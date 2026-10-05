“Mikey Madison wore Vivienne Westwood to a NYC premiere” links

Last week, I joked that I’ve been waiting two years for a stylist to put Mikey Madison in a Vivienne Westwood dress, and look what happened at the NYC premiere of The Social Reckoning!! A miracle! Mikey looks great too. [RCFA]
Ellie Goulding is vacationing with her boyfriend Beau Minniear. [OMG Blog]
Alexander Skarsgard & Colman Domingo had fun at the Valentino show. [Just Jared]
Jack Innanen answers the queerbaiting questions. [Socialite Life]
I honestly think Ben Affleck’s style suffers because he’s a bit barrel-chested and he doesn’t know how to get properly tailored jackets. [LaineyGossip]
SNL made Dakota Johnson into the “mean, scary girlfriend.” [Pajiba]
Dior’s Spring collection is light and breezy. [Go Fug Yourself]
People are still buying tickets to Avengers: Endgame. [Seriously OMG]
Ken Urker was not with Gypsy Rose Blanchard when he died. [Starcasm]
Dakota Johnson’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]
The anti-war message of the Fraggle Rock Broadway show. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Sandoval still has a restraining order against an ex. [Reality Tea]
That is the best I have seen Mikey dressed on a red carpet.
Love it! As much as I hate sheer the draping is quite interesting and it doesn’t look like we’re just looking at her underwear. She looks like she’s loving it too
SNL generally falls flat for me these days but the “Mean, Scary Girlfriend” bit was funny. Dakota is pretty good at comedy.
Stunning!!
Regarding Dakota’s dating history. She really dodged a bullet when she got 50 shades and dumped Jordan Masterson (brother of Danny). I always wondered how much they tried to pull her into Scientology
real question- do you guys see ‘it’ with dakota?? she does nothing for me and I feel like I’m missing something…
She looks lovely and the styling is great but the dress is kind of boring.
Alexander Skarsgard is just perfectly perfect in every way. Honk