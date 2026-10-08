Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’

In February, Shia LaBeouf fell off the wagon, then encouraged the wagon to drive over his face a dozen times while he tried to take a swing at the wagon. It was a mess, and Shia ended up getting arrested in New Orleans during one of the most destructive benders I’ve ever seen. In the middle of all of that, Shia’s wife Mia Goth made sure that everyone got an update on their situation – they’ve had a tumultuous, on-again/off-again relationship and marriage, and Mia let people know that they separated for good in 2025 and that she told him to move out of their LA home. Well, months later, Mia has filed for divorce. Good.

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after their high-profile separation last year. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the actress filed Tuesday night, citing the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She lists their date of separation as July 28, 2025. Mia is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She’s also requesting to terminate the court’s ability to award either her or Shia spousal support. This divorce petition won’t come as a shock to many people who follow the couple’s relationship … we reported way back in February that the two have been estranged for a long time. Shia bought a $1 million New Orleans home after the split … moving down to the Big Easy, where he’s gotten into some trouble this year. Remember, back in February, Shia was arrested after getting into a fight during Mardi Gras. He later pled guilty to misdemeanor battery charges. We later learned cops were called to Shia and Mia’s Los Angeles home multiple times before he moved to New Orleans … and sources told us Mia wanted him to go to rehab.

[From TMZ]

Mia was quite active during this year’s awards season, and I read a few of her interviews. She’s very focused on her daughter Isabel. Like, Mia has operated for years with the belief that she’s the breadwinner and she needs to provide for her daughter because Shia is always going to be M-I-A and a total deadbeat. I have my fingers crossed that Shia doesn’t put up a fight about custody of Isabel, and that Mia will still be able to travel and work regardless of the divorce situation.