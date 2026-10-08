Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’

In February, Shia LaBeouf fell off the wagon, then encouraged the wagon to drive over his face a dozen times while he tried to take a swing at the wagon. It was a mess, and Shia ended up getting arrested in New Orleans during one of the most destructive benders I’ve ever seen. In the middle of all of that, Shia’s wife Mia Goth made sure that everyone got an update on their situation – they’ve had a tumultuous, on-again/off-again relationship and marriage, and Mia let people know that they separated for good in 2025 and that she told him to move out of their LA home. Well, months later, Mia has filed for divorce. Good.
Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after their high-profile separation last year. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the actress filed Tuesday night, citing the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She lists their date of separation as July 28, 2025.
Mia is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She’s also requesting to terminate the court’s ability to award either her or Shia spousal support.
This divorce petition won’t come as a shock to many people who follow the couple’s relationship … we reported way back in February that the two have been estranged for a long time.
Shia bought a $1 million New Orleans home after the split … moving down to the Big Easy, where he’s gotten into some trouble this year. Remember, back in February, Shia was arrested after getting into a fight during Mardi Gras. He later pled guilty to misdemeanor battery charges.
We later learned cops were called to Shia and Mia’s Los Angeles home multiple times before he moved to New Orleans … and sources told us Mia wanted him to go to rehab.
[From TMZ]
Mia was quite active during this year’s awards season, and I read a few of her interviews. She’s very focused on her daughter Isabel. Like, Mia has operated for years with the belief that she’s the breadwinner and she needs to provide for her daughter because Shia is always going to be M-I-A and a total deadbeat. I have my fingers crossed that Shia doesn’t put up a fight about custody of Isabel, and that Mia will still be able to travel and work regardless of the divorce situation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 06: English actress, producer, and writer Mia Goth wearing Dior with shoes by Paris Texas and jewelry by Tiffany and Co. arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Frankenstein’ held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 6, 2025 in Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1044004267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mia Goth, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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92321, NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Sunday March 10, 2013. MATCHING! Shia LaBeouf seen with his girfriend and ‘Nymphomanic’ co-star Mia Goth in NYC wearing identical outfits. Photograph: Â© PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** LOS ANGELES OFFICE: +1 310 822 0419 LONDON OFFICE: +44 20 8090 4079,Image: 527985272, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
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101261, STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – Saturday July 20, 2013. Shia LaBeouf and his girlfriend Mia Goth enjoy a day out in Studio City. Photograph: Â© Josue Aceves, PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** LOS ANGELES OFFICE: +1 310 822 0419 LONDON OFFICE: +44 20 8090 4079,Image: 528299092, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Josue Aceves, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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PALM SPRINGS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 03: Mia Goth arrives at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards 2026 held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2026 in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, United States.,Image: 1063469274, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mia Goth, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Mia Goth at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1065259134, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mia Goth, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Mia Goth arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083328360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil McCarten / The Academy/Avalon
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Cannes, FRANCE – Shia LaBeouf is seen enjoying a relaxed walk through the streets of Cannes. The casual outing offers a rare glimpse of the actor amid the festival’s lively atmosphere.
Pictured: Shia LaBeouf
BACKGRID USA 18 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Cannes, FRANCE – Shia LaBeouf is seen enjoying a relaxed walk through the streets of Cannes. The casual outing offers a rare glimpse of the actor amid the festival’s lively atmosphere.
Pictured: Shia LaBeouf
BACKGRID USA 18 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY Mia Goth made her entrance at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, stepping onto the red carpet for the premiere of “Frankenstein.”
Pictured: Mia Goth
BACKGRID USA 30 AUGUST 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
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Good.
Shia was very public about converting to Catholicism and its importance to his sobriety. He was also specific about practicing that conservative Catholicism that right-wing men like including the Latin masses, presumably so they don’t have to listen to the sermon and internalize any kind of message about the meek inheriting the earth or being authentically kind to the poor.
That’s all preamble to write: an alcoholic who beats women and hates gays? Definitely sounds like an old school, pre-Vatican II, conservativeCatholic to me!
This is one of the first items on the to-do list when you know you might face the consequences of your wrongdoings: conversion.
@Frida. Years and years ago I attended the Latin Mass and the sermons are in English. Even in English most of the attendees aren’t paying attention anyway. I will start out listening with good intentions and then find myself meal planning or making a shopping list in my head. lol
Tuning out a sermon to think about literally anything else is probably one of the oldest and most relatable human behavior!
And frankly, idc about Latin language services. I entirely dislike the smug “let me, the new convert, tell you all about the oldest Christian institution on Earth” attitudes combined with the dehumanizing words/actions towards women practiced by notable American Catholic converts like Shia and JD Vance.
Very glad for Mia and her daughter, but still completely baffled as to why she chose to marry and procreate with this man in the first place.
Exactly. Now she has to deal with him for the next 16+ years. Smart women, foolish choices.
I’ve always wondered that. Seemed like she’d see right through is edgy tortured soul BS but 🤷♀️
I don’t get it either because he’s been a complete and well-documented mess for the entirety of his career. Maybe she thought she could fix him.
So here’s some unsolicited advice from a resident of New Orleans.
If you are prone to “trouble” and trying to stay out of trouble- New Orleans is *not* the place for you.
Glad Mia got herself and her child out of that toxic mess.
And you know people will still hire him!
No doubt!
An alcoholic living in New Orleans is like a chronic gambler living in Las Vegas. This will not end well for him.
I….thought they were already divorced. That it happens years ago when the FKA lawsuit became public.
It’s very hard to get away from an abuser. There’s so much detailed information out there about this man. I hope he’s shunned in future.
Mia was 18 when she met and became involved with Shia. He was 25. Any person can have difficulty seeing their partner for who they are, but a teenager? Sheesh. Removing yourself from someone you’ve been involved with since you were nearly a child must be difficult. Glad she got out.