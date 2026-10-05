Rihanna was super-shady to EJ Johnson after they complained about her lateness

Last week, Rihanna was in Paris for all of the shows, as she is for most Paris Fashion Weeks. Rihanna is also Rihanna – she’s a huge celebrity and PFW events work around her and her schedule. Meaning, the Dior show started late because they waited for Rihanna to arrive. And she did arrive – she did her job, she posed for photos against that clinical white background, and she took her front-row seat for the Dior runway. Well, someone had a problem with that. EJ Johnson, who uses they/them pronouns, decided to call out Rihanna on their social media. Rihanna sort of responded.
Rihanna has seemingly responded to EJ Johnson’s comments about her Paris Fashion Week appearance.
The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, who uses they/them pronouns, made a dig at the “Umbrella” singer while recapping the Christian Dior runway show that took place on Sept. 29 in Paris.
“We just left the Dior show. Getting out of there was crazy, but the show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late. We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,” EJ, 34, said in an Instagram video.
A video later circulated of EJ, who is the child of Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson, being blocked from entering their hotel after posing for paparazzi outside.
Rihanna, 34, left a one-word comment on the video, writing, “Damn.”
LOL. For what it’s worth, Rihanna has always been very shady on social media. There are multiple examples of Rihanna popping up in some comment section, saying something dry and bitchy. Again, Rihanna didn’t respond to Johnson in their comment section, Rih waited until Johnson was blocked from entering their Paris hotel to say something. Exquisite. And apparently, Johnson has been trying to beef with Rihanna for a while? Like, they have a history of name-dropping Rihanna just to complain about her.
Rihanna reacts to EJ Johnson being blocked from entering his hotel in Paris 💀 https://t.co/a4iJOZRhnK
— Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) October 3, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
EJ has been on a run lately with disparaging cis gendered Black women the last couple of years, which is really unfortunate since his mother is a whole Black woman and he comes from Black women.
Rihanna’s shade was *chefs kiss*
The article says EJ uses they them pronouns so can we not please thx. You don’t need to do that
Since *their mother
I don’t care how rich or famous you are, I think it’s rude and selfish to be late all the time, knowing people are waiting for you. But hey, that’s just me
I’m with you. EJ may be a pissant, but not wrong in this case…
She gets away with it because she is cool. It’s the same thing with people getting away with sh*t because they have money or connections. Society s*cks in that way. Being late is pretty minor but also really inconsiderate.
Being 10 minutes late is excusable. An hour is just damn rude.
I agree but apparently Dior does not, or they would have started the show on time with or without Rihanna.
Etiquette dictates it is extremely rude and disrespectful to be late for an engagement. Up to 10 minutes is acceptable, but anything beyond that is unacceptable, whether you are a person of importance or not.
But an hour late when you are being PAID is not only rude, it’s arrogant. But that’s par for the course with this particular celebrity isn’t it?
I don’t know what’s happening between those 2, but I agree that people sitting in the show waiting for it to start don’t care that Rihanna is there are not. We need to respect everyone’s time. The value of Rihanna’s time is not worth less or more, even if you’re paid minimum wage. To expect/subject others to your own agenda that way has no Klass and to believe that people wanna wait for you and are happy to, is frankly really, really delulu and stinks entitlement. Get over yourself. Nobody cares.
Agreed. Making hundreds of people wait that long is rude. Plus many of those models, photographers, hair dressers, and make-up artists have other shows they need to get to, so it’s putting other people in bad positions as well.
That was my understanding as well; these folks have multiple shows to do a day. Each show doesn’t take all that long in & of itself–the prep takes time & clean-up takes time, but the walk itself 10-15 minutes? 20? Holding people up for an hour throws everything off.
I know Rihanna likes to be one of last to arrive at events but I didn’t know she was rudely late. Anything more than fifteen minutes is a no. An hour is ridiculous and rude.
+1000. Don’t know who EJ is. However, I don’t care who you are, show up on time. Be professional, not a trend. There are lot of people who not part of the elite rich working those shows. Their time is as precious as any celebrity’s.
Comment was about Rihanna not EJ. Just wanted to clarify.
Good for Rihanna. Once you have somebody’s number you can choose how you want to respond. Continually trying to clout chase with hate is not the level.
Neither is expecting hundreds of people to wait until you feel like swanning in…
It was Dior’s show, they could have started the show without her.
Doesn’t matter whose show it was and what they deciced.
Models and other staff are being inconvenienced and so are other attendees.
Rihanna is rude for this.
Agree with Danbury. Not cool.
why were they blocked from entering their hotel? i’m confused
For a minute, I thought EJ was blocked from entering the hotel because paparazzi was swarming Rihanna, but the article would’ve said that. It does look like someone “more important” was being let in or out, so EJ was blocked from entering.
That makes sense (in a weird way), ’cause if they paid for their room for x amount of days, they should be able to get in, at any time.
My sister is always late to everything and I hate it. We even purposely show up 30 minutes later to an agreed time and she still arrives later than us. No one wants to sit around in the hot sun, or be super hungry, etc, etc, waiting for someone who has no good reason to be late all the time. It’s not just rude or inconvenient. You have to reschedule your whole day around someone like that. And people with medical problems can’t plan for it. I don’t care how important you think you are or other people think you are. Not okay.
