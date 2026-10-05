Telegraph: Duchess Meghan is engaging in a ‘toe-curling campaign’ to woo Britain

For years now, the British media has treated the Duchess of Sussex like every single thing she says, does, posts or wears has an ulterior motive, a hidden agenda which only the British press can properly decode. According to the British press, a thing is never just a thing when it comes to Meghan. What’s remarkable is how ulterior motives are never ascribed to the Windsors, whose raison d’etre is to operate through coded messages and hidden agendas. All of which to say, the British press is furiously trying to “understand” what Meghan is really doing back in the UK. She can’t simply exist and be a mom and do Pilates at Soho Farmhouse. There must be another agenda at play and by god, the Telegraph will spend eight pages decoding the messages being sent from Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram. Seriously – the Telegraph had a long-read called “Meghan’s ‘bestie’ and the toe-curling campaign to woo the British public.” Toes are being curled because Meghan took her friend to a pub, you guys. I’ll spare you the bulk of the histrionics but here are the basics:
First came American talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, then came the Duchess of Sussex – repatriating her Duke – but in the past week we have seen a new Californian attracting attention in and around the Cotswolds: one Kelly McKee Zajfen.
It was her own Instagram post that drew eyes. A carousel of 14 photographs depicting a trip to see her best friend in England, along with her baby boy, Jack. It received almost 10 times her standard amount of engagement. Why? Highlights include sweet pictures of Zajfen holding baby Jack on an estate… then her playing mah jong with a giggling brunette wearing a baseball cap and flip flops while enjoying a glass of white wine: coy, but immediately identifiable as the Duchess of Sussex.
Further evidence demonstrating the wholesomeness of the new Sussex life here included images of Meghan holding Jack by a demolished plate of fish ’n’ chips in the pub and Harry cuddling him on a rug on the ground. Then, a gushing caption. So positive. So grateful. So… on message?
The post raised two questions. For the British public: just who is Zajfen? It seemed she had popped up out of nowhere. And for the ever-suspect press: detectors will have been set off by the post’s concluding words, which read: “To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!”
It seemed unlikely that Meghan had not approved the post, suggesting Zajfen could be part of the Duchess’s new PR plan, now that she’s back in the UK with a less-than-jolly British public to win over.
“It makes it read as a public communication,” says Lauren Beeching, a leading crisis PR who has represented major politicians, chief executives and celebrities. “At that point, the caption moves beyond documenting a visit and addresses an audience on Megan’s behalf.”
I understand from Sussex sources that while the Duchess was likely made aware of the post ahead of its publication, she had no direct involvement in the caption. Sussex backers point out the pair are best friends and, of course, support each other. They also note that Meghan already has a PR (Liam Maguire in the UK and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylisin in the US). Still, interest in Zajfen (pronounced z-eye-fin) has been piqued.
…Last week’s post was nothing out of the ordinary in that sense, but it was the first real insight into Meghan’s life back in Britain. As a result, many felt like she was trying to deliver a message. Zajfen, after all this time, is a safe pair of hands for a debut look. So what of the suggestion that Zajfen is now part of the PR plan? Sussex sources say it’s just not true. But others say Meghan has long relied on personal connections to try and win public favour.
“She’s [Meghan’s] always communicated via friends. I don’t think there’s a turning point at all. I think it’s part of her playbook,” says James Henderson, a crisis PR who worked with Sarah Ferguson for over a decade and understands life on the border of The Firm. Beeching suggests there’s a clear strategy behind posts such as Zajfen’s. “Using Kelly’s voice to make that message feel more personal and credible allows us to benefit from a positive story without [Meghan] having to make the argument for herself.”
With Meghan’s approval rating in the UK languishing at less than 20 per cent, if she wants to be a powerful public figure, there is clearly work to be done – and a long game to map out. Henderson sees her separation from the Crown as an opportunity. “Not being part of the royal machine gives her more freedom to do it her way,” he says. “She should take up a big role with a global charity, similar to what she did before she was married, for a cause that she strongly, strongly believes in.” That, he says, would give her a vehicle to communicate, similar to Harry’s Invictus Games.
