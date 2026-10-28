A.N. Wilson: Did the Windsors ‘deliberately suppress’ the Thomas Markle story?

We haven’t heard from royal commentator A.N. Wilson since Charles Spencer’s Swan Song was kneecapping the monarchy. Wilson was around for the original War of the Waleses, and he did not pull his punches whatsoever when writing about some lurid rumors about King Charles, Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles. Well, Wilson is back for the Thomas