hoffman won the Oscar for best actor starring in the biggest movie of the year. (RainMan, co-starring…well, you know.)
In a few months, the only people who will even remember “Digger” are the investors Alejandro Inarittu wants to bankroll his next movie.