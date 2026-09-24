Piers Morgan demands that ‘Swan Song’ get ‘pulped’ over one chronology mistake

Earlier this week, Piers Morgan identified a mistake in Charles Spencer’s Swan Song. The mistake was pretty simple: Spencer made a chronology error by claiming that Piers Morgan was editor of the Daily Mirror when that tabloid published invasive photos of Diana in a leotard. Piers was not the Mirror’s editor at that time (1993), but he was the Mirror’s editor when Diana died (1997). After Piers threatened to sue over this, Charles Spencer issued an apology and a clarification. Well, this has given Piers an opening, at least that’s what he thinks. Piers is now demanding that Swan Song copies should be “pulped” over this one mistake, and something about how the profits from Piers’ lawsuit should go to the King’s Trust, which is King Charles’ signature charity.
Piers Morgan has called for Earl Spencer’s book about Princess Diana to be pulled from the shelves over a factual error.
Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, apologised to Morgan for incorrectly describing him in the memoir as the editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group published “highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym” in 1993.
Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said he accepted the apology but that his lawyers would be “laying out that we want the offending pages to be removed from this book. And if that means they pulp the first edition, so be it”.
The BBC understands Penguin, the publishers of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, will be amending this one point in future editions of the book.
The photographs of Princess Diana mentioned in relation to Morgan in Earl Spencer’s book were published by the Sunday Mirror on 7 November 1993. At the time, Morgan was working at The Sun and did not join the Mirror as its editor until 1995. Earl Spencer admitted “his assumption was incorrect” and “apologises to Mr Morgan for this error”, a statement said.
On his YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan read out a section of the book – which was published on 22 September – in which Earl Spencer wrote: “They realised they were unable to be rude to the brother of the much-mourned princess…The only one who sounded surly, as opposed to merely confused or embarrassed, was Piers Morgan of the Mirror, who snarled with annoyance before he hung up. I assumed Morgan must be feeling particular guilt because, four years earlier, he and his Sunday Mirror counterpart had published photographs taken with hidden cameras by a gym owner. They were of Diana working out in a leotard. This was such an intolerable invasion of her privacy that Diana instructed lawyers to sue the Mirror Group and to block further use of the images.”
A spokesperson for Princess Diana’s brother said in a statement: “Earl Spencer’s account of his conversation with Piers Morgan is accurate. Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister’s funeral.” The statement admitted the factual error, and said that “as an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer. He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error”.
Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said: “He’s a historian. He should want it removed from the shelves. Why, if you’re doing this for historical record, would you want such a completely untrue series of claims over several pages about a public figure to still be in that book? Now you’ve admitted it’s untrue and apologised. He should pull the book.”
In a post on social media on Tuesday, Morgan said he was “pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust”.
While Charles Spencer should have known better and his editors should have double-checked, I get so exhausted with Piers Morgan’s bloated tantrums. Pulp an entire book over one chronology mistake? GMAFB. And I still sort of believe that Charles Spencer was simply trying to make a convoluted point, which is that Piers became editor for a tabloid which once published those invasive photos. Anyway, I think Piers gives up the game by saying “damages paid to the King’s Trust.” He’s raising this ruckus on behalf of King Charles and Camilla. This is the price he pays to get those phone calls and invitations to Christmas lunches.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Piers’ social media.
His lips are so brown after being affixed to C&C’s butts.
We know at least Charles will enjoy that.
Too bad C&C couldn’t save him from becoming a mere YouTube personality.
I now believe that Piers was doing the Palace’s bidding when he was attacking Meghan on a daily basis on GMB and was bringing her father on the show so often when she was a working royal. He’s too invested in her and now Charles Spencer to be just doing these attacks because he wasn’t invited to the wedding and a misremembering of dates. As Kaiser said, the donation to the King’s Trust is a dead giveaway that he’s and has always been in collusion with the Royal Family.
@AmyBee, agreed. This fcking guy is such a stain on humanity (a very stupid and transparent one).
