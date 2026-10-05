“Mikey Madison wore Vivienne Westwood to a NYC premiere” links

Last week, I joked that I’ve been waiting two years for a stylist to put Mikey Madison in a Vivienne Westwood dress, and look what happened at the NYC premiere of The Social Reckoning!! A miracle! Mikey looks great too. [RCFA]

Ellie Goulding is vacationing with her boyfriend Beau Minniear. [OMG Blog]

Alexander Skarsgard & Colman Domingo had fun at the Valentino show. [Just Jared]

Jack Innanen answers the queerbaiting questions. [Socialite Life]

I honestly think Ben Affleck’s style suffers because he’s a bit barrel-chested and he doesn’t know how to get properly tailored jackets. [LaineyGossip]

SNL made Dakota Johnson into the “mean, scary girlfriend.” [Pajiba]

Dior’s Spring collection is light and breezy. [Go Fug Yourself]

People are still buying tickets to Avengers: Endgame. [Seriously OMG]

Ken Urker was not with Gypsy Rose Blanchard when he died. [Starcasm]

Dakota Johnson’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]

The anti-war message of the Fraggle Rock Broadway show. [Buzzfeed]

Tom Sandoval still has a restraining order against an ex. [Reality Tea]