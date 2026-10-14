Trump’s new ambassador has gone viral for her extreme plastic surgery



Last week tech CEO Michael Dell’s wife Susan went viral for her skeletor-looking plastic surgery and Glamour Shots styling. Susan and Michael Dell were making a friendly visit to the White House so it’s completely fair to point this out. These people regularly punch down and they’re profiting from this awful administration. What’s more is that they choose to look like this. A lot of celebrities get noticeable plastic surgery but they don’t choose to highlight it with dark 80s pageant makeup.

The official White House Twitter account for the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor posted a photo of a new ambassador yesterday. (Incidentally, this specific Secretary of State role has existed since 1976, it’s not something Trump just made up. The Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons is also an existing role which was established in 2001.) The woman who was just appointed to this position, Barbera Thornhill, isn’t likely to do much given Trump’s well-documented history in this area. She’s also a big donor to the Republican party and resembles a startled alien.

People in the comments of this tweet wrote things like “This is a real picture?” “I’m sure she will keep an eye on things” and “this is what a collapsing empire looks like.” I would be remiss if I didn’t post this one, “Would be nice if you had millions of files at your fingertips detailing the most depraved child trafficking ring in US history. That would sure make your job easier.”

Here are some photos from Getty of Thornhill. She really looks like this, giant forehead, pointy chin, wax lips, laminated brows and all. She’s the final boss of the MAGA face. Here’s a link to Thornhill in her confirmation hearing this June. She looks like she’s struggling to blink.

Update: As many of you have mentioned in the comments, this seems to be elective surgery and not reconstructive. If it is reconstructive, that information is not public.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

2019:

Embed from Getty Images

In 2014 she had a softer-looking but still altered face:

Embed from Getty Images