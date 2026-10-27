“Taylor Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame” links

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Taylor Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame last night. Her Raisa Vanessa minidress was cute, but Taylor’s hair just keeps getting worse. Those bangs… [JustJared]

Chris Brown received a suspended sentence for a 2023 British nightclub assault. [Hollywood Life]

A review of Clayface. [LaineyGossip]

Gemma Chan looks gorgeous in Ferragamo. [RCFA]

My Chemical Romance vs. the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders. [Jezebel]

Should Parker Posey play Katharine Hepburn? [Pajiba]

Barack Obama’s Cheesecake Factory joke is fueling Fox News’ hysteria. [Buzzfeed]

Zendaya is a football auntie. [Socialite Life]

Sonic has a “Santa Slush Float.” [Seriously OMG]

Hilary Duff covers Paper Magazine. [OMG Blog]

Alfonso Ribeiro on the DTWS-is-rigged allegations. [Reality Tea]

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