“Connor Storrie is in talks to join Marvel’s ‘Ghost Rider'” links

Connor Storrie is in talks to join Ryan Gosling in Marvel’s Ghost Rider. On one side, I find it depressing that Marvel tries to gobble up every bright new star. On the other side, I’m glad that Connor really has so many options right now. [The Wrap]
The Gotham Awards nominations list is out. [Just Jared]
Noah Wyle appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang. [LaineyGossip]
Ariana Grande stars in a new Swarovski campaign. [OMG Blog]
Hudson Williams is writing a film? [Socialite Life]
Nobody Wants This and Main Couple Syndrome. [Pajiba]
Uma Thurman in AJE. [RCFA]
What is Sydney Sweeney’s bust promoting now? [Seriously OMG]
The 90 Day Fiance-to-divorce pipeline. [Starcasm]
Savannah Chrisley reveals her boyfriend’s identity. [Hollywood Life]
The Cincinatti Bengals are not fans of JD Vance. [Buzzfeed]
Why are Andy Cohen & Bethenny Frankel still beefing? [Reality Tea]
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