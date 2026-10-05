“Mikey Madison wore Vivienne Westwood to a NYC premiere” links

Last week, I joked that I’ve been waiting two years for a stylist to put Mikey Madison in a Vivienne Westwood dress, and look what happened at the NYC premiere of The Social Reckoning!! A miracle! Mikey looks great too. [RCFA]
Ellie Goulding is vacationing with her boyfriend Beau Minniear. [OMG Blog]
Alexander Skarsgard & Colman Domingo had fun at the Valentino show. [Just Jared]
Jack Innanen answers the queerbaiting questions. [Socialite Life]
I honestly think Ben Affleck’s style suffers because he’s a bit barrel-chested and he doesn’t know how to get properly tailored jackets. [LaineyGossip]
SNL made Dakota Johnson into the “mean, scary girlfriend.” [Pajiba]
Dior’s Spring collection is light and breezy. [Go Fug Yourself]
People are still buying tickets to Avengers: Endgame. [Seriously OMG]
Ken Urker was not with Gypsy Rose Blanchard when he died. [Starcasm]
Dakota Johnson’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]
The anti-war message of the Fraggle Rock Broadway show. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Sandoval still has a restraining order against an ex. [Reality Tea]

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8 Responses to ““Mikey Madison wore Vivienne Westwood to a NYC premiere” links”

  1. Sue says:
    October 5, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    That is the best I have seen Mikey dressed on a red carpet.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      October 5, 2026 at 3:36 pm

      Love it! As much as I hate sheer the draping is quite interesting and it doesn’t look like we’re just looking at her underwear. She looks like she’s loving it too

      Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    October 5, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    SNL generally falls flat for me these days but the “Mean, Scary Girlfriend” bit was funny. Dakota is pretty good at comedy.

    Reply
  3. Sasha says:
    October 5, 2026 at 1:42 pm

    Stunning!!

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    October 5, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    Regarding Dakota’s dating history. She really dodged a bullet when she got 50 shades and dumped Jordan Masterson (brother of Danny). I always wondered how much they tried to pull her into Scientology

    Reply
  5. coopers says:
    October 5, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    real question- do you guys see ‘it’ with dakota?? she does nothing for me and I feel like I’m missing something…

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    October 5, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    She looks lovely and the styling is great but the dress is kind of boring.

    Reply
  7. CJW says:
    October 5, 2026 at 9:41 pm

    Alexander Skarsgard is just perfectly perfect in every way. Honk

    Reply

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