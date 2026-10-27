“Taylor Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame” links

Taylor Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame last night. Her Raisa Vanessa minidress was cute, but Taylor’s hair just keeps getting worse. Those bangs… [JustJared]
Chris Brown received a suspended sentence for a 2023 British nightclub assault. [Hollywood Life]
A review of Clayface. [LaineyGossip]
Gemma Chan looks gorgeous in Ferragamo. [RCFA]
My Chemical Romance vs. the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders. [Jezebel]
Should Parker Posey play Katharine Hepburn? [Pajiba]
Barack Obama’s Cheesecake Factory joke is fueling Fox News’ hysteria. [Buzzfeed]
Zendaya is a football auntie. [Socialite Life]
Sonic has a “Santa Slush Float.” [Seriously OMG]
Hilary Duff covers Paper Magazine. [OMG Blog]
Alfonso Ribeiro on the DTWS-is-rigged allegations. [Reality Tea]
Re: Obama the standup comic: Remember when MAGA wore garbage bags and thought that was “owning the Libs?” Maybe the rest of us sane people should dine out at Cheesecake factory and post pics.
I wonder if Byron Donalds had any life changing moments in the parking lot of The Cheesecake Factory. 😂. IYKYK!
I wonder whether Taylor is insecure about her forehead and eyebrows (they completely change the look of her face, actually). Emotional support bangs!
I have been cursed with a big forehead and for years had those short bangs as I hated it (I thought that I looked like an egg head) but I grew them out and now have longer ‘layers’ to frame my face. And yes said big forehead is now visible but have embraced it.
Chris Brown back in the news for violence. He needs to be stopped. Court mandated treatment, rehab, restraining orders, and probation over 15+ years since Rihanna aren’t doing it. I don’t know the answer. Way way back in the day, NYC public health put Mary Mellon in confinement for decades because she was an asymptomatic carrier of typhoid. While that action had many many ethical, moral, and legal issues pertaining to gender, ethnicity, and class (that I do love to discuss), she was deemed a public health menace. Chris Brown is obviously a menace, North Brother Island is now deserted except for birds. I say we send him there.
The Mary Mellon story is fascinating. Anthony Bourdain’s book about her is a great read!
Maybe Taylor is trying to grow out those bangs? Fingers crossed!
And Parker Posey would be great as Kate Hepburn.
Taylor is a beautiful woman who still can’t figure out what to do with her hair.
Just like us peasants!
I also had a nephew at Folsom
High!! He’s long since graduated and wasn’t there that day, but I feel like Zendaya and I are now probably in a friend circle. My lunch invite will arrive soon I’m sure.
I recognized Lyle Lovett immediately in the pic of Taylor and other songwriters (all old and male) getting their inductions/awards. I wonder if Dolly Parton ever got this honor? She should have, since she wrote over 5,000 songs, including I Will Always Love You and Jolene. Roseanne Cash should also have gotten this honor since she’s a phenomenal song writer and singer. Taylor is too old for such long bangs at 36, IMO, but maybe she’s trying to look the age of the girls who buy her records or she thinks the bangs just make her look younger/ cover a large forehead. Whatever, but the bangs are a bit much at 36. Her decision entirely.
Dolly Parton was inducted into the SHOF in 2001, and in 2007 was a SHOF Johnny Mercer Award recipient.
More here: https://www.songhall.org/news/remembering-dolly-parton
Roseanne Cash was inducted in 2015. Nashville Songwriters Foundation has a nice write-up about her: https://nashvillesongwritersfoundation.com/Site/inductee?entry_id=6612
I’m pretty lukewarm on Taylor Swift – I think she’s a very mediocre singer and performer (just my opinion!), but I appreciate her songwriting ability, particularly in the beginning of her career. All that to say, she deserves this!