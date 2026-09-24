Duchess Meghan’s dear friend Kelly Zajfen visited her in England & posted pics

The Duchess of Sussex is very close to Kelly McGee Zajfen. Meghan and Kelly are dear friends, and Meghan has supported Kelly’s advocacy work, Alliance for Moms. Prince Harry also seems close to Kelly and her husband Julian Zajfen. Obviously, this family connection flourished in California, where the two families lived close by. Then the Sussexes up and moved to the UK. What did Kelly do? She brought her family to visit!! Kelly posted these photos on her Instagram, with this message:

Having the best time. There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure. I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side. Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart. 🇬🇧 you’ve been so good to us. We’re leaving with full hearts and definitely leaving a piece of ours here. To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend 🥹 It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too! Cheerio!

[From Kelly’s Instagram]

“To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend…” Yeah, beyond the hyperventilating royalists and the sleazy tabloids, I don’t doubt that the average British person is probably happy to see Meghan, and they treat her with kindness. From the photos, it looks like Meghan took her friends out to a pub for fish and chips? So Meghan has been out of the house, circulating in public places. And most people have respected her privacy. That photo of Harry on the floor with baby Jack is cute too.

Incidentally, in other Meghan news, As Ever re-released their British-made leather bookmark. The first bookmark, offered earlier this year, sold out in a matter of minutes and furious Derangers claimed that the bookmark malfunctioned (I’m not joking). Well, the second As Ever bookmark was offered in a lovely navy blue leather, with gold lettering on this message: “Only Gets Better.” This one sold out in ten minutes.