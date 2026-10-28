Luxury real estate brokers, 3 brothers, sentenced to 30 years each for sex trafficking



Trigger warning on this story

The Alexander brothers, twins Oren and Alon, 39, and Tal, 40, built successful careers aided by their parents’ money. Wikipedia tells me that Tal and Oren are real estate agents based out of Miami and New York City and that Alon is a private security executive in their parents’ company. I just learned about this case today, surprisingly. There’s a whole Peacock docuseries that just came out about these horrible men, with many of their victims going on the record. The brothers were powerful, with celebrity clients like Kim Kardashian, Tommy Hilfiger and Lindsay Lohan. The Alexander brothers used their money and status to lure, drug and abuse dozens of victims (over 70 came forward to investigators) for at least a decade. None of them admitted their crimes or showed remorse. All three brothers were convicted on all of the 10 federal charges against them after a five-week trial in New York City earlier this year. 11 women testified and the jury deliberated for three days.

Yesterday the brothers were sentenced. They received 30 years each in federal prison and were ordered to pay separate fines ranging from $300,000 to $350,000. Here’s more from People:

The Alexander brothers were each sentenced to 30 years in prison months after they were convicted of sex trafficking. Oren, Alon and Tal Alexander were found guilty of sex trafficking following a high-profile federal trial in New York City, which concluded in March. Judge Valerie E. Caproni handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 27. “Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander are convicted sex traffickers and serial rapists,” U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said in a statement. “The defendants preyed on women and young girls, using drugs and violence to incapacitate them so they could r-pe them. The defendants did this for years—inflicting unspeakable harm on so many young women. “And, for years, the defendants used their careers and social status to conceal the danger they posed,” the statement continued. “Today’s sentence makes clear that this craven, sinister conduct is extraordinarily serious and will be met with serious punishment.” Prosecutors had asked that the brothers be sentenced to life in prison, while defense attorneys requested 15 years for their clients. “This verdict cannot undo the effects of heinous abuse the Alexanders’ many victims endured, but it does send a message: New Yorkers want to bring an end to sex trafficking in all our communities,” then-U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement following the verdict. Authorities claimed that the brothers’ illegal conduct went all the way back to their time in high school. “These three brothers masqueraded as party boys when really they were predators,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Smyser said during the trial, per ABC News. “The brothers used whatever means necessary — sometimes drugs, sometimes alcohol, sometimes brute force — to carry out their r-pes.”

[From People]

I truly hope that they are not placed in the same facility. Surely there’s got to be a way to scatter them far from each other in the three worst federal prisons. Also, how is 30 years enough of a sentence? They’ll be in their late 60s when they get out*, and you know they’re going to be protected by their wealth and privilege, as they were for their whole adult lives.

One of my friends used to work as a nurse in a facility for convicted sex offenders. It was a kind of halfway house after they were released from prison and they were heavily supervised. She’s since passed away or I would ask her more about it. Nancy (not her real name) told me the men were gross and would try to charm her. She would never wear makeup or formfitting clothes. She did it for the very high pay and overtime. The judge ordered ten years of supervised release in this case and I hope the brothers end up in similar separate facilities and not out in any community. These predators need to remain in custody without Internet access. None of them should ever be free.

*There’s no parole in the federal prison system

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