You don’t have to reschedule your whole day around them. That maintains the power dynamic that makes the on time person resentful. You have to get used to leaving them behind, starting without them and just being happy to see them whenever they arrive. It’s a much more effective way to enjoy the relationship.
There is still resentment when doing that, but yes, it does re-set the ground rules. We started cutting the cake or going ahead to whoever’s house when my 2 sisters were late. One realized she was missing out and started getting there on time. The other one complains that “no one waits for her” being that she’s the one who is 1, 2 or 3 hours late.
I remember once when I was little, my neighbor sent out her wedding invitations with a time one full hour before she actually planned on arriving; it was “her day” and she wanted to make sure she made an “entrance” and that no one was late. So not only did everyone who was on time sit in the church for a full extra hour, but people like my mom who always made sure to be a little early to events like that sat there even longer.
My mother was not the type to ever really complain about anyone (at least not in front of me when I was a child), but she was SO mad about that and I don’t blame her. The church was air-conditioned but it never worked sufficiently, and just the arrogance of doing that to hundreds of people? I’ve never forgotten it. One of the rudest things I’ve ever heard of.
My brother is always late by about 30 mins. I’ll wait maybe 10-15 at a restaurant and then I’m ordering food. Why do we need to order together? If it was so important, don’t be late. My attitude is that if you want to be there for something, you’ll be there and if you run late, that’s fine, but missing something is the natural consequence. I expect that to be the case if I’m late too. I have ADHD so I’m not always on time, but I’m not making anyone else responsible for that.
@Christine, good for you. Unfortunately many restaurants in NYC refuse to seat you until your entire party has arrived, so it’s EXTRA rude to keep people waiting.
I am still friends with people who are like that, but I only make appointments with them where it doesn’t matter what time they come or they don’t come.
So they’re welcome to attend my birthday or come and have drinks with my friends and I, but I am not meeting up 1-to-1 somewhere where I have to wait for them specifically.
It’s rude and annoying.
Bumblebee – my sister is the same way. For my sanity and the sake of our relationship I started just proceeding with whatever is happening without her. We started Thanksgiving dinner once without her because I wasn’t going to inconvenience 15 other people because she doesn’t value other people’s time. For her, it’s some kind of control issue and it is not going to change. She’s on the ball in pretty much every other area of her life, but flat out refuses to be on time… it’s bizarre – and infuriating!
EJ should have been more upset about that outfit they had on.
@Chilling, MTE!
Being late is rude – even if you’re Rihanna. And when you are seated front row it’s especially rude because of the way seating works the show often times can’t start until everyone in the front row is seated.
The Queen is never late!
Rihanna has a long history of being late to everything from red carpets to her own shows (tbf she was on time for the Super Bowl halftime show, so she CAN arrive on time if she wants), which is just rude, especially when it’s habitual.
But she’s cool, rich, and powerful so people let her be late (like Met Galas where she is the only person explicitly allowed to be late to the carpet, or so I read somewhere).
To everyone who has to wait around for her so something can start, yes, it is incredibly rude and shows a callous disregard for everyone else’s schedule.
EJ wants attention. IMO, they should find a better way to get it.
EJ is looking good. My interpretation is that Rihanna deliberately gave instructions for him to be banned from the hotel for however long she chose. I love Rihanna, but if that’s so, she followed up rude with with spiteful. Not nice.
Had a friend like that too, and eventually just invited her but never counted on her. Did not wait, if she showed I enjoyed her company if not I didn’t bother to notice. It changed the friendship and we eventually grew apart but I was ok with it as I let her go. It’s super rude and maddening to wait on people like this. It makes you hate them eventually.
I’m always an early bird to pretty much everything. I prefer to get there early and wait than to be late. A little over 3 years ago I had trouble getting out of bed to go to work. Not the damn, I don’t want to go work today, I physically had trouble. Two days later I practically crawled to Urgent Care the pain was so bad. Many, many tests later I was diagnosed with severe spinal issues, most of which are very common with people of my age who don’t know they have them until something triggers them. In my case I wore a pair of gorgeous flats I got online and didn’t realize were flats but wore them anyways. They were so cute and comfy. I’m very short and always wore heels, flats were my trigger, apparently I walked differently in them. Months of PT, pain management and expensive co-pays I walk almost normally but still always have my cane with me in case of uneven pavement, etc. I know I’m one weird twist or turn away from tweaking my back and have to be very careful. But I digress. Little miss early bird was suddenly late for everything. I could wake up on time, but I couldn’t move quickly enough to get anywhere on time. My employer understood, I was late when I never was before and I left early to go to PT. I’d been there 26 yrs at a family owned company and they were very understanding and never cut my pay. My friends understood. I started scheduling things later so I could be on time. I guess what I’m saying is there are ways to be on time if it really matters. Rich celebrities have no excuse, they choose to be late to be the center of attention.
Well, now, I find this interesting. I have a progressive peripheral neuropathy (not fatal), so I am slow & walk carefully & use a cane. And I know this about me, so I plan accordingly. If I need to be somewhere at a specific time I pad the travel time when planning because I know I cannot hurry. 🤷♀️