Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’

In February, Shia LaBeouf fell off the wagon, then encouraged the wagon to drive over his face a dozen times while he tried to take a swing at the wagon. It was a mess, and Shia ended up getting arrested in New Orleans during one of the most destructive benders I’ve ever seen. In the middle of all of that, Shia’s wife Mia Goth made sure that everyone got an update on their situation – they’ve had a tumultuous, on-again/off-again relationship and marriage, and Mia let people know that they separated for good in 2025 and that she told him to move out of their LA home. Well, months later, Mia has filed for divorce. Good.

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after their high-profile separation last year. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the actress filed Tuesday night, citing the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She lists their date of separation as July 28, 2025.

Mia is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She’s also requesting to terminate the court’s ability to award either her or Shia spousal support.

This divorce petition won’t come as a shock to many people who follow the couple’s relationship … we reported way back in February that the two have been estranged for a long time.

Shia bought a $1 million New Orleans home after the split … moving down to the Big Easy, where he’s gotten into some trouble this year. Remember, back in February, Shia was arrested after getting into a fight during Mardi Gras. He later pled guilty to misdemeanor battery charges.

We later learned cops were called to Shia and Mia’s Los Angeles home multiple times before he moved to New Orleans … and sources told us Mia wanted him to go to rehab.

[From TMZ]

Mia was quite active during this year’s awards season, and I read a few of her interviews. She’s very focused on her daughter Isabel. Like, Mia has operated for years with the belief that she’s the breadwinner and she needs to provide for her daughter because Shia is always going to be M-I-A and a total deadbeat. I have my fingers crossed that Shia doesn’t put up a fight about custody of Isabel, and that Mia will still be able to travel and work regardless of the divorce situation.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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15 Responses to “Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’”

  1. etso says:
    October 8, 2026 at 7:39 am

    Good.

    Reply
  2. Frida’s Xolo says:
    October 8, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Shia was very public about converting to Catholicism and its importance to his sobriety. He was also specific about practicing that conservative Catholicism that right-wing men like including the Latin masses, presumably so they don’t have to listen to the sermon and internalize any kind of message about the meek inheriting the earth or being authentically kind to the poor.

    That’s all preamble to write: an alcoholic who beats women and hates gays? Definitely sounds like an old school, pre-Vatican II, conservativeCatholic to me!

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      October 8, 2026 at 8:12 am

      This is one of the first items on the to-do list when you know you might face the consequences of your wrongdoings: conversion.

      Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 8, 2026 at 9:01 am

      @Frida. Years and years ago I attended the Latin Mass and the sermons are in English. Even in English most of the attendees aren’t paying attention anyway. I will start out listening with good intentions and then find myself meal planning or making a shopping list in my head. lol

      Reply
      • Frida’s Xolo says:
        October 8, 2026 at 9:39 am

        Tuning out a sermon to think about literally anything else is probably one of the oldest and most relatable human behavior!

        And frankly, idc about Latin language services. I entirely dislike the smug “let me, the new convert, tell you all about the oldest Christian institution on Earth” attitudes combined with the dehumanizing words/actions towards women practiced by notable American Catholic converts like Shia and JD Vance.

  3. Miranda says:
    October 8, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Very glad for Mia and her daughter, but still completely baffled as to why she chose to marry and procreate with this man in the first place.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      October 8, 2026 at 8:42 am

      Exactly. Now she has to deal with him for the next 16+ years. Smart women, foolish choices.

      Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 8, 2026 at 8:50 am

      I’ve always wondered that. Seemed like she’d see right through is edgy tortured soul BS but 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 8, 2026 at 9:49 am

      I don’t get it either because he’s been a complete and well-documented mess for the entirety of his career. Maybe she thought she could fix him.

      Reply
  4. Ariel says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:26 am

    So here’s some unsolicited advice from a resident of New Orleans.
    If you are prone to “trouble” and trying to stay out of trouble- New Orleans is *not* the place for you.

    Glad Mia got herself and her child out of that toxic mess.

    And you know people will still hire him!

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:38 am

    I….thought they were already divorced. That it happens years ago when the FKA lawsuit became public.

    Reply
  6. Eowyn says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:46 am

    It’s very hard to get away from an abuser. There’s so much detailed information out there about this man. I hope he’s shunned in future.

    Reply
  7. Ocho says:
    October 8, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Mia was 18 when she met and became involved with Shia. He was 25. Any person can have difficulty seeing their partner for who they are, but a teenager? Sheesh. Removing yourself from someone you’ve been involved with since you were nearly a child must be difficult. Glad she got out.

    Reply

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