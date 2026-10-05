Princess Anne was rude to Charles Spencer at Diana’s wedding reception

There’s this famous story about then-Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s courtship. The story goes that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the Queen Mum were all exerting heavy pressure on Charles to marry Diana, and Charles was still dithering, unable to make the decision. So he went to the most decisive person he knew: his sister, Princess Anne, who was heavily pregnant with Zara. Allegedly, Anne had little patience for her brother’s hand-wringing and told him to just marry her and get out of her face (I’m obviously paraphrasing). Charles did just that and this cursed soap opera began in earnest. Anne wasn’t any kind of fan of Diana or the Spencer family, but at the time, she understood that her brother needed to get out of the Parker-Bowles marriage and marry some nice, appropriate woman. Crash cut to Charles and Diana’s wedding, and Anne was apparently seated next to Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. Spencer recalled what happened when he tried to make small talk with Anne.

The Princess Royal’s famous no-nonsense attitude is admired by many, but it didn’t go down the best with Princess Diana’s brother at a royal dinner. In Earl Spencer’s new memoir, Swan Song, he describes the days leading up to Charles and Diana’s wedding, including this formal meal held at Buckingham Palace two nights before. He knew he’d be on Princess Anne’s table and then discovered he was sitting next to her. The Earl recalls, “It transpired, to my alarm, that I was actually placed next to Anne, and when she turned my way, I asked, ‘And how did your daughter’s christening go today, Ma’am?'” “I expected her to run away with the happy topic of her baby Zara’s baptism,” Charles alleged. “But instead, she stopped, looked at me witheringly, and asked, “Tell me, how’s a christening supposed to go?” According to Princess Diana’s brother, who was only 17 at the time, he blushed bright red and found he didn’t have a reply to this. He ended up comparing his awkward interaction with Anne to his brother-in-law Neil making “easy conversation” with the Crown Princess of Japan about rice cultivation on the other side of the room. Earl Spencer wrote, “It was the luck of the draw that night, whether you were placed next to a royal who was happy to make you feel small, or one that had the grace and manners to look for common ground, wherever it might be found.”

[From Woman & Home]

It sounds like Anne and I’m sure it happened. People always praise Anne for being so “withering” and unemotional, but really, it comes across as rude for no real reason. Just bitchy for nothing. I sort of believe that this story reflects the Windsors’ attitude towards Diana and the Spencers too – that the Spencers needed to be put in their place and not treated with any kind of familial warmth. The Windsors treated Diana and Charles’ union like what it was (to them): a business arrangement between two dynasties. Unfortunately, no one told Diana that was the arrangement.