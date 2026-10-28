A.N. Wilson: Did the Windsors ‘deliberately suppress’ the Thomas Markle story?

We haven’t heard from royal commentator A.N. Wilson since Charles Spencer’s Swan Song was kneecapping the monarchy. Wilson was around for the original War of the Waleses, and he did not pull his punches whatsoever when writing about some lurid rumors about King Charles, Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles. Well, Wilson is back for the Thomas Markle story, and Wilson is asking the important question. Namely, did the palace and police suppress the 2018/19 Roslyn Loveless letter, where she wrote in no uncertain terms about Thomas Markle’s depravity and the threat he represented to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? From Wilson’s latest Mail column:
Why didn’t the Met Police do anything? Why on earth did the Metropolitan Police seemingly do nothing about that letter? It is one of the most perplexing questions in the horrible saga of Thomas Markle Snr and the accusations levelled against him….The police disclosed its contents to Meghan Markle, presumably because she was by then a member of the British Royal Family, having married Prince Harry the previous year. Beyond that, it seems they did nothing – they did not pass on the information to any of the relevant authorities abroad who might have investigated it. Why not?
The police thought the letter was credible enough to inform Meghan: Mr Markle Snr insists he is innocent and that the latest accusations are ‘sick lies’. Even so, you would have thought that if the Met felt that the contents of the letter were important enough to pass on to the duchess, they should have been investigated by an institution that could get to the truth.
A cover-up? It is a conundrum that has given rise to all manner of speculation, and has led some to question if there could have been a ‘nothing-to-see-here’ type of cover-up back in 2019, either by the police or even, God forbid, the Palace.
Words from a child advocate: Jim Gamble, an international campaigner against child sexual abuse, told Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday that the Met’s failure to share information with overseas authorities could have left children with an ‘extended exposure’ to possible abuse in the seven years since the letter was sent. Mr Gamble, former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, said it was ‘really difficult to understand’ the Met’s decision, given that it had deemed the letter credible enough to tell the duchess and the royal protection team about. He added: ‘If you get information that comes to you about someone from a foreign jurisdiction who represents a threat to children, there’s a well-worn path and you’d expect a UK police force to share that information. I would have expected the Metropolitan Police either to have gone to the FBI Legat, the legal attaché in the embassy here, to say, ‘look, this isn’t proven – it’s an allegation. You might want to look at it because in America you may have more information to add to this, so you can see whether you can corroborate it.’
Will we ever know the truth? Eventually, the truth will out, however. And, whatever it is, I am bound to say it is not looking good for the royals. Consider the allegations. We are either talking about Roslyn Loveless and Thomas Markle Jnr telling lies on a truly prodigious scale. Or about a habit of disgusting criminality stretching over decades….
Were these claims simply forgotten or were they suppressed? The questions keep coming. Questions that may yet turn into a very serious matter, both for our police, and for our Royal Family, and hence for our entire constitutional monarchy and its future. It simply beggars belief that these allegations were somehow forgotten about, or that they sank to the bottom of some incompetent junior copper’s in-tray. Which again raises the notion that they were deliberately suppressed. We cannot say – yet – who might have suppressed them, or demanded their suppression. Was it some clodhopping fool in the Met itself, who smelt big trouble? An idiotic royal flunkey, some secretary in the royal household, who put pressure on the police not to embarrass the Royal Family less than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan had won all hearts with their beautiful wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor?
This dovetails with Richard Kay’s column, where he spoke around the idea that it would be pretty unthinkable that the royal household was not informed about the letter and the accusations therein. January 2019 – Meghan and Harry’s office was still being managed within Kensington Palace, and as we know, all of the senior royals were climbing up Meghan’s ass constantly about every single little thing. All of which to say, it’s absolutely looking like a high-level effort by the royal household and the Met Police to suppress any investigation into Thomas Markle. I mean, the Met Police even “lost” Loveless’s letter!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Yes the palace suppressed the story so they could use it to blackmail Tom Markle Sr into throwing Meghan under the bus.
Now now. The palace suppressed the story because it’s standard protocol to suppress all criminal activity that would tarnish their image. And also they couldn’t care less about protecting children.
Yeah I wonder if this was more like not wanting this to come out since the mess with Andrew was heating up around then too.
“Yes the palace suppressed the story so they could use it to blackmail Tom Markle Sr”
“The palace suppressed the story because it’s standard protocol to suppress all criminal activity that would tarnish their image.”
¿Por qué no los dos?
The “doing nothing then “losing” the letter” (permanently!) tells me all I need to know. Did the family ask or did someone powerful do it without being asked to protect the family the feel they must serve above all others, including exploited children? I have no idea. But I am certain it happened.
I don’t think Markle sr needs to be blackmailed into harassing his daughter. He’s always looked like he was enjoying himself and also greatly enjoying the paycheck.
