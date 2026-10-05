Buckingham Palace started promoting their own Advent calendars days after As Ever

Back in 2024, the Duchess of Sussex sent jam-baskets to friends and family. It was some advanced promotion for what would eventually become her As Ever brand, and As Ever’s signature product is obviously jam. The royal establishment completely lost its mind over jam-baskets and jam lines. Suddenly, Buckingham Palace, Sandringham and Highgrove couldn’t promote their own jam lines hard enough. They were bandwagoning Meghan and it was really funny to watch in real time. Note: BP, Sandringham and Highgrove all have their own food lines, it wasn’t like they started manufacturing jam just because of Meghan. They just started pushing their jam lines on social media, clearly telegraphing a message of “we have jam too, don’t forget about meeeeee!” Well, funny story. You know how Meghan introduced As Ever’s new Advent Calendar? Well, guess who just introduced *their* Advent calendar a few days later?

Buckingham Palace has revealed their advent calendars for 2026 – and the King’s chocolate offering is £100 cheaper than Meghan Markle’s luxurious version. Weighing 95g and available on the Royal Collection Trust’s website, the product ‘captures the magic of the festive season’ at the three royal residences, including Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Like the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever offering, the Palace’s box has 24 chocolates but costs significantly less than the £112 ‘Montecito-inspired’ version from Meghan’s lifestyle brand. The Duchess’ ‘limited-edition’ Christmas product, only available for purchase in the US, is pre-filled with treats from Los Angeles gourmet chocolatier Compartés. It features a sketch of the £11 million Californian mansion Meghan and Prince Harry called home for six years, as well as ‘countdown numbers hand-painted in Meghan’s own penmanship using edible gold lustre’. Flavours include strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and orange marmalade, plus what is described as a ‘special chocolate finished with Meghan’s own flower sprinkles’. Meanwhile, the Palace also unveiled a new unfilled advent calendar, with prices starting at £25. Launching later this month, the white box features an illustration of Buckingham Palace in the winter and is entirely customisable, meaning customers can choose what goes behind each countdown number. These surprises are sold separately and include £5 Buckingham Palace chocolate coins, £7 honey from Balmoral, a £12 hand cream and a £43 bag charm. The design of the royal chocolate advent calendar includes a lavishly decorated Christmas tree with a crown topper, two Union flags and the ceremonial guardsmen who ‘stand watch at these iconic locations’. On September 28, the Royal Collection Trust announced its Christmas Shop will return to the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace from November 13. On October 2, a post on the gift shop’s official Instagram page revealed several new launches, including ‘festive treats, thoughtful gifts, and decorations inspired by royal tradition’. Two days later, the Duchess hinted at having a ‘few surprises in store’ for As Ever’s customers after debuting the brand’s first advent calendar. A photo showed the Duchess stirring a copper saucepan in a glamorous kitchen, fitted with a stainless steel cooker, oak cabinets and delicate ceramic dishes. ‘The season of giving is almost here, and we have a few surprises in store,’ read the post’s caption, with no further details of the ‘surprises’ given to the account’s 887,000 followers.

[From The Daily Mail]

So the palace’s Advent calendar is unfilled, and you have to buy all of the treats separately? I prefer As Ever’s method of selling an already-full Advent. Although you could, in theory, buy all of the chocolate and £43 bag charms yourself, right? The larger point is that Meghan and the Windsors are doing the same kitschy thing, but only one of them gets bashed for it. Even worse, they bash Meghan for doing it while simultaneously riding her coattails to promote their own product lines. They should give her a commission at this point. Meghan would gag all of them if she turned up at the palace’s Christmas pop-up shop. I know she won’t, but it would be funny as hell.