Few years back many right wing podcaster in usa got in trouble for taking money from foreign source. This week it’s prove that windsor especially billy and cathy are paying these ring wing podcaster because why the hell megyn kelly who is republican care about what charles spencer has to say ? Mam aren’t you busy hating poc and woc ? I feel like way of these right wing podcaster is definitely paid because they are grifter . This is what uk taxpayer money is used .
so thats where there money is going that William needs to liquidate part of the duchy between them and bots they must be losing a lot of money. instead he should be buying Kitty new jewellery .
I’m not very familiar with British libel law. I just know that it’s much more favorable to plaintiffs than American law. But, seriously, can someone really win a judgement over what is basically a fact checking oversight?
No.
No. And somewhere Charles is like shut up man don’t get me involved with this mess.
Having read/listened to Swan Song, once again the BRF have “got away with it!” Yes, KCIII said those awful things but, it’s obvious that Charles Spencer was saving his most scathing comments for the way the press treated his sister. He lays her death solely at the feet of the paps and although Morgan may have gotten his apology he cannot deny that his paper(s) hounded Diana (and her family). Anyone who reads the book will see the similarities in the way Diana was treated and the way Harry and Meghan are being portrayed. This is the playbook of the MSM and they’ve been allowed to get away with it for far too long.
IMHO Morgan wanting the book pulped is more about hiding the dodgy practices of the press than it does about saving KCIII and Camilla, especially as Camilla hardly gets a mention. As the Earl said, if he really wanted to do a “hit-piece” on the BRF he could but, has chosen not to do so. Personally, I would LOVE for Morgan to take the Earl to court because “discovery” would finally allow the world to see what a duplicitous piece of dirt Morgan really is.
Reading Spencer’s book, and the stuff piers Morgan is suing over (theoretically) is three sentences that only mention his name and the date. It is an error, no way is it defamatory.
Piers Morgan can huff and puff all he wants but it doesn’t change everything he’s done. Time for someone to write another expose on him. Just make sure to get the dates right. And personally I think Charles Spencer worded it strangely and didn’t get the date wrong. And it dons matter. Piers Morgan published photos of Diana at a facility when she was being treated for bulimia. So please spare me. But as far as huffing and puffing and causing a distraction to what the book actually says, well nice try.
Piers is the distraction not the story.
We all know a version of this guy. Always centering the issue on himself.
He’s the bride at every wedding the corpse at every funeral.
The paper the Moron was working for at the time, whichever it was, also printed those invasive pics of Princess Di. Nearly everyone did. So maybe he should tone down his huffing and puffing, his complaining, his empty threats.
That said, in one of his books PM describes a meal he had with Tony Blair at № 10 Downing Street in *1996*. TB was elected PM on May 1 1997.
Let’s pulp everything the lying liar PM has ever written and make him donate all the proceeds to a fund of victims of the British media, if such an entity exists — or give everything to Invictus.
A lawyer on the BBC yesterday said Pissy Moron would get at most £25-30’000 in damages if this ever got to court, and there was next to zero chance of the book getting pulped.
Moron is just desperate to stretch this out and say a few days longer on the front pages, before he returns to being a bitter has-been.
@Nobs Please attached link to BbC media radio show where a media lawyer confirms book will not be pulped but minimal damages will be paid and points out author immediately apologised for error.
The Media Show – Trump’s legal battle with White House press, the global media spotlight on the village of Piddington, Diana media narratives – BBC Sounds https://share.google/wr7UZ86P7mWwbjHRH
When will this blowfish blow his last breath. I am so sick of seeing and hearing about piss piece of a Morgan . He is a vile creature who should slink back to Camilla and Charlie’ and stay hidden forever
Morgan in his YouTube show claimed : “Earl Spencer was estranged from Diana and living in South Africa at the time of her death. As editor of the Daily Mirror, I had lunch with her at Kensington Palace with Prince William. After that, it wasn’t uncommon for her to call my office or for me to run stories by her … Ironically, by that time in her life I think I was probably talking to her more often than he was.
