Duchess Meghan’s dear friend Kelly Zajfen visited her in England & posted pics

The Duchess of Sussex is very close to Kelly McGee Zajfen. Meghan and Kelly are dear friends, and Meghan has supported Kelly’s advocacy work, Alliance for Moms. Prince Harry also seems close to Kelly and her husband Julian Zajfen. Obviously, this family connection flourished in California, where the two families lived close by. Then the Sussexes up and moved to the UK. What did Kelly do? She brought her family to visit!! Kelly posted these photos on her Instagram, with this message:
Having the best time. There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.
I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side.
Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart.
🇬🇧 you’ve been so good to us. We’re leaving with full hearts and definitely leaving a piece of ours here.
To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend 🥹 It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!
Cheerio!
“To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend…” Yeah, beyond the hyperventilating royalists and the sleazy tabloids, I don’t doubt that the average British person is probably happy to see Meghan, and they treat her with kindness. From the photos, it looks like Meghan took her friends out to a pub for fish and chips? So Meghan has been out of the house, circulating in public places. And most people have respected her privacy. That photo of Harry on the floor with baby Jack is cute too.
Incidentally, in other Meghan news, As Ever re-released their British-made leather bookmark. The first bookmark, offered earlier this year, sold out in a matter of minutes and furious Derangers claimed that the bookmark malfunctioned (I’m not joking). Well, the second As Ever bookmark was offered in a lovely navy blue leather, with gold lettering on this message: “Only Gets Better.” This one sold out in ten minutes.
Photos courtesy of Kelly’s Instagram, Backgrid and Cover Images.
I bought one of the bookmarks. Can’t wait
Happy Kelly visited her bestie along with baby Jack. I think I see Marcus Anderson in the photo as well.
It’s good to hear that most people are respecting Meghan’s privacy and are nice to her when they see her. I suspect a lot of her friends are going to go over to visit her while she’s in the UK.
It’s a great idea – they can check on her and makes sure she’s well as they spend time together. But it also puts those who need the reminder on notice that she has friends who can and will share what they see going on (with their followers, with outlets, etc).
Abusers need people who maintain silence and support their lies in order to function. That’s how they amass power and how they keep it.
I love this. I suspected that her friends would be visiting regularly – goodness knows that most can afford it – and that she would also be touching base with them when she visits the US. Looks like she may be travelling there soon, so there will be continuous, in-person contact with her US support base.
I agree that it puts the abusers on notice: “Just you TRY, and this time names will be named!” 😀
I hope that the people who have been running to the tabloids to bleat and vent their nastiness are truly being ostracised by the ones who have been respecting the family’s privacy and being kind in person. If enough of the awful ones get sidelined then they will eventually leave her alone and just shut up and go away (one hopes). I’d really love to know what happened to the mother who leaked M’s phone number, for example. It can’t have just been “business as usual” for that WhatsApp group, given that it put the school in such a bad light?
It was a beautiful post, and that comment about people being kind to Meghan made my eyes tear and it was nice to read. I just love the expressions baby Jack makes in his photos what an absolute blessing he must be to his family.
Meghan looks beautiful, joyful and at peace. I love that the people who support her have her back fully.
I missed the bookmark window. But hopefully As ever will do another bookmark release for the holidays.
So this is actually the third bookmark I think – I have one that I got with a tea bundle or something but it doesn’t say ‘fell asleep here” – i actually can’t remember what it says haha. I’ll check when i get home. this bookmark was sold out by the time I checked at 1230 lol but I was able to get it in a tea bundle again bc i’m out of the peppermint tea. and i got the sage honey bc of course I did.
Anyway loved seeing these pics – its nice to know Meghan is living her life and that generally speaking, she’s being given a warm welcome in England.
These are sweet photos. And now I want fish and chips. I also missed out on the apple butter. Was anyone able to try that can give a review. I hope she does more of it.
I’m waiting for the apple butter also, it’s Always been a favorite of mine.
The apple butter is delish. Highly recommend.
@Jais, I ordered three if the apple butter and it is sooo good. I could kick myself for not ordering more.
Now I’m sad I missed out. So again I hope that there’s another drop of it.
I was able to get the bookmark this time. I need it as I bought my first hardcover book in a really long time. Swan Song of course!
Love the pics. Meghan looks so beautiful. Jack is an adorable baby.