I think the most realistic answer is that senior figures like Elizabeth and Charles would have been made aware of the existence of this letter. While Meghan may have been given assurances it’ll be investigated, the call to not investigate it and actually destroy the letter came from the top. The reason being, NO ONE wanted pedophilia and royal family in the same sentence together even if it was about Meghan’s dad, bc they did not want anyone to come knocking on their door about Andrew.
Imagine a woman Andrew abused thinking “oh look they’re taking the pedophilia of Meghan’s dad seriously so I should tell them about Andrew and they’ll investigate him too!!”
That’s what this comes down to. They weren’t protecting Meghan. They were protecting Andrew.
Exactly. Andrew and Epstein were already on their radar 2018-19, Andrew stepping back from royal duties 2019.
I agree the failure by the Palace, QE2 and Charles, the Met is self-serving and goes to curate the pristine, whiter than white image.
I also think that Will and good boy sidekick Jason Knauf (armed with collaborating press) wanted to push Meghan into Thomas Markle Sr’s arms knowing full well the content of the letter. Why? How delicious it would be to reveal that Meghan failed as a human, as a woman, as a would-be mother, a duchess, a “royal”, etc. by embracing her pedophile father. Now that would eviscerate the Sussexes.
A good thing Meg had enough wit and spine to withstand that pressure of being reviled and hounded as an ungrateful and bad daughter by the press and Palace courtiers.
🎯 @kit. I think the old school Royals would have just wanted to cover it up. William and Kate would want to use it as a weapon against Meghan.
Protecting PDFiles is what the Windsors do. Look at Andrew.
Unfortunately, yes.
But is there no mandated reporter-like role in the UK for certain positions?
From the article, “If you get information that comes to you about someone from a foreign jurisdiction who represents a threat to children, there’s a well-worn path and you’d expect a UK police force to share that information. ”
I’m a mandated reporter in the US in 3 different contexts – as a university professor, as a Girl Scout leader and as a volunteer at my child’s school. If I were to even suspect that any kind of abuse was occurring, I am legally required to report it through clearly-specified channels (e.g. the Title IX office at my university, etc.), so that those with authority to address and investigate it can do so.
In fact, I could face hefty fines and even jail time, if I don’t.
And I’m just a faculty member and volunteer, not the police, for pete’s sake. I get that they don’t have jurisdiction in the US, Mexico or the Philippines, but they obviously know how to reach out to people who do.
They should be held legally liable for failing to do so.
And if it turns out the Windsors did suppress this, so should they.
….& Jimmy Saville, Lauren van der Post, Lord Louise Mountbatten & Bishop Peter Ball….the four horsemen of the apocalypse! Here are the salient facts: https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/the-four-pedophile-mentors-of-king
Well i reckon it was buried, and they used the information to blackmail TM Sr. why else is Camilia’s biographer embedded in his life to keep tabs on him and then use that info to bash Meghan over the head. Hence why Morgan and his cohorts are when did she know what did she know and so on. TMSr should make sure he wears protective head gear, too many close to that family die from traumatic head injuries.
Once this became public, the British media rushed to accuse Meghan of a cover up. Pure projection.
People keep saying this but why would they need to blackmail Tom Sr? Nothing indicates that he wasn’t perfectly happy to give interviews and act like the injured party.
Time the NOT MY KING protesters start chanting WHEN DID YOU KNOW ABOUT TOM MARKLE SNR at the journalists covering the Royal Family events!!!
This are the same people, royal family, Met police and royal protection officers, who did nothing regarding the allegations against Andrew M-W for years. This people even protected Andrew M-W for years, suppressing any information, paying off the victim, vilifying the victim on the way and so on.The royal family only acted, half heartedly, when the evidence and public pressure became overwhelmingly. And the Met police service even bodged their investigation into the allegations against Andrew M-W.
Do not expect anything different from this people in regards to Thomas Markle Sr. The royal family is only interested in protecting themselves. And the Met police service and the royal protection officers are doing the royal family’s bidding.
This is what I have concluded. It all tracks.
People, you can’t expect Scotland Yard to investigate rape, sexual abuse or sex trafficking when their own people are rapists! Scotland Yard isn’t your Helen Mirren ‘s DCI Jane Tennison folks. That’s all make-believe TV. The reality: There have been way too many reports of the Met’s failure in rooting out officers guilty of rapes, failure to investigate sexual assaults and a culture of rampant misogyny. The Met has a serious systemic problem. Just like the Palace has a serious systemic problem. The ecosystem hosting these institutions is corrupt.
Did you know between 2013- 2023, internal review by the Met revealed 3,000 officers weren’t proper vetted (background checks) and allowed rapists and other criminals to be hired? David Carrick, an ex Met officer, admitted to 48 rapes! — and many sexual/physical abuses over 17 years as an officer. Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard (remember the tabloid and BBC headlines of Kate visiting her memorial “bravely defying the police ban” and after Kate left, the police violently arrested the mourners. Remember that?
