Trump’s new ambassador has gone viral for her extreme plastic surgery

Last week tech CEO Michael Dell’s wife Susan went viral for her skeletor-looking plastic surgery and Glamour Shots styling. Susan and Michael Dell were making a friendly visit to the White House so it’s completely fair to point this out. These people regularly punch down and they’re profiting from this awful administration. What’s more is that they choose to look like this. A lot of celebrities get noticeable plastic surgery but they don’t choose to highlight it with dark 80s pageant makeup.
The official White House Twitter account for the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor posted a photo of a new ambassador yesterday. (Incidentally, this specific Secretary of State role has existed since 1976, it’s not something Trump just made up. The Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons is also an existing role which was established in 2001.) The woman who was just appointed to this position, Barbera Thornhill, isn’t likely to do much given Trump’s well-documented history in this area. She’s also a big donor to the Republican party and resembles a startled alien.
People in the comments of this tweet wrote things like “This is a real picture?” “I’m sure she will keep an eye on things” and “this is what a collapsing empire looks like.” I would be remiss if I didn’t post this one, “Would be nice if you had millions of files at your fingertips detailing the most depraved child trafficking ring in US history. That would sure make your job easier.”
Here are some photos from Getty of Thornhill. She really looks like this, giant forehead, pointy chin, wax lips, laminated brows and all. She’s the final boss of the MAGA face. Here’s a link to Thornhill in her confirmation hearing this June. She looks like she’s struggling to blink.
Update: As many of you have mentioned in the comments, this seems to be elective surgery and not reconstructive. If it is reconstructive, that information is not public.
2019:
Embed from Getty Images
In 2014 she had a softer-looking but still altered face:
Embed from Getty Images
Yikes! She really is the final boss of magaface.
where did the notion that only MAGA women get plastic surgery. i think u guys made that up to suit your story that one side is muvh better than the other
truth is that you cant vote your way out of this. Pizzagate is real and that was a lot of Killaris staff. Not a fan of trump. Just curious if everyone here really believes the democrats are fair and democratic 😀
I read that Trump said that if anyone mocks her for her appearance that the FBI and the justice system will go after them. And what is with this botched plastic surgery anyway – with the Dell’s money, they could have afforded the best of the very best, instead she has this face.
She DOES look like a startled alien!
Genuine question here….
Has she had plastic surgery for beauty reasons OR because she had an accident? She looks like a recovering burns victim and if so I wish her well.
If she has elected to look like that, the plastic surgery is most unfortunate.
That is my question. She almost looks like a burn victim. If this is elected, with all the money they have you would have thought she could have found a good plastic surgeon
Y’all, she’s a 78-year-old rich lady desperately trying to remain young. Not a burn victim. Not a victim.
This administration loves women who hate themselves so much that they end up butchering themselves again and again and again. It’s a form of control and republican men wield it freely and often.
This right here.
Been saying this for years, 100% agree.
If you’re busy having surgery and changing how you kook, you haven’t got time/energy to look closer at what’s happening around you, resist the patriarchy, question and speak truth to power. Not that this lady would want to do any of that anyway.
Please look up the pictures of Susan Dell, if you haven’t seen them. She was gorgeous earlier in life, and she is now only 62! She must be very sick – or her mental health is suffering.
Several of these women were really beautiful before they distorted their faces: Lauren Sanchez, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump. among others.
Susan Dell looks like she might be suffering with severe Anorexia. If so, I hope someone in her world is concerned and able to get her help. From the outside it appears like it could be life threatening.
Thank you! That’s it in a nutshell — republicans hate women, and they get a kick out of seeing women butcher themselves to try to please their man.
She looks like Caitlyn Jenner.
Okay, good. I’m the only one who thought that.
MTE! Maybe they share a plastic surgeon.
Something is very deeply wrong. Also, both her eyelashes and brows look like deformed caterpillars.
Same exact expression across multiple photos. Either it’s too painful to move her face or she can’t physically move her face. Releasing these pictures during spooky season is a choice lol. I don’t like to comment on people’s looks but geez…..the Mar A Lago special is just….
It’s petrifying. She can’t blink! For real, she can’t close her left eye especially; you can see it in the linked video. How does she sleep? It’s incredibly sad and scary, really.
Exactly, her excessive procedures have left her petrified like fossilized wood.
i swear, every new pic of a magat is a freaking jump scare. these people bring out the absolute worst in me. but then i remind myself of all the atrocities they’re profiting from, and then i don’t feel so bad. (which i do realize is also kind of bad. this administration has fundamentally changed me as a person, and i don’t like it).
I’ve never wished for anyone’s death before. I hate that they’ve changed so many of us as people.
I actually googled “Is Barbara Thornhill a burn victim” after I saw video of her speaking. Search results show I am clearly not the only one who has googled this. No, she is not a burn victim. She is Michael Jackson level on doing god knows what to her face.
That was my first reaction, surely this is surgery to help her after something happened to her face. But not, apparently not.
Why does a woman do this to herself?
Thornhill’s face is so tight, when she sleeps I seriously doubt her eyelids are able to close at all.
I think it must be body dysmorphia.
@PunkyMomma ~ HA! That was my first thought also…can she actually close her eyes? In sympathy, or something, my eyes started to water in the first second I first saw her picture. My EYES responded with empathy before my brain even understood what I was looking at.
I don’t understand this at all. Are they all going to the same plastic surgeon and requesting this terrified wide eyed look? I noticed that both this person and Susan Dell have the inside of their upper lids showing?! And then there’s the crazy bushy eyebrows 😳
Tell us again how gender-affirming care is “mutilation”, but a woman doing this to her face in an effort to please the worst men in the world is totally normal and fine.
I dont understand. She has money so I dont think she went to cheap plastic surgery clinic. Did she and her doctor really think she look beautiful?
Wo, that next level intense maga face
How can this ever look better than a woman who aged naturally???!!????!!??!!?
I wanna make sure I never go to these surgeons
JFC.
She looks like a South Park caricature but it’s real. Terrifying.
I care less about her distorted looks than her job qualifications. Thornhill is an interior designer with zero experience for this post
WHAT!!!
But she has money, lots of it, and she gives chunks of it to trump.
It also looks like she has shaky hands or very poor vision because her lipstick is not exactly on her lips. It is uneven and missing from a couple of lip areas and overshoots her lips in other areas! And this makeup was done for an official portrait??? Makes no sense to have a photograph taken with such messy lipstick. If she has trouble putting lipstick on for some physical reason, she should use a much lighter color so it does not stand out so much. Very strange.
The “physical reason” could be that she’s 78. Also, her lips probably aren’t where they used to be.
THAT is the exact expression I get every time I see Trump on TV or on line and I didn’t need surgery. WOW! I would be suing the surgeon.
She is 78 years old, trying to look 25. I am tired of these geriatric people running the show.
Her face looks painful. I wonder what it was originally.
What in the Whatever Happened to Baby Jane hell is this look? Her face looks smeared.
It’s really giving Capitol style in The Hunger Games.
So weird how they fork over money to look this terrible.
what I assume is: she’s had different surgeries at different times.
There’s a lot of surgeons that take an excessive amount of skin in upper blepheoplasty. And a lot of surgeons do an eyebrow lift at the same time and get it all wrong.
She likely gets fillers and they probably look good in her makeup mirror. Same with the eyebrows.
Probably lots of other things and these surgeons and practitioners can be very convincing that you’ll look good
At this point she should go for a full face transplant… provided she can find a suitable (dead) donor, of course…
Yuck!
Genuine question here….
Has she had plastic surgery for beauty reasons OR because she had an accident? She looks like a recovering burns victim and if so I wish her well.
If she has elected to look like that, the plastic surgery is most unfortunate.
This she did by choice. Multiple times.
It’s unfortunate. Do these women not know how they look? The horrible make up isn’t helping.
As much as I disdain the MAGA face, these articles need to stop. It’s cruel. Reporters need to focus on the actions and ethics or lack of, not how they look.
I always wonder with women who have extreme P.S. what their intended end goal was. Did they want to resemble someone? Was it corrective surgery to fix a previous botched surgery? What gives?
I knew someone who had had extensive skin graft who had a similar skin texture, somewhat frozen facial expressions…and was also in a lot of pain, so I’m going to withhold judgment here. Maybe it’s just a facelift settling in, maybe it’s something else entirely.
Save your sympathy, this woman chose to do this, for vanity.
Here is a summary of why she looks that way: she’s 78 years old, trying to look 25. She is not a burn victim. She is 78 trying to look 25 because the men in her republican world expect women to butcher themselves to please men. And this is what you get when a 78 year old tries to look 25.
As we would say down here in South Texas “La Lechuza!!!”
My first thought when I saw her photo was: is that Caitlyn Jenner?