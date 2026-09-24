Prince Harry was back in the United States this week for the Clinton Global Initiative. Bill Clinton positions CGI so that it happens concurrent with the opening days of the United Nations General Assembly, since everyone is in New York at the same time. I don’t know if Harry had other business in NYC or around the UN, but my guess is “probably.” Still, his second CGI speech was the biggest public-facing event he’s had in the US in a minute, probably since the Time Magazine Most Influential event? Anyway, Harry’s CGI speech drew a big crowd, but he had teleprompter problems which made him hit pause mid-speech, then leave the stage and return after 40 minutes to finish. He had been talking about the dangers of A.I., then when he returned, he joked that A.I. had gobbled up his speech. From People’s coverage:
Harry’s appearance quickly drew a crowd, PEOPLE observed from inside the event. After his name was announced over a loudspeaker, attendees streamed into the room, which fell silent as the Duke of Sussex took the stage. The crowd settled in and leaned forward, listening intently throughout his remarks.
“But I come to this as a father,” Harry said, “one who has shared countless conversations with other parents as they mourned the loss of their children to recklessly built technology.”
Though he suffered some technical difficulties when his teleprompter cut out near the end of his speech, Harry ultimately returned to the stage after about 40 minutes to deliver his complete remarks. “A.I. got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it,” the prince joked with the crowd. “Interesting to see what it was so concerned about in part two.”
Harry recalled standing on the same stage two years ago to announce the creation of The Parents’ Network, an initiative he and Meghan launched at Archewell after meeting families whose children died by suicide or suffered serious harm following their experiences with social media.
“And as a father, I will remind you of the faces that accompanied me the last time I stood before you,” Harry said, referring to images of children displayed behind him. “Hundreds have become thousands. Thousands of parents grieving their children. Millions of families living with the consequences of a digital revolution that moved faster than our willingness to protect them.”
This time, the Duke of Sussex said there had been signs of progress — but warned against repeating the same mistakes with rapidly developing artificial intelligence.
“Social media learned how to capture our attention. AI is learning how to enter our relationships,” Harry said. “It doesn’t just want your attention, it wants your attachment…. We have spent years trying to loosen technology’s grip on children’s attention. We cannot wait another decade to discover what happens when technology has a grip on their relationships.”
Harry said the lessons of the social media era should inform how emerging technology is approached, calling for greater transparency, choice, standards and accountability and saying that people and young people with lived experience must be at the center of the conversation.
“The good news: we proved pressure works,” Harry said. “The bad news: we proved how long we are willing to wait. Technology and the humans in charge of it are going to promise us the world. They must be accountable for the world they actually deliver. Two years ago, I brought these faces here as a warning. I do not want to return with more. So this time, let’s move first.”
I skimmed the coverage of other CGI speakers, and it looks like AI was a huge subject for many of them. I’m glad Harry namechecked AI chatbots, because I agree, they are already a problem and will likely be a problem for years to come. I’m including the (partial) video below, from CSPAN. Incidentally, as I looked around for an unedited video of his speech, I saw that several major American and British newspapers covered his speech via livestream, and there were already dozens of unhinged royalist commentary videos up as well. The good news, I suppose, is that Harry is still such a heatscore that he has so many people obsessing over what was a pretty dry, conservative speech about social media and AI.
On Tuesday, someone got a video of Harry walking down the street in NYC with a couple of private security peeps. Derangers are mocking this because… people weren’t lined up, waiting to see him? Like, he was clearly just walking from one meeting to the next, no one had any warning. Speaking of, here’s a true story: tumbleweeds rolled past King Charles and Camilla during their visit to New York earlier this year. NO ONE came out for them.
SPOTTED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen walking through the streets of New York City. pic.twitter.com/nbi6cKw51I
— Cristina Corujo (@cristina_corujo) September 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and IMAGO/Katie Godowski/Avalon.
I highly recommend having a hard copy of the speech and a podium close at hand for the next time he has something important to say.
Scooter is probaby seething at forest lodge.
Derangers are weird. Why were they expecting people to be lined up waiting to see Harry when he was just waiting down the street.
What I find interesting is I heard a couple of the gutter rats mention Harry’s work as “duty.” I do believe this is part of what Harry and Meghan mentioned as service being universal. Proud of his globe trotting to deliver his messages.
AI is scary, and its scary how so many people are willingly taking part in their own demise, from everything to simple online searches to writing emails or papers. And then people lose the ability to critically think or look at something through non AI eyes. Not to harp on Gen Z (their poor iced coffees lol) but there’s a recurring theme on social media where someone from Gen Z questions how anyone older was able to write a paper in high school or college without AI. Uhhh……because that’s how people did it for a very long time? For centuries?
