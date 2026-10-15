Kylie Jenner begrudgingly agreed to allow 8-year-old Stormi to straighten her hair

When I was a kid, my hair was pin-straight and it could not keep a curl whatsoever. I hated that! As I got older, my hair got wavy… although it still cannot keep a curl. All of which to say, I’ve never straightened my hair, but I know what it’s like to want my hair to have different properties. In my opinion, that’s all this is. Kylie Jenner made a cute Halloween-themed video with her two kids, Stormi and Aire, and Stormi revealed that Kylie had finally agreed to let her straighten her hair for Halloween. Kylie isn’t happy about the promise she made!

Kylie Jenner is not so keen on her daughter Stormi changing her hair. In a YouTube video posted on Sunday, Oct. 11, the mogul, 29, decorates Halloween cookies with Stormi, 8, and her son Aire, 4 as they chat about the spooky holiday. When Jenner asked what their favorite thing about Halloween is, Aire said “eating candy,” while Stormi replied, “Straightening my hair for a year.” “Stormi has been talking about … she really wants to straighten her hair, and I’m kind of not into the idea, but I said [she could] for Halloween,” Jenner said before Stormi chimed in, “And my birthday! You said!” In the video, the trio wore orange Halloween-themed pajamas from Hanna Andersson as they rolled out orange, purple and green dough for cookies, then covered them in white icing and spooky fondant decorations for the holiday. Later in the clip, Jenner asked Stormi and Aire what they’d like to dress up as for Halloween, and Aire answered, “pirate,” without hesitating. Stormi, however, wasn’t so sure and gave her mom a side-eye look when she suggested they all dress as pirates for the holiday.

[From People]

As I said, kids want whatever they don’t have. A kid with beautiful curls will want straight hair. The kid with pin-straight hair just wants curls. There’s a racial aspect to this too, but it’s not my place to tell the mother of Black children what she can and cannot do with her kids’ hair. I suspect Stormi has been begging Kylie for a hair straightener or a salon silk press for a while and Kylie has managed to keep putting it off.

Aire is adorable! He’s really cute, as is Stormi.