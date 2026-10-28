“Connor Storrie is in talks to join Marvel’s ‘Ghost Rider'” links

Connor Storrie is in talks to join Ryan Gosling in Marvel’s Ghost Rider. On one side, I find it depressing that Marvel tries to gobble up every bright new star. On the other side, I’m glad that Connor really has so many options right now. [The Wrap]

The Gotham Awards nominations list is out. [Just Jared]

Noah Wyle appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang. [LaineyGossip]

Ariana Grande stars in a new Swarovski campaign. [OMG Blog]

Hudson Williams is writing a film? [Socialite Life]

Nobody Wants This and Main Couple Syndrome. [Pajiba]

Uma Thurman in AJE. [RCFA]

What is Sydney Sweeney’s bust promoting now? [Seriously OMG]

The 90 Day Fiance-to-divorce pipeline. [Starcasm]

Savannah Chrisley reveals her boyfriend’s identity. [Hollywood Life]

The Cincinatti Bengals are not fans of JD Vance. [Buzzfeed]

Why are Andy Cohen & Bethenny Frankel still beefing? [Reality Tea]