Those who know her claim that Meghan is very happy in the UK and that her and Prince Harry’s children are enjoying their new adventure. They say she accepts there’s always going to be noise around them, but that her experience in the past month has been positive and they have all settled in well. And Zajfen? Perhaps she will gain a whole new British audience. After all, we live in an era of self-promotion: bigging up your friends is par for the course, even if, for us British, it can seem cringeworthy.
Sometimes, it feels like British commentators and journalists really are talking down to their readers as if they’re idiots or newborn babies unfamiliar with the idea of “posting a supportive and pleasant caption on social media.” Kelly clearly visited her friend to see how she was doing, then Kelly posted some photos from the trip and that was it. The reason the Telegraph (and the Mail, and the Sun and the Mirror) are all obsessing over Kelly’s Instagram is because Meghan hasn’t attended any public events and she doesn’t seem eager to live any kind of “public life” in England. Because these same people ascribing ulterior motives to Meghan are shocked that she isn’t begging for their attention. They keep saying “well, Meghan’s approval rate is really low!” Who cares? Meghan certainly doesn’t. She’s doing the same thing she did in California – living her life quietly while the same people obsess over everything she does and says.
Photos courtesy of Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram.
I expect to see these silly stories in the Wail, Express and the Sun but now they are also in the Torygraph and The Indy. I can’t help worrying what is happening to the British press.
Many of these editors are either ex daily fail journos or Paul Dacre protégés.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/ng-interactive/2026/jul/16/the-dacre-dynasty-how-the-daily-mails-fearsome-former-editor-still-shapes-the-british-press
There is nothing new under the sun with the British press that they haven’t been doing for decades. We were aware of what they were doing to Diana, but Charles Spencer’s book is an eye-opener on the lengths they went to lie and misrepresent ANYONE in Diana’s orbit. Maybe the papps are no longer physically jumping into people’s cars to get a photo of them before jumping out, but the lies apparently continue with ease.
What makes all the coverage jarring for an American reader is the consistent way these writers pretend to be doing expository writing but it’s virtually nothing but opinion, manipulation and insinuations that they’ve jacked up to mislead and sway the public. These pieces give such a pompous tone and yet are usually 99.9% nonsense and horsefeathers.
It’s pretty much just down to Byline Times and, occasionally, the Guardian/Observer and, more rarely, the London Times.
This obsession with “going through the Royal machine,,,” Uhm, WHY SHOULD THEY?? The “Palace” (ie: Chuckles the Clown and Wee Willy) have made it publicly clear with their missive and foot stamping, that H&M are PRIVATE CITIZENS. Do all British private citizens need to clear their daily schedules and outing with the Palace???
They need to pick a lane. Or better yet, leave them alone.
Perfect! Thank you.
When the Torygraph put a picture of a dude in a bathtub on the front page with the purpose of discrediting Virginia Giuffre (supposed proof that Andy (FKA HRH Prince Andrew) couldn’t have started sex in bathtub), I understood intuitively that Torygraph was just another brittabloid. Therefore, any story in the Torygraph would have to evaluated on its own merits, something for which I rarely have time.
Approval ratings again. Derangers must take those polls.
So agree, Meghan is just living her life, entertaining friends while selling her products. The gutter rats are the ones with the problem.
The Torygraph gets more toe-curlingly embarrassing each and every day that ends in -y, just like the Fail, the Scum, the Terror, the Excess.
“leading crisis PR”
There’s no crisis threatening the Sussexes — unlike TOB Scooter Prince Bulliam and Mumblina “recurring canceritis” McButtons. So how about offering unsolicited advice to them?
“crisis PR who has worked with Sarah Ferguson”
Meaning this guy isn’t qualified to speak on anything, might as well have remained silent.
