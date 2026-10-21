“Cardi B’s NPR Tiny Desk concert was amazing” links

Cardi B’s Tiny Desk concert was amazing! (NSFW for language.) [LaineyGossip]
I’m not going to cover this Vivek Ramaswamy story separately, but it is shocking. He’s literally attacking his opponent for being abused as a child. [Axios]
Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan welcomed their first child, a boy. [Reality Tea]
LMAO, Judi Dench still hasn’t seen the final cut of Cats. [Pajiba]
Whenever I think “what in the world is Eddie Redmayne wearing?” I remember that he’s colorblind and someone picks out his clothes for him. [RCFA]
The trailer for It Gets Worse. [OMG Blog]
Ryan Seacrest, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
90 Day Fiance: finally, a wedding. [Starcasm]
This season of DWTS seems very buzzy & controversial. [Hollywood Life]
Dylan Sprouse reveals a big family secret. [Buzzfeed]
An interview with Sam Krochmal. [Socialite Life]
I saw a clip of Jennifer Lawrence recently where she said she is terrified for her children because they are going to grow up with seeing this kind of disgusting behavior by politicians as normal. I would say it’s a new low that Republicans are attacking SA victims but it’s far from new. We’ve seen them attack victims during 2 SCOTUS confirmation hearings as far back as early 90s during Clarence Thomas’ hearing (yes, I know that was for harassment but still really bad).
The Vivek thing is so appalling. I stupidly read the National Review comments and some people were so awful about it. Accusing Acton of doing the ad, saying that women lie, saying that it says a lot about her to not be over this, etc. I hope this backfires, but some Republicans will still vote for him.
Donald Trump Jr said to: Watch the ad and think about what it means. I quite agree. It means that at least some Republicans don’t care about who they exploit and who they hurt in their thirst for power. They also don’t care about the constituents whose hard earned tax dollars are paying for their romps. I watched the ad. I think it’s sickening that anyone would further a deep rift in an already painfully shattered family, and exploit something as devastating as the sexual abuse of a child in the hope of making political points. These are not nice people.
I think of politicians as people we choose to spend our money. These are not nice people. These are not decent people. These are not people whose values in any way align with mine. (Yes, I’m spending today reading up on candidates in preparation for early voting which starts tomorrow.)
FWIW, in the 1970s, it would take a LOT to remove two white kids from their home, especially from their biological mother. The available records support Amy Acton. Vivek Ramaswamy’s cruelty and sleaziness is memorable. I hope everyone in a position to vote on a ballot where he is on the ticket is clear about who Ramaswamy is and what his values are.
Not sure how many Canadians we still have here. There used to be quite a few. But I love hearing Sam Krochmal talk about Canadian actors and the strength of their film industry. Am I attending a witchy season Yaga party tomorrow night to see the first episode? Yes. Give me sexy Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid and Hudson please and thank u.
Most appalling and unsurprising is that the target of that ad probably soaked it in and won’t pay any attention to any of the fall out. The right is ready to lap up any perversion or crime , true or not, to offset their weirdo freak boy politicians with all the child porn etc etc …and never ready to ready any thoughtful corrections. Whatever else Trump and friends are, they know their ignoramous p-packed audience .
Most appalling and unsurprising is that the target of that ad probably soaked it in and won’t pay any attention to any of the fall out. The right is ready to lap up any perversion or crime , true or not, to offset their weirdo freak boy politicians with all the child porn etc etc …and never ready to ready any thoughtful corrections. Whatever else Trump and friends are, they know their ignoramous packed audience .
Really enjoyed the Cardi B Tiny Desk. She didn’t censor anything but it was so good.
Yeah i’m always interested to see what cardi has to say. She’s an interesting person.
That was a great performance. Yeah she is interesting.
Cardi’s year off did wonders for her career. You just know she was behind the scenes putting in the work. The improvement is great.
Support your local NPR stations please. Send a donation before the end of the year. Any organization that can get defunded by this awful administration and still produce great things like this, deserve more than just a forward of their work. We have to protect our tomorrows
I love Cardi! The tiny desk concert reminds me of MTV Unplugged. If they sold the session as a CD, I would rock out to it on my drive to work.