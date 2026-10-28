Jennifer Lawrence looked unrecognizable as she hyped her new haircare line

Jennifer Lawrence covers the latest issue of The Cut, all to promote her new haircare line. This isn’t a vanity exercise where she’s slapping her name on a product she has nothing to do with. She’s been involved in the development for years, apparently. But let’s go back to this cover and editorial. The photos are shocking – she looks so different and so tweaked. Jennifer has always said that she wants to and would eventually experiment with cosmetic surgery, and here we are. Some have theorized that she got a blepharoplasty and that’s why she’s looked so different in recent years. I think it’s more than that, although yes, her eyes look so different. But so does her jaw, her nose and her cheeks. Buried within this Cut piece, J-Law apparently confirms that she did get a boob job, which was talking about last year. She’s nursed two babies and apparently her girls were in rough shape. Some highlights from The Cut:
The haircare line: That thing arrives on October 27, when Lawrence will officially join the oversaturated world of celebrity brands by launching Mes, a “biodesigned haircare” company that is selling three products: a repair mask, a restyling serum, and a volumizing mist. She’s partnered with an MIT-trained scientist to develop new formulas they claim will change your hair in ways nothing else on the market can. That sounds great and all, but “what if nobody gets it?” she asks. “What if everybody hates it?”
She loved the process of working on Mes: “There is an undeniable energetic thing that happens when you’re creating things, whether it’s a movie or a product,” she says, twisting up her hair into a bun. “I got that same electric buzz I get from building a character. It’s like, Well, I have to follow this because it’s the same animal.”
She’s a hair girl?? Lawrence has always been a “hair girl.” “I feel like if my hair looks okay, then nobody’s gonna notice anything else about my face, clothes, or body. I also can find myself using it to hide.” As a child, her thick curls would puff up in the Kentucky humidity, and she slept in braids to control the “floof.” In her teenage years, she ceded control to stylists, who did whatever they needed to get her camera-ready. “When you are a new and upcoming actress, you can’t be like, ‘Don’t put that on my hair,’’’ she says. “You sit in the chair and you say ‘Thank you’ and you shut your mouth.”
Mes is pronounced “mess” and that’s the brand’s ethos: “The moment something was fussy, it was like ‘no,’” she says. “Avoiding pretentious words and pretentious font is big. Our girl is not that. But she appreciates beauty.” Lawrence’s personal ethos is also looking good with minimal effort, despite the fact that she’s had a boob job and one day plans to get a face-lift. “I want to be a sexy mom,” she says. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her sh-t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my sh-t together.”
Whether J-Law is actually known for her hair: People want Kylie Jenner’s lips and Hailey Bieber’s skin, but on Reddit threads speculating about Mes, commenters are already questioning whether Lawrence’s hair is a standout feature. When I ask Lawrence if she feels pressure to have aspirational hair, she says, “That didn’t even occur to me,” with a look of panic. “Is that something people think about?” In her fortress of positivity, she hasn’t dwelled on the criticisms that could be coming her way and seems genuinely caught off guard when I bring them up. Is she concerned a highbrow beauty product is at odds with the every-woman persona fans love? “I think about how excited people will be to have something so sculptural and beautiful!” she says. “My little bubble is about to be popped.”
Molly Howard, the CEO of La Ligne, on Mes: “The ambition is that this becomes a Fenty Beauty of hair care. I really think this could be a Rhode.”
J-Law is dreaming bigger than Rhode: Lawrence actually has an even more audacious North Star in mind, one she’s too embarrassed to name. “If I told you, you would be like ‘Hahaha,’” she says. “It is so big and so huge that I’m aware Mes will never get there.” I beg her a few more times, but all she’ll say is that the aspirational brand is not beauty-related. “If I was Taylor Swift, the people on Twitter would figure it out.”
No, the question about whether J-Law is actually known for having good hair is so valid. Granted, I don’t think Jennifer is known for having BAD hair. But I’m not sure many women have brought photos of J-Law to their hairstylists and said “I want THIS.” Of course, I think the woman with the most aspirational hair is Christine Baranski, so what do I know? As for Jennifer wanting a facelift someday… girl, you’ve spent the past three years soft-launching a new face and denying that it’s new. I love her to pieces but she’s lying her ass off.
#JenniferLawrence photographed by Bryce Anderson, styled by Jess Willis, and profiled by Angelina Chapin for The Cut’s October/November 2026 Issue 💛
Read the #CutCover story: https://t.co/zTWsdcexb9 https://t.co/7jbv4Z87iV
— The Cut (@TheCut) October 27, 2026
Cover courtesy of The Cut, photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I liked her way back but I read this interview and she’s… insufferable. I got she was clueless years ago, I thought age. No she’s utterly clueless. Plus honey, apart from your boobs, you’re face is entirely unrecognisable. But with your personality, I’m ok not paying money for anything you do. And of course a product is a money grab.
I mean this doesn’t surprise me. She was pro Kardashian and didn’t seem that intellectual when she was talking. She looks look a celebrity look-alike now. And no, that girl was not known for her hair. Come on.
From these photos I’m getting bits of Jennifer Aniston and bits of Jennifer Grey.