Please note in high court case brought by Prince Harry in 2023 , Morgan was understandably not called by Mirror group to defend his role as editor, because they wanted to win their case. It was a civil case so Harry ‘s lawyers could not compel him to appear and give evidence. However, his then work colleagues gave damaging evidence of Morgan as editor endorsing and exploiting phone hacking for articles. They were asked why Morgan was OPENLY talking about listening to phone messages and they replied he was Foolish and Boastful.
Look again at Morgan’s foolish and boastful and wrongheaded claims in first paragraph. He’s GIDDY because he had ONE lunch with Diana and Will!? Then he claims he was speaking more to her than her own brother !? And even worse that they were estranged?
The nerve of his sack of lying BS to claim any of this but then that’s who this vain and boastful and ugly man is. Same guy who claimed to be besties with Meghan and even had a drink with her before putting her in a taxi to attend her first date with Harry!!
Link to Sky news July 2023
https://news.sky.com/story/piers-morgan-knew-how-to-hack-phones-and-explained-how-former-mirror-journalist-tells-high-court-12905554
I hope Spencer takes him to court and sues his pants off.
Diana visited Charles Spencer in South Africa weeks before she died, so they certainly weren’t estranged at the time of her death.
Charles Spencer should never have apologized to Piers Morgan. Morgan takes a foot if you give him an inch. The contentious section of Spencer‘s memoir did not stay outright, but only implied, that Morgan was editor of the paper that published Diana‘s leotard picture. Morgan became editor soon enough thereafter and issued no retraction or apology for that intrusion. It’s not unreasonable to assume that he would have green-lit the original transgression—as he did many other transgressions against people‘s privacy, while he was editor of any paper, because that kind of violation has been standard practice at UK tabloids (which is why Harry sued those papers). Charles should have argued that, instead: guilt by association.
Nope. The immediate apology and admission of error undermines Morgan’s ability to turn this into a wider court case. Judge would throw it out.
I don’t blame Charles Spencer for this as the book is not self-publisher. His publisher had an editor and, presumably a fact-checker, working on this and their job was to catch & correct errors. The publisher has the responsibility to correct this on future printings of the book and to not fulfill any remaining orders for the book until they have the updated printing.
This is a relatively minor and easily correctable error. His assertion this is somehow defamatory is unsupported considering his overall catalogue of scandals
Piers is practically giddy at having a reason to center himself in this story.
He’s so pathetic. And the idea of him ranting about accuracy. Dude, you’ve been hawking made-up crap your entire professional life. We know who you are.
I’m sure the whole English speaking world would gladly feed Morgan into the pulper.
Have a look at Morgan’s wiki page: he’s been sacked TWICE over bad judgement and left one editorship after hounding the first wife of Charles Spencer. Morgan left this post as editor of News of the World in 19995 shortly after publishing photographs of Catherine Victoria Lockwood, then wife of Charles, Earl Spencer, leaving an addictive disorders clinic in Surrey.This action ran against the editors’ code of conduct,a misdemeanour for which the Press Complaints Commission upheld a complaint against Morgan.
Murdoch was reported as having said that “the boy went too far”and publicly distanced himself from the story. Fearful of a privacy law action if he had not criticised one of his employees, Murdoch is said to have apologised to Morgan in private.
Morgan IS a nasty man with a huge ego. What sort of reputation does he have to defend?
Piers Morgan – Wikipedia https://share.google/VFOObQDTaLBirta0G
He was sacked in 2004 as editor of the Daily Mirror over publishing fake photos of British military assaulting prisoners. Very damaging allegations and the faked photos were quickly debunked forcing the paper to publicly apologize and sack an unrepentant Morgan who never conceded they were fake and refused to apologize. I repeat my question, what reputation for integrity and honesty and accountability does Morgan possess?
Morgan has been giddy and jubilant at his massive publicity tour to claim that a minor error in a book hasn’t somehow damaged his sterling reputation? Two sackings and presiding over phone hacking at the Mirror because he’s a Saint? He ain’t!
Interesting that this tiny little grammar-glitch is the only specific argument anybody’s made against what the book says.
Anyone who thinks they’re mentioned has already scanned the book, and no one but Piers Morgan has disputed what’s said in there.
He can go whistle in the wind