I just can’t with the BM, it’s not like the Sussexes are taxpayer-funded billionaires who are workshy, functionally illiterate alcoholics or barely able to mumble in remedial English.
👍…the last paragraph..👍
🤣 I cracked up.🤣
The British press seems so cringeworthy to us Yanks.
Imagine making your living writing such drivel, like this lady in the telegraph. I’d be embarrassed down to my boots.
I clocked the anti-American shade as well. “Everything these Americans do is so cringe worthy”. Americans tend to support their friends. So cringe worthy. SMDH.
H&M NEED TO DISMISS THE COMMS STAFFERS. Now that they are so chatty with the British media they can invent quotes from nameless sources and imply that the Sussex comms staff are briefing even it isn’t them. They were better off when they banned all communications with the British media.
Nothing was more cringeworthy than Tom Cruise bowing at the unholy altar of WanK while out plugging his flop of a movie last week. It felt like walking in on someone in the bathroom who forgot to lock the door.
William would never play with a baby like that. Just saying.
Creating a running narrative about someone where all their actions are interpreted as being centered on you is somewhere in the DSM, I’m sure.
He never would have done it on his own, but you know—aside from wanting to be king so he could torment his brother and his family even more—he’s always wanted to be just like Harry, and with Harry’s wife by his side, no less :))
That’s why you can bet on seeing a photo op of William rolling around on the ground with some kid. Since he was capable of stooping to such cringeworthy behavior as “copying” Harry—who had wept in Ukraine over fallen soldiers—you can expect anything from that idiot.
Remember that?
William nearly burst into tears on camera during an October 2025 interview with Rhian Mannings, who had lost both her husband and son in a short span of time. Those fake tears came as the biggest shock to Rhian herself—something she couldn’t hide on the recording, as she wore an expression of shock mixed with near-laughter. Why? Because she had already told William that whole story on camera two years prior; choosing that specific tale to try and rival Harry’s genuine emotion in Ukraine was incredibly embarrassing. Not to mention that the very idea of doing something like that just to compete with his brother is so stupid and shameful—I’d be too embarrassed to show my face in public after such a display of stupidity. Well, that’s William for you; he’s simply not capable of anything better :)))
He’s a performative husk of a person for sure.
Oh wow. I never put the timeline together. I remember W doing weird things and the fact they’re so fixated on H, that rushing to do them after H did similar is truly deranged. W&K do the same thing; obsess and copy. These articles really are projection, every time.
So the British press, who base their credibility solely on their contact with unnamed and unfaced “friends of the royal family”, think Meghan’s real long time friend with a face and a name and evidenced proximity to Meghan is playing PR games?
You are giving away the game stupid Telegraph. You’ve been using “the friends of” trope for PR for the royals since “palace source” became a joke.
You want Meghan friendless and unhappy on British soil so bad that you want her to doll herself up and present herself to you. In your dreams!
What is this and why is the Telegraph behaving like Meghan doesn’t have her own IG. If she wants to say something she will do it on her own page. I agree with Kaiser that the British press don’t understand why Meghan is not making public appearances. These people are desperate for her to do public events and are puzzled that she’s not living up to their assumptions. I hope she never does any public events in the UK.
I remembered she was first living in England, and the posh set thought Meghan would be begging for invitations to their dinners, and when they went to dinners, they sat together and drove them nuts.
Chucky invited her to view Art work show and didn’t tell her, the press was going to be there and she pulled out, apparently Chucky was livid, no one turns him down.
The tabloids, should give up on Meghan, because they can’t control her.
Other children would’ve been embarrassed by the stunts they parents pull, and put out we are getting along well, but Meghan sold the wedding suits she bought for her father, and if anyone thinks she is sucking to Chucky, I’ve a bridge to sell you.
