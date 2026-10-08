Prince Andrew’s judicial review was successful, the search warrants were ‘unlawful’

Strange news out of England today. Earlier this week, we learned that Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten Windsor) asked for a judicial review of the search warrants which were executed on Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge back in February. The review happened today and the judge found in Andrew’s favor. Mostly. Basically, the Thames Valley Police got the wrong kind of warrant, and that’s a technical matter. They evidence gathered from the search warrants is apparently still valid though?

Warrants used by the police to search two properties linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, were unlawful, a judge in London said on Thursday.

The judge, Nicholas Hilliard, told the courtroom that the police force responsible for the searches had agreed that a “significant error was made in the application for and the granting of the search warrants” but added that the material collected during those searches might be retained by the police.

The police revealed today that in July, the High Court “quashed search warrants granted on 18 February 2026 for two properties in Norfolk and Berkshire that were searched as part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office by a man in his 60s from Norfolk.” (That man is former Prince Andrew.)

“The agreement that led to the quashing of the warrants relates specifically to a decision made by the court regarding the legal basis for these and is not a judgement on our ongoing investigation,” the Thames Valley Police spokesperson continued. “We ensured the court was presented with all the necessary information and paperwork to inform their decision, following the correct legal processes throughout. We accept the position that the initial court’s decision to issue warrants under the specific piece of legislation used was incorrect and therefore these must be legally quashed.”

It is understood that the Thames Valley Police applied for search warrants under section 8 and section 9 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act of 1984. The court determined only section 8 search warrants were needed at the time, but subsequently, in response to a legal challenge (presumably from Andrew), it was determined the searches should have been conducted under section 9 search warrants, which is why they are now “quashed.”

Unlike in the U.S., however, material found from these search warrants will not immediately be thrown out. “Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation,” the police note in their statement, reflecting the judge’s ruling that “the fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring the investigation to an end or mean that the whole of the investigation is unlawful.” The material seized remains in police custody while the decision is pending.