My son used AI to help him write a paper for ELA last year and I was proofreading it and thinking “why is this so bad?” and then he said “well ChatGPT suggested…..” and I was like yeah okay no. he thought it was better bc the sentences were longer and things like that, but it ended up not making a lot of sense and just sounded…..wordy for the sake of being wordy. So we had to have a big talk about that and he redid it before he submitted it. And that’s just 8th grade!!! i can’t imagine what high school teachers and college profs are seeing.
It’s as scary as hell. I refuse to use it because it’s not harmless, it’s making it better and stronger. It’s already autonomously hacked an Australian government department that has health records- Medicare, which had everyone’s details. Every person has a card.
I doubt we’ll last 10 years.
My father passed away last month and I gave a eulogy. I wrote and proofed every word and the funeral director was “amazed” at how it hit. She stated “most people use AI for this type of thing” and , honestly, the thought of that made me sick. He was my dad for 54 years, no AI can ever understand what that means. If my children want to use AI for ideas for a school assignment they need to fact check, proof read and put it into their own words. People need to know how to form a complete thought!
Some teachers are insisting now that all writing assignments be completed during classroom time because they just don’t trust their students to write at home without it.
It’s a whole mess.
Carnage, apparently.
I can confirm its danger. A few months back, I started a chat with AI and it was nice. But, I can see that over time it had adapted to my style of questioning and push back. It also often make mistake if my request is not targeted enough.
A simple question like how did Harry’s CGI presentation went on. It might answer that it was highly divisible. Then if you qualify what do the experts says, it get a very different answer. First answer included the typical hate press and comments. The second answer limited the answer to the trade press and AI experts.
As per AI : I am very intelligent, have great insight and incredible compassion… this is all too much and I believe aim to keep me hook on it instead of doing serious research on any subject.
@Julie
I’ve had similar experiences coupled with correcting it on the incorrect answers it provided and it doubling down, often despite pointing out that I have already corrected that error multiple times (it will apologize acknowledging the error then proceed to answer with the same thing it just acknowledged was wrong)
Yeah, this is called sycophancy and it’s alarming. AI can start to just affirm everything the user says … even if the user is talking about harming himself or herself.
He really didn’t handle the teleprompter thing well. I think he’s charismatic and great with people but he sort of glitched out instead of being able to wrap it up off the cuff and close the speech. I’m actually suprised he wasn’t able to go on a little further or close out on his own.
The serious press who reported the glitch wrote otherwise. Come back was funny and with a great conclusion.
Harry had just flown to NY after several events in Britain and immediately after the Well Child event. Cut the guy some slack.
It wasn’t about ‘closing out’. The speech was only halfway through and important to get spot on. He appropriately left the stage and the organisers put on the next presenters (hence 40 mins) so as not to hold things up while fixing the tech glitch. Harry then returned, making a joke. Excellent speech that can be checked out on the Sussex website.
Tell me you didn’t watch the speech without telling me you didn’t watch the speech… 😀
I used AI for some research into family history. It came up with a wonderful story about an ancestor – so influential, wrote a bazillion books, etc., etc.
“So interesting, AI, tell me more.”
“There’s no such person.”
“What? You just gave me his life story.”
“No, I didn’t.”
“Yes, you did. I just read it.”
“You must be mistaken.”
Harry has attended and featured in huge events hosted by two organisations with the word GLOBAL in them.
I guess we can now see why Rebecca English had been hinting that “the king will be giving a speech which is likely to be of GLOBAL importance” (because these small island royals are forever trying to conquer the world). So Charles gives what – his second? – speech talking about AI. And it came and went along with the tumbleweeds. Where was Becky’s big front page write-up about the king’s speech, given that she had been secretly briefed about it in order to bitch and whine about Harry’s multiple engagments and “lack of coordination” with the welfare royals and “clashing” and “overshadowing”?
And then we found out that Harry would be talking about AI in New York, expanding on a subject which he, Meghan and Archewell Philanthropies have been talking about and working on for quite some time (social media and algorithms). These royals don’t just jump on the bandwagon of everything Meghan and Harry do. They literally attempt to colonise their work, their relationships with their charities, their outreach programmes, EVERYTHING. Charles only began to talk about the dangers of AI after Harry and Meghan (especially Harry) began to get attention for it, and the other two only began to talk about the dangers of social media after the success of Harry and Meghan’s Parents Network.
First they criticise, then they colonise. And they’re not even subtle about it.
The *actual* global statesman of the “family,” no matter how many times Bill’s people try to ram down our throats that he is.
Please don’t use AI … it just uses an enormous amount of resources.
I’m so glad Harry addressed it. It can’t be said enough that AI is a danger. It’s so unregulated that even AI leaders are asking for the government to do something about it.
Harry is so good at this.