I’m pretty sure she donated his suit along with the other clothing/suits she got him for his British stay. Not positive, but I’m sure I read about it here
They have their future lazy queen lying to the public, talking about ‘I do the dishes,’ and here they are writing about Meghan spending time with her friends, claiming it’s a calculated campaign to win the British people over. Okay 👍🏾 😑🙄
Girl, bye 👋🏾
I agree. Meghan is doing what she was doing in Montecito – doing whatever she wants whenever she wants. There were reports she was out and about. We just didn’t see it except maybe once every few months?
If she was really doing a PR campaign then she’d be out doing public engagements. She isn’t.
it’s very confusing to them that Meghan doesn’t care to be doing public events in the UK. Her and Harry have basically flipped: She was more visible in the US while he worked more behind the scenes. H was still out and about in the US sometimes but without security, I don’t think they’ll see Meghan very much.
Wow, that’s a whole lot of words. And “If she wants to be a powerful public figure…” Who said she does?
It’s even more hilarious than that: she IS a powerful public figure. And it chaps their arse that they have NO access to her and cannot control her. And especially that their 10-year-long campaign to “bring her to heel” (in collaborabation with William and Charles and the palace staff) continues to blow up in their faces. So they keep trotting out the caricature of her which they have created, because they cannot admit to their audiences, or even to themselves, that she IS already everything they accuse her of wanting to be: Rich, Powerful, Successful, Well-connected, with extremely loyal friends, many of whom move in such exalted circles that even the royals could never get a look-in.
Meghan is eating fish and chips and selling out chocolate. Please. The only cringe thing here is this news article.
Man, I hate the English.
Lovely comment. Not at all prejudiced.
The media people are truly horrible excuses for humans aren’t they.
I lost a lot of respect for them. First, with Brexit, and then, by trying to destroy Harry’s mixed race bride.
LOL at quoting a crisis PR “expert” who’s worked with Fergie … dude, you might want to focus on your own client, who’s a PR nightmare.
Also, there’s no crisis here, so we don’t need the input of crisis comms professionals on Meghan. She’s protecting her peace and living life accordingly.
Though that’s probably viewed as a crisis by these weirdo Brits.
“who’s worked with Fergie … dude, you might want to focus on your own client, who’s a PR nightmare”……uh, yeah he would, but her check bounced.
I actually love this headline, and it’s another vocab difference between American and British English.
Here in America, toe curling is amazing. For example, toe curling sex is the best sex you’ve ever had.
These vile people are trashing a woman who lost a baby. There is no limit to their cruelty.
Meghan isn’t stupid. She knows the BM is always going to bash her no matter what she does; she doesn’t care about their approval or about being seen as a “powerful woman in the UK.” (in fact, I’m sure she sees it as a compliment that she isn’t, considering who the BM *does* praise! Not people she’d want to be associated with in any way.) So I’m glad she just lives her life the way she wants to.
She went out to lunch with her friend and played with a cute baby. Crucify her!
Their crap is just plain tedious at this point.
This article is just so….weird. Like Meghan cares that now British people have to learn who her friend is (or you know, they don’t have to, but apparently that’s not an option.) Why does meghan need to get involved with a global charity? She runs her own foundation which yes, does work with other organizations.
Of course Meghan was fine with the post. I’m sure all of her friends are very careful about what they post about her out of respect for her privacy.
I dont know. I’m just reading this and scratching my head and thinking “what you are rambling on about” haha.
@Becks, trying to make sense of anything they print will only give you a headache.
The British rags are no different than MAGA propaganda. They just feed the hate to their readers that want to believe she is the worst person in the world. With ridiculous made up stories and CYA it by printing ‘sources say’ or people who have nothing to do with her giving their “professional opinion”.
It’s all poppycock to me and I hope no one takes this seriously other than to trash how stupid and preposterous it all is.
This is just a bonkers article that they wrote. that’s all I got.
Who’s calculating “approval ratings” on a private citizen? And why? This has such an Orwellian Two Minutes Hate vibe. smh
I wondered about that, too. Why would there be approval ratings on a private person?