As for the ‘serious’ cover yikes, did she annoy someone?
Snort! You’re saying she’s now Frankenjen?
Definitely Anniston, but also a bit of a young Goldie Hawn?
Kaiser—Christine Baranski is our Queen!
IDK, the one with the sunglasses she could almost pass for a blonde Dakota Johnson
I had the same thought – didn’t even realize it was JLaw at first!
I had the same reaction top that pic but figured it was mostly the hair doing the work.
In the bottom photo, I think I see a bit of…Barbara Streisand.
Maybe her lips are kind of like Natalie Portman’s now.
Her face now looks like a composite of different people’s features.
Agree, it’s a bit of a pick and mix of other people’s faces. I couldn’t figure out who else I was seeing .
It’s niche but I think she’s starting to look like Amanda Batula from Summer House. J-Law always says that she watches a lot of Bravo tv so maybe she’s really trying to look like her.
It’s definitely her eyes. They are open wide now and her brows are lifted and it changes everything.
Looks like someone got a little carried away with Photoshop/AI…
That cover really does look like an AI J Law.
Am I the only one who thinks her face looks largely the same, but her non-floofy hair (and probably aging) gives her a different look than before?
I think it’s just her eyes. The rest looks basically the same to me.
I think she looks quite different, like she suddenly morphed into Bella Hadid, although she doesn’t have her original face either.
Aging would make her eyes more hooded not less, and her brows lower, not higher.
When I looked at the picture, I thought it was Amanda from Summer House! OK, I realized I just confessed to one of my guilty pleasures!
I wouldn’t go so far as to say she looks unrecognizable but she does look different. I agree she’s probably had her eyes done, they’re more open and less hooded, but she still looks like herself to me (although I think the cover photo is overly retouched). Her face being more angular than round is probably more to do with age and weight loss, having a fuller baby face doesn’t last forever (spoken by a former owner of a fuller baby face). I’m not counting a nose job because, really, who in Hollywood hasn’t had one (it’s the free space on a cosmetic procedures bingo card)?
Somewhere Jennifer Grey must be somewhat annoyed that her nose job affected her career yet everyone else in 2026 has a new face and their careers are fine. So strange.
Julia Roberts has been the biggest movie star in the world for some time, and yet she’s the only who seems to have her original face (I think…I’m sure someone will point out something she’s done, but, in her case, I really can’t see any differences).
Wow. She erased her whole face. Makes sense, as Mama Kardashian is one of her mentors.
She did something to her eyes. They were always narrower and sort of hooded. Now they’re wide open. I wish she hadn’t done it. She had a lovely, unique face and her eyes were part of that.
I do think she has nice hair. At the same time, she wasn’t exactly known for that? She was known for being a very good actress who was also attractive, which seems like the ideal to me. But I do know what she means about having a good hair day. I have curly hair like hers, and when it looks messy nothing else works. I live in a humid climate and started straightening it with a blow brush because once you get past a certain age, messy curls stop looking romantic and just start looking frumpy.
I think it’s just the eyes. She had similar eyes to Renew Zellweger before she also had surgery. I thought her hair did look noticeably great during awards season with the bangs.
I don’t think she looks different? The cover photo has her skin smoothed a crazy amount, but she pretty much looks like herself. And the photos from the Dior show (esp. w/out the sunglasses) she looks like her normal self.
Cosmetic surgery is ruining people’s faces. I’ve yet to see a surgery that really improved someone’s looks in an authentic way.
Turns out I’m the customer she’s looking for. Three products and one of them is for volume? Pronounced mess so you know it’s the tousled hair look? Sign me up! Perimenopause has caused my old hair routine to not work well anymore, I’ve started doing an Abbey Yung light process, I’m very interested in the volume mist here.
I wonder if this is a sign that AI is going to make acting roles dry up for awhile.
Whether or not she’s known for her hair didn’t enter my mind. The fact that she’s an Oscar winner, has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and is doing a hair care line is what had question marks floating over my head. Maybe this is a recession indicator….
She used to be known for being a somewhat normal person. I think one of the earlier comments is right, though—she seems to have zero awareness and just might be clueless.
Speaking of “mess” though, can we talk about her terrible street style?! I have always thought of it as “child digging through mother’s old clothes in a basement.” Often described as been thrown together, which looks accurate to me. If oversized, faded t-shirts worn with overpriced slips and jelly shoes counts as style, I’m officially too old for this s**t. 🤭
She seems to have had an upper bleph, which changes her look. Part of the issue she has is that she created the image of being chill and not obsessed with keeping up with Hollywood artifice. But once you get a super obvious surgery and then just pretend it never happened, your credibility is shot.
Dolly Parton was always open with getting plastic surgery, so no one cared because she didn’t act above it all.
JLaw took the opposite approach and it’s not making her as relatable. Emma Stone is running into the same issue.
Lying about surgery is what kardashians do. In the era of fake news, people don’t want to be lied to.
this makes me sad. She doesnt look like herself anymore and whats worse (IMO) – she looks generic. Like that could have just been a regular stock photo on the cover. She’s lost what made her face unique and pretty.
Does she think talking about her plastic surgeries (while denying some) is going to endear her to us?