The pics of Kelly and baby Jack are lovely, especially the one with Harry and the one with Lili in her *pink tutu*.
Did Archie take the pics, or is he shy, or was he just wearing his invisibility cloak all the time?
So sweet. Yes, for Meghan to agree to return to the UK there’s no way she would do it without a support system in place. Her friends and loved ones are gonna make sure people know she’s not alone this time around.
Funny how people swear she can’t keep friends, yet Markus Anderson has been popping up on her/friends’ feeds since before she even met Harry.
Also: I don’t like peas, but those mashed pease with the fish and chips DO look good. I may be convinced to try them. I want fish and chips now for lunch.
Megan might be doing more to promote the UK and British culture than any of the royal family, right now.
No, they do not look good and I will never understand the attraction in them. Peas should be tiny and raw. Cooking ruins them and mushy peas are in their own version of pea damnation.
I love that her friends can let us know how she’s doing and how she’s being treated. And I’m praying like mad that she really does a UK WLM series or special – it would be heaven on earth!!!! Please let the thought manifest. 🙏🏼✨🙏🏼✨
Kelly is a real one . I hope Megs friends continue to come visit her . She probably will see Kelly soon if she goes back to cali for the daytime Emmy awards . Now is anyone else wondering if she goes who will make her dress and if Daniel will do her makeup and the guy I can’t remember his name , the one from the Paris fashion show will do her hair . They made a dream team
Cuteness. I already have the first bookmark. Love it. And they seriously said it malfunctioned?
Can you imagine being so blinded by envy and hatred you can’t operate bookmark?
OTOH it’s wonderful to see Kelly with her adorable Jack
Jack is priceless! Those big round blue eyes!
There truly are no fish and chips like English fish and chips!
Mmmm, beg to differ. Some of the best fish & chips I’ve ever had were at an airport restaurant in Anchorage. That cod came out of the ocean that very morning & were beer-battered to perfection. 🤤
Harry looks like he’s enjoying hanging with another ginger baby.
And I was so relieved to read Kelly’s comment about people treating Meghan well.
I agree that this serves as a warning that Meghan’s friends are watching closely and have her back.
But also, most ordinary folks react kindly to genuine niceness, and Meghan is nothing if not genuinely nice.
And it’s another reminder that the derangers and the rota don’t represent all of England.
Ok….my super picky eye is telling me that the rug Harry and the baby are on is wrong-side up. It can’t be but it sure looks like the underside of a nice hand-made rug.
And on to more important matters — this is all so heartwarming and a delight to see!
I think your super picky eye has detected a threadbare spot in an otherwise fully functional and tufted rug.
This sweet post really shows how solid the community the Sussexes built is. It also shows how happy Meghan is in the UK. There has been a lot of fear and worry for her but Kelly’s post shows Meghan is having fun and being met with love. Its a new era. Harry and Meghan returned to the UK with their own team, lawyers, money, and security. A fact I’m sure feels them both with pride.
I’m thinking this is how we’ll get updates. By trusted friends and not M doing anything flashy which is what the British press so breathlessly wants.
Anyone else think that was Paul Hollywood at the end?
I thought we were seeing Markus Anderson seated on the right in the grass?
A lot of Sussex supporters reacted like it was 1492 when the move to the UK was announced, and that once someone crosses the ocean, there will be no more get togethers and they’ll be isolated from all they have known before. Also, everyone wants to know Meghan and the kids are okay and going to live their lives in UK for an extended period and not merely endure. I think Meghan has addressed both issues. I feel that this is going to be very much a Harry year however, but I also hope that Meghan has something new with either with WLM or some expansion of As ever. However, judging by the past, Meghan always surprises, and never does exactly what people wish she would do. It seems that often one or the other is very visible at different times, which to me speaks of great balance and team work. Also, let’s not forget they have a handful of things in pre-production and actual production with Netflix before they went to the UK.
Doesn’t Lindsay Roth live in the UK too?
My favorite pic is of Harry and the baby on the floor. He is such a genuine, natural person. That is 100 percent his mum. Charles in all his pictures with members of the public (including the old lady Will and Kate kidnapped for their photo op) are all so unnatural, try-hard, desperate and fake. I guess that covers it.
Sweet!
All around sweet
Kate is so visiting a fish and chips place next week and will be talking all about SHE makes the best fish and chips.