Yeah, remember this is a conspiracy abetted by a mafioso-like set up to protect itself and the crown. That’s it. The common people are told they can go F themselves.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jan/08/failure-to-properly-vet-officers-resulted-in-serial-rapists-within-met-ranks-review-finds
I always about why on earth meghan agreed to come to uk? I think meghan is playing 4D chess with these idiots.
Let’s back sometime ago, there was some leak about clive ( whatever his name was ) got fired and he is the one of obstacles for family reconciliation. He was fired around July and new chuck replacement wants the brothers to have basic relationship for monarchy to last. One being clive and another one is jason. So clive was dismissed but Jason was still there.
Let’s remember it was july thomas sr found out and informed FBI and he got no answer. I bet that must have leaked this information to chuck and co. Same july after every long time and for the very first time he met lilibet. Remember chuck wants some sort of family reconciliation atleast his team . William is the one who is not and as heir he is overruled harry security every time.
Now to meghan , if she stayed in usa during this drama , Jason is one of the key witness and I bet he might run away or use royal to get away from investigation. Remeber Jason is still american and I bet royals( William) and foreign office in uk won’t allow jason to come to court.
With meghan also in uk, she is willing to testify against her father in usa , attention will turn towards jason and why he is refusing to give his testimony. They couldn’t pull royal card with Jason when meghan currently live in uk , willing travel to usa than surely low ranking Jason can do the same.
I think that’s why meghan is doing and meghan seems to think one step ahead of everyone. I also think chuck is using this to get rid of jason and his influences on him.
“God forbid, the Palace!” It would be deliciously ironic and exactly what the Windsors deserve if Meghan’s creeper old man was the one to finally bring them down. But I get ahead of myself. Still, a girl can dream. The British government needs to open an investigation into this and how the Andrew allegations have been mishandled every step of the way. Stop leaving everything to the police. Clearly, they are complicit.
I wonder whether Thomas Markle Sr. might pass away before he ever gets to testify. People are already speculating that he might not survive the stress. How convenient that would be for some.
I mean it’s obvious to everyone who can see. It is very interesting that the press is not going after the Royal Family for this.
Yeah, they’ve been silent. Aside from Kay’s one line, no one in the press is asking what the RF knew and when. Curious. Especially considering it’s obvious to everyone that the RF also knew back in 2019. And yet it’s crickets. The BM is protecting them even now.
It’s interesting that AN Wilson is going after the Royal Family here. He is essentially an old school establishment type and so normally he’d be the sort of person you’d expect to back the Royal Family to the hilt. The fact that he’s not doing that is quite significant I think.
In fact the press in general is turning – gradually.
Well, the RF have plenty of experience with habits of disgusting criminality over decades. I believe BP (and KP) suppressed the letter because that’s on brand. After that, I don’t know. I don’t think they had to actively encourage Tom Sr. to be a disruptive slimeball because he was being encouraged by the press even before the letter.
Yeah I lean towards the money and attention being Thomas Markle’s main motivator.
I just said elsewhere here but: QEII (and her closest staff members) absolutely knew and suppressed it, because any mention of this would also open the door on Andrew, which is the last thing she would have wanted.
I doubt anyone else on Charles or William’s staff knew, because they would have leaked it immediately AND various ROTA members wouldn’t have spent years and lots of money cultivating a relationship with Thomas Markle, if so.
“I doubt anyone else on Charles or William’s staff knew, because they would have leaked it immediately AND various ROTA members wouldn’t have spent years and lots of money cultivating a relationship with Thomas Markle,”
See, I think it’s the exact opposite. I think ‘everyone’ knew and they were trying to lure M to be seen with her dad in order to tie her to this information. ‘You must write your father’ ‘You must go to Mexico’, pretending Markle was texting her but it didn’t sound like him, etc. But M cut Bad Dad out of her life so the opportunity the royals and the BM wanted could not be realized.
The Rota as a whole may not have known. But the palaces might have played them too. One suspects some might have been told of it and may have seen the letter. (And, in truth we don’t actually know if it is ‘really’ missing or how many duplicates were made tbh)
I still suspect KP. DM remains close to Camilla, that it’s Murdoch’s Sun platforming Markle’s son feels like KP pulled the rug out from BP, even if Charles and Camilla thought they had a common cause in getting rid of Meghan.
I go back and forth with the public pressure to see her dad thing. I can see it going two ways – just something else to beat her with, something else to use to hurt her, regardless of the motive – and I can also see it like you said, trying to force a meeting, a photo op, something so they could then say “omg see??? she’s awful, her father is an abuser and here she is hugging him.”
Tom Markle was giving interviews and being a jackass before the palace ever had this letter (as far as we know) so my guess its probably a little of both.
There is no way Charles did not know about this. By 2019 he was pretty much running the show. He absolutely would have been given this information about his son’s wife. And I think William absolutely knew as well.
By 2019 everyone knew a lot of Andrew’s crimes – yes they would pick up steam over the coming months, culminating in his disastrous interview, but I think this was more about protecting the Firm than Andrew specifically.
“Tom Markle was giving interviews and being a jackass before the palace ever had this letter”
And that’s the part that’s interesting.
He was offensive and insulting on You Tube, if I’m remembering right he stalked around outside of one of H’s polo games. Much of this was garden variety ’embarrass her/get rid of her’ stuff but now he’s posing with this incriminating evidence, giving The Sun the access to be able to itemize the boxes(which…? Is that not some kind of tampering…? Who’s to say things weren’t destroyed or removed by any of them…? How convenient absolutely no downloading or anything happened when the son was present with him…)
Now he’s been laundered and ‘made an apology to the duchess’ so can be worked like a mule by Murdoch media while The DM is left with nothing because they clung to Bad Dad. DM might even have legal complications from all this from embedding a reporter with Bad Dad all this time.
The son was bitter over money, one assumes he’s worked his own deal now and cut the father and sister out. One BM person said ‘if you knew what really happened people would feel for H&M/understand why they left. That doesn’t have to be this situation but most makes one wonder.
I agree with your first paragraph. Spot on!
I believe that all the royals knew and their friends in the media knew also. They used the letter to blackmail bad dad.
The RF has SO MANY associations with pedos that it’s really pretty incredible. Andrew, first and foremost. Lord Mountbatten. Jimmy Savile (Charles’ pal, who was knighted by QEII).
Am I missing any?
Of course QEII and Charles wanted these allegations to be buried.
There was also: Bishop Peter Ball (paedophile, close friend of Charles), and Laurens van der Post (close friend and mentor of Charles, impregnated a 14-year-old in his 40’s). There will be plenty more.
Am I the only one reading “was it forgotten or suppressed” like Oprah – “were you silent or silenced?”
There is no way it was forgotten. who forgets something like that? the obvious answer is that it was suppressed and then we need to ask – by whom, and why. There are obviously many theories for both questions.
My guess is the palace ordered it suppressed – maybe not specifically, maybe it was a matter of sending certain signals or something, using very ambiguous language but in such a way that everyone understood what was being said – or maybe it was specific. The Met would have done whatever the Palace told it to do – maybe that’s part of the concern here with this story coming out. it’s not just about the allegations themselves, but the broader idea that the Palace can say “no don’t investigate these crimes, don’t pass this information along, just bury it, too mess otherwise, even if children are being abused, not good for Her Majesty’s health, just make it go away” would be really problematic for the monarchy. I think we all know the palace has that power, but many people don’t think that it does.
If they suppressed this, what else have they suppressed?
That is the $64,000 question, indeed.
I also think the Windsors 100% knew – how could they not??? – and that they deliberately blocked the Met Police from making the appropriate referrals to other police forces, primarily to avoid further scandal.
I suspect they saw suppressing the whistleblowing info as a win-win, giving them ammunition to blast Meghan with when needed. I’d even say they saw it as the nuclear option to finally obliterate her with, particularly if she had fallen into their trap of having any contact with Paedo Thomas Markle, or worse, exposing royal grandchildren to him.
She didn’t fall into their trap and despite them all howling unrelentingly that she should go see Paedo-dad in Thailand last year, and hurling all manner of insults at her, she instead doubled-down and told the Paedo to F-off.
It’s telling that in most of the reporting in the British and right-wing media about this Thomas Markle scandal, the press have chosen to use pictures of Meghan embracing him.
It’s pretty clear where they are hoping to go with that: label Meghan as a paedo-enabler, a protector of paedo-dads. After all the RF have been embarrassed by Sarah Ferguson fawning over both Paedo Epstein and Paedo Andrew, telling Epstein to “marry her” and taking her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to see Epstein even after he’d been convicted.
They wanted to paint Meghan with the same brush, and shift the attention from the disgusting Andrew and Fergie, and their silent daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, to Meghan instead. And even though she dodged this attempt, they’re still plastering photos of her with Paedo Markle at her graduation or when she was a teenager, to brandish her as a cosying up to paedos.
Really disgusting.
I am going to put this out there. Is it credible and/or possible that Samantha is how she is bc she was victimized by her father? I have had a sick feeling in my gut. Thank goodness for Doria. She protected Meghan. Meghan & Harry are protecting their children.
Of course the royals would have been informed before the marriage. They control the news narrative. They can block or not any story. They can feed whatever narrative they want under the guise of a source inside the palace says.