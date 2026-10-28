King Charles arrived in the Bahamas & talked about how slavery was bad

King Charles’ Caribbean tour began on Tuesday. He arrived in the Bahamas and immediately did an “inspection” of the honor guard and sat through a welcome ceremony. While the British press keeps saying that this is Charles AND Camilla’s tour, Camilla did not join Charles in the Bahamas. She’s not going to join him until he goes to Antigua for the Commonwealth meeting. I find Camilla’s absence pretty notable, and not in a good way. The message, I feel, is that the whole-ass queen consort DGAF about Caribbean countries and/or Black folks.
Charles also gave a speech and spoke about slavery. Part of the “hype” for this tour is that Charles has to walk a fine line between “acknowledging that slavery was bad” versus “not apologizing for slavery whatsoever.” This is how he threaded that needle:
The King will directly address the “great suffering” caused by the historic slave trade in the Caribbean. Speaking within two hours of landing in the Bahamas, the King will celebrate the country’s culture while recognising that some of it was “born out of darkness”.
Addressing the Future Bahamas Youth Rally, he will acknowledge that the issue of reparations will be raised at next week’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The King is expected to say more on the subject in his opening address at the summit next week. A palace spokesman said the King wanted to “engage, understand and educate about the most shameful aspects of our past”.
During his eight-day tour of the Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, campaigners are expected to put pressure on Britain to apologise for its involvement in the historic slave trade and pay reparations. Activists are planning demonstrations on the streets of Antigua when the monarch arrives. Last week, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth said that an apology for slavery “wouldn’t hurt” and that the “time has come” for a discussion on reparations.
On the road to the youth rally, around a dozen protestors held signs saying “Pay us what you owe us” and “Reparations now”.
The Government has already ruled out paying reparations, while the King will stop short of apologising for Britain’s role in the slave trade. Speaking at Clifford Park, which he last visited in 1973 at a ceremony for the country’s independence, the King will say: “Some of what is best in Bahamian culture today – the most joyful, the most hopeful, the most bright – was born out of darkness. It is only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering of the past, in these islands and beyond, even as we rejoice in the successes of the present and build new opportunities for the future.”
The argument against King Charles apologizing for slavery and/or making real reparations is that the British government wants no part of any of that “woke nonsense” and there’s no political appetite for it across all of Britain’s political parties. The argument for Charles apologizing is that he’s done his own thing and disregarded political guidance before. I would also argue that Charles is being poorly advised here, not just by Downing Street, but by his own courtiers. People Magazine even platformed some commentary about how Charles is adhering to this BS status quo in dealing with these issues, and yet there’s a path for more substantive change and a real acknowledgement for what British imperialism did to these countries.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I think Charles will continue to toe the line on this with the government just because the royal family is as responsible to make restitution as the government. Charles is not about to be financially vulnerable.
He’s probably telling himself that it’s a problem for William to solve but there is no way this one is competent enough to deal with any of it.
said by the man who is currently still a feudal landlord (facepalm)
If he had any strength of character Charles would follow the example set by William Alexander of the Netherlands and apologize for the royal family’s involvement in slavery. Despite of the British are acting Charles isn’t visiting these countries as a representative of the UK he is there because he is the head of state for many of these countries and the Commonwealth.
I cannot believe that someone approved the “born out of darkness” language. That is just . . .
Yes! Same reaction here…
Lack of diversity on the staff is the reason why.
No Jeep ride? I was hoping he would do one at every stop! LOL
we live in interesting times, several countries in europe are currently protesting cost of living and other things and what the media is not doing is joining the dots about Actions being taken in africa where by countries are taking back their resources, everyday we see on SM whereby people are complaining about less cacoa in their chocolates being replaced with palm oil as one example, David Cameron received the last payment of his family sugar plantation reparations in 2015. who does the common wealth benefit and is it a 2 way street does the carribean provide anything that can be switched off and england be made to pay fair money. so on one had a sorry for slavery maybe cheaper than having the tap of goods and services turned off in the future . Charles is probably the last king of england with enough knowledge to understand the implications, based on how William is handling the situation in Devon
This is a real test for Chucky and I am confident he will fail big time. The royals have spent the better part of a century draining the public purse and posing for photographs and doing walkabouts. Somehow they think this has secured a place in history when it actually has sealed their place in history as irrelevant, other than King George leading the country through WW2 with Churchill. If Chucky were serious, he would sign over the seabed royalties to a trust to build an honors college for the commonwealth countries drawing from the minds at Oxford and Cambridge and providing free tuition for the best and brightest. That would. Be a legacy that would alter the landscape. But never gonna happen.
Not good enough and the part about joyful festivities born out of darkness is insulting and tone deaf.
An apology would be a good start.
i think the part of the problem is that, as Kaiser said, the British government feels no….responsibility….for what British imperialism did to these countries (and the entire world.) and along with that, there seems very little effort from the BRF to….well, not be racist. Like we can see the effects of slavery and imperialism in modern day britain, especially in the royal family, and there does not seem to be any movement forward from that.
For example – the royal households exempting themselves from anti-discrimination laws, the artwork displayed around the palaces, the imagery on some of the medals and awards – and yes, the way Meghan was treated.
If I’m a Black person in the Bahamas – its not just that I see a king who refuses to apologize, I see a king and a royal family who give the impression that they wish those good ol’ days of the empire had never ended.
Cute how the British government was paying the white slavers and their descendants up until 2015. But the colonized people who were brutalized and enslaved get nothing to this day. When it comes to slavery, only the slavers and their families are entitled to reparations.
White supremacy. It’s one hell of a drug!