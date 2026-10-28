Jennifer Lawrence looked unrecognizable as she hyped her new haircare line

Jennifer Lawrence covers the latest issue of The Cut, all to promote her new haircare line. This isn’t a vanity exercise where she’s slapping her name on a product she has nothing to do with. She’s been involved in the development for years, apparently. But let’s go back to this cover and editorial. The photos are shocking – she looks so different and so tweaked. Jennifer has always said that she wants to and would eventually experiment with cosmetic surgery, and here we are. Some have theorized that she got a blepharoplasty and that’s why she’s looked so different in recent years. I think it’s more than that, although yes, her eyes look so different. But so does her jaw, her nose and her cheeks. Buried within this Cut piece, J-Law apparently confirms that she did get a boob job, which was talking about last year. She’s nursed two babies and apparently her girls were in rough shape. Some highlights from The Cut:

The haircare line: That thing arrives on October 27, when Lawrence will officially join the oversaturated world of celebrity brands by launching Mes, a “biodesigned haircare” company that is selling three products: a repair mask, a restyling serum, and a volumizing mist. She’s partnered with an MIT-trained scientist to develop new formulas they claim will change your hair in ways nothing else on the market can. That sounds great and all, but “what if nobody gets it?” she asks. “What if everybody hates it?”

She loved the process of working on Mes: “There is an undeniable energetic thing that happens when you’re creating things, whether it’s a movie or a product,” she says, twisting up her hair into a bun. “I got that same electric buzz I get from building a character. It’s like, Well, I have to follow this because it’s the same animal.”

She’s a hair girl?? Lawrence has always been a “hair girl.” “I feel like if my hair looks okay, then nobody’s gonna notice anything else about my face, clothes, or body. I also can find myself using it to hide.” As a child, her thick curls would puff up in the Kentucky humidity, and she slept in braids to control the “floof.” In her teenage years, she ceded control to stylists, who did whatever they needed to get her camera-ready. “When you are a new and upcoming actress, you can’t be like, ‘Don’t put that on my hair,’’’ she says. “You sit in the chair and you say ‘Thank you’ and you shut your mouth.”

Mes is pronounced “mess” and that’s the brand’s ethos: “The moment something was fussy, it was like ‘no,’” she says. “Avoiding pretentious words and pretentious font is big. Our girl is not that. But she appreciates beauty.” Lawrence’s personal ethos is also looking good with minimal effort, despite the fact that she’s had a boob job and one day plans to get a face-lift. “I want to be a sexy mom,” she says. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her sh-t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my sh-t together.”

Whether J-Law is actually known for her hair: People want Kylie Jenner’s lips and Hailey Bieber’s skin, but on Reddit threads speculating about Mes, commenters are already questioning whether Lawrence’s hair is a standout feature. When I ask Lawrence if she feels pressure to have aspirational hair, she says, “That didn’t even occur to me,” with a look of panic. “Is that something people think about?” In her fortress of positivity, she hasn’t dwelled on the criticisms that could be coming her way and seems genuinely caught off guard when I bring them up. Is she concerned a highbrow beauty product is at odds with the every-woman persona fans love? “I think about how excited people will be to have something so sculptural and beautiful!” she says. “My little bubble is about to be popped.”

Molly Howard, the CEO of La Ligne, on Mes: “The ambition is that this becomes a Fenty Beauty of hair care. I really think this could be a Rhode.”

J-Law is dreaming bigger than Rhode: Lawrence actually has an even more audacious North Star in mind, one she’s too embarrassed to name. “If I told you, you would be like ‘Hahaha,’” she says. “It is so big and so huge that I’m aware Mes will never get there.” I beg her a few more times, but all she’ll say is that the aspirational brand is not beauty-related. “If I was Taylor Swift, the people on Twitter would figure it out.”