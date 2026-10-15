Kylie Jenner begrudgingly agreed to allow 8-year-old Stormi to straighten her hair

When I was a kid, my hair was pin-straight and it could not keep a curl whatsoever. I hated that! As I got older, my hair got wavy… although it still cannot keep a curl. All of which to say, I’ve never straightened my hair, but I know what it’s like to want my hair to have different properties. In my opinion, that’s all this is. Kylie Jenner made a cute Halloween-themed video with her two kids, Stormi and Aire, and Stormi revealed that Kylie had finally agreed to let her straighten her hair for Halloween. Kylie isn’t happy about the promise she made!

Kylie Jenner is not so keen on her daughter Stormi changing her hair. In a YouTube video posted on Sunday, Oct. 11, the mogul, 29, decorates Halloween cookies with Stormi, 8, and her son Aire, 4 as they chat about the spooky holiday.

When Jenner asked what their favorite thing about Halloween is, Aire said “eating candy,” while Stormi replied, “Straightening my hair for a year.”

“Stormi has been talking about … she really wants to straighten her hair, and I’m kind of not into the idea, but I said [she could] for Halloween,” Jenner said before Stormi chimed in, “And my birthday! You said!”

In the video, the trio wore orange Halloween-themed pajamas from Hanna Andersson as they rolled out orange, purple and green dough for cookies, then covered them in white icing and spooky fondant decorations for the holiday. Later in the clip, Jenner asked Stormi and Aire what they’d like to dress up as for Halloween, and Aire answered, “pirate,” without hesitating.

Stormi, however, wasn’t so sure and gave her mom a side-eye look when she suggested they all dress as pirates for the holiday.

[From People]

As I said, kids want whatever they don’t have. A kid with beautiful curls will want straight hair. The kid with pin-straight hair just wants curls. There’s a racial aspect to this too, but it’s not my place to tell the mother of Black children what she can and cannot do with her kids’ hair. I suspect Stormi has been begging Kylie for a hair straightener or a salon silk press for a while and Kylie has managed to keep putting it off.

Aire is adorable! He’s really cute, as is Stormi.

Screencaps courtesy of Kylie Jenner’s YouTube video.

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13 Responses to “Kylie Jenner begrudgingly agreed to allow 8-year-old Stormi to straighten her hair”

  1. Andrea says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:19 am

    I remember wishing my hair was straight, my hair was wavy and became more curly with each pregnancy but now it’s actually easier with curly hair, I just add product. The only thing is it tangles easily at night

    Reply
  2. JayBlue says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:28 am

    I think 8 years old is a reasonable age to let a kid try straightening their hair, especially nowadays with how much easier it is to do it safely and without damaging your hair.

    Reply
  3. JFerber says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:40 am

    I don’t love any of the Kardashians, but Stormi and Aire are beautiful children who look happy. And I’d bet anything that one of the chefs or nannies baked the cookies with the kids.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 15, 2026 at 11:48 am

      For some reason I feel like Kylie is more hands-on with her kids than the other Kardashians. She doesn’t have the hectic schedule that Kim does and is a billionaire (I *think*) so she doesn’t really have to work if she doesn’t want to. That being said, I have no doubt that she has a team of people from personal chef to nannies helping her out.

      Reply
  4. Kitten says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:46 am

    I have the Irish curls so yeah, always wanted straight hair especially in the 90s when stick-straight here was all the rage. Now I prefer a textured hairstyle because it’s softer at my age and makes my hair look fuller.

    The racial shit is 100% real but I also think most parents of a kid with beautiful curls would feel a little sad seeing their kid straighten them away. And no, that’s not the same as all the tropes that white people have attached to Black folks’ hair. And then there’s the nonconsensual touching and all the cringey shit that white people do when in the presence of textured hair. Ugh.

    Kylie’s kids are insanely cute BTW.

    Reply
  5. LoLikes says:
    October 15, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Oh I just adored that video. The kids are so cute. I’ve always had a soft spot for Kylie. She seems to be a really good mom and that’s so good to see.

    Reply
  6. Slough says:
    October 15, 2026 at 12:14 pm

    I’ve never seen Kylie with her kids and this was a very cute video. Aire is adorable and clearly his mom’s favorite.

    Reply
  7. Mei says:
    October 15, 2026 at 12:25 pm

    Kylie and her kids have good energy. Stormi is so big now! I feel like she’s more hands on that a lot of celebrity parents, you can tell by how engaged both her kids are with her I think. She feels genuine with them too. I’m also glad that she appears to have calmed down with the botox and lip fillers, from seeing her kids here they would definitely point it out and I’m pretty sure roast her if she came home after having that done hahaha

    Reply
  8. Kiki says:
    October 15, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    What do you mean with kids want what they don’t have? I am 45 and I would kill for curly hair!

    Reply
  9. therese says:
    October 15, 2026 at 3:30 pm

    She truly loves those kids and seems like a good mother.

    Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    October 15, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    Not a kardashian fan but damn!! Those kids are so stinkin’ cute! Kylie seems like a good mom.

    Reply
  11. Aimee says:
    October 15, 2026 at 8:42 pm

    Did Kylie do adds for the pervert glasses from meta or am I remembering wrong?
    I hope the children don’t change themselves too much, but it seems inevitable in this family. “Straightening my hair for a year” sounded to me like something chemical, but hopefully it’s just a blow out or something.

    Reply
  12. jferber says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:10 pm

    Not to put a damper on things, but Kylie’s face looks different again. I’m not sure how. Her daughter will definitely pick up on the face/body modification of her mom and her mom’s family. I hope she loves herself for who she is and seeks satisfaction from life and not messing with her looks.

    Reply

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