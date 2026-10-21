Prince William arrived at Aberfan separately from King Charles & Camilla

Earlier today, King Charles and Camilla said their goodbyes to the Sultan of Oman, then they presumably hopped on a plane to head to Wales. Today is the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, and the memorial event was announced ahead of time. Which is increasingly rare, for the palace to announce appearances a week in advance.

Interestingly, the Princess of Wales did not go to Aberfan. Prince William was there, but it looks like William did not travel with Charles and Camilla. So, what was billed as a joint appearance for Charles, Camilla and William has the feel of William staggering along separately/behind his father and stepmother. Why wasn’t Kate there again? We never got an answer for that. Small relief for the leftovers: there were no Republic protesters screaming “Not My King!” And they did get a crowd of well-wishers.

Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla made a rare joint outing to South Wales as they marked the 60th anniversary of a tragic disaster. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the royals gathered with locals in Aberfan to remember the 144 people who died when waste from a coal mine dump slid down a hillside and engulfed a school. The loss is still felt in the town today, as 116 children between the ages of 7 and 10 were among those who perished. On the site of the local school, Pantglas Junior School, stands the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which is dedicated to those killed in the tragedy. Prince William, 44, arrived at the memorial first, where he met and talked with dignitaries while he waited for his father, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, to pull up in their convoy. They arrived about seven minutes later, and Prince William said hello to the King and then greeted the Queen with a kiss on both cheeks. Inside the memorial garden, the royals were led in a short service of prayers and reflections before the King stepped forward to place his wreath. He stood for a moment before stepping back, and Queen Camilla followed, laying a bouquet. Outside, a low chatter from several hundred people waiting on the road outside could be heard above the general silence. Prince William was next to lay his wreath before he stood briefly to seemingly contemplate the loss of so many young lives. The wreath featured a note, signed by William and Kate Middleton, that read, “In our memory and in our hearts forever.”

[From People]

That’s a confirmation that they didn’t travel together. Imagine, three royals taking two separate helicopters to the same place? Gee, I wonder if the British press will dig into that? Of course not. Anyway, this felt muted, but all of the Windsors’ events have felt muted for a while now.