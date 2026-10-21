“Cardi B’s NPR Tiny Desk concert was amazing” links

Cardi B’s Tiny Desk concert was amazing! (NSFW for language.) [LaineyGossip]

I’m not going to cover this Vivek Ramaswamy story separately, but it is shocking. He’s literally attacking his opponent for being abused as a child. [Axios]

Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan welcomed their first child, a boy. [Reality Tea]

LMAO, Judi Dench still hasn’t seen the final cut of Cats. [Pajiba]

Whenever I think “what in the world is Eddie Redmayne wearing?” I remember that he’s colorblind and someone picks out his clothes for him. [RCFA]

The trailer for It Gets Worse. [OMG Blog]

Ryan Seacrest, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

90 Day Fiance: finally, a wedding. [Starcasm]

This season of DWTS seems very buzzy & controversial. [Hollywood Life]

Dylan Sprouse reveals a big family secret. [Buzzfeed]

An interview with Sam Krochmal. [Socialite Life]