Prince Andrew’s judicial review was successful, the search warrants were ‘unlawful’

Strange news out of England today. Earlier this week, we learned that Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten Windsor) asked for a judicial review of the search warrants which were executed on Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge back in February. The review happened today and the judge found in Andrew’s favor. Mostly. Basically, the Thames Valley Police got the wrong kind of warrant, and that’s a technical matter. They evidence gathered from the search warrants is apparently still valid though?
Warrants used by the police to search two properties linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, were unlawful, a judge in London said on Thursday.
The judge, Nicholas Hilliard, told the courtroom that the police force responsible for the searches had agreed that a “significant error was made in the application for and the granting of the search warrants” but added that the material collected during those searches might be retained by the police.
The police revealed today that in July, the High Court “quashed search warrants granted on 18 February 2026 for two properties in Norfolk and Berkshire that were searched as part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office by a man in his 60s from Norfolk.” (That man is former Prince Andrew.)
“The agreement that led to the quashing of the warrants relates specifically to a decision made by the court regarding the legal basis for these and is not a judgement on our ongoing investigation,” the Thames Valley Police spokesperson continued. “We ensured the court was presented with all the necessary information and paperwork to inform their decision, following the correct legal processes throughout. We accept the position that the initial court’s decision to issue warrants under the specific piece of legislation used was incorrect and therefore these must be legally quashed.”
It is understood that the Thames Valley Police applied for search warrants under section 8 and section 9 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act of 1984. The court determined only section 8 search warrants were needed at the time, but subsequently, in response to a legal challenge (presumably from Andrew), it was determined the searches should have been conducted under section 9 search warrants, which is why they are now “quashed.”
Unlike in the U.S., however, material found from these search warrants will not immediately be thrown out. “Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation,” the police note in their statement, reflecting the judge’s ruling that “the fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring the investigation to an end or mean that the whole of the investigation is unlawful.” The material seized remains in police custody while the decision is pending.
[From The NY Times, Town & Country]
While I was thrilled when Andrew was arrested and the police were crawling all over Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge, I quickly tempered my expectations. Andrew might be the most useful idiot of this entire Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell crime syndicate. Andrew is the big dummy providing cover for dozens of other predators, but what’s worse is that Andrew is still protected in every larger sense. Everything ends up working out for this lousy degenerate. He’s sitting in a comfortable cottage on a private royal estate, collecting $2 million a year from his brother, the king, and he will never have to face any real repercussions.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Nothing’s ever going to happen to this abuser. They can do a legal review in five minutes for him but can’t do a security assessment for the Sussexes even if they’ve had years, apparently.
This is a technicality indeed, in a normal case it shouldn’t derail the inquiry but there’s a risk the already sh*t-scared police retreat even further from prosecuting Paedrew.
It certainly seems as though the greasy (and sweaty) paedo is slipping further and further away from accountability for his likely sex crimes against teenage girls.
And it almost seems that Andrew is hitting back – he’s even being referred to more as “former Prince Andrew” than Andrew MW.
Maybe next he’ll take the King or country to court to claim his titles back?
Ugh.
Abolish the whole damn monarchy. What are you waiting for?
I wish I was surprised.
And I’ve never seen *any* type of legal issue resolved THAT quickly. Clearly, the fix was in and Andrew knew what the outcome would be. There simply wasn’t enough time for any sort of comprehensive review/investigation.
He has nothing to lose. He has the mindset of a lot of wealthy (white) cis males – he is entitled to have everything they want no matter the consequences to others.
It looks like he’ll be on those Church walks again. What a disgrace.
Nothing is ever enough for these bullies. Can’t he just sit comfortably in his nice cottage, have fun with his friends and enjoy his generous pension??? Why does he feel the need to stick it to everyone that he won’t face any consequences. This review makes no difference in the fact that nothing was going to happen anyway. It just got him a nianiania you’ll never catch me news cycle.
This is all just spectacularly depressing.