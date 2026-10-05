Rihanna was super-shady to EJ Johnson after they complained about her lateness

Last week, Rihanna was in Paris for all of the shows, as she is for most Paris Fashion Weeks. Rihanna is also Rihanna – she’s a huge celebrity and PFW events work around her and her schedule. Meaning, the Dior show started late because they waited for Rihanna to arrive. And she did arrive – she did her job, she posed for photos against that clinical white background, and she took her front-row seat for the Dior runway. Well, someone had a problem with that. EJ Johnson, who uses they/them pronouns, decided to call out Rihanna on their social media. Rihanna sort of responded.

Rihanna has seemingly responded to EJ Johnson’s comments about her Paris Fashion Week appearance. The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, who uses they/them pronouns, made a dig at the “Umbrella” singer while recapping the Christian Dior runway show that took place on Sept. 29 in Paris. “We just left the Dior show. Getting out of there was crazy, but the show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late. We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,” EJ, 34, said in an Instagram video. A video later circulated of EJ, who is the child of Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson, being blocked from entering their hotel after posing for paparazzi outside. Rihanna, 34, left a one-word comment on the video, writing, “Damn.”

[From People]

LOL. For what it’s worth, Rihanna has always been very shady on social media. There are multiple examples of Rihanna popping up in some comment section, saying something dry and bitchy. Again, Rihanna didn’t respond to Johnson in their comment section, Rih waited until Johnson was blocked from entering their Paris hotel to say something. Exquisite. And apparently, Johnson has been trying to beef with Rihanna for a while? Like, they have a history of name-dropping Rihanna just to complain about her.

Rihanna reacts to EJ Johnson being blocked from entering his hotel in Paris 💀 https://t.co/a4iJOZRhnK — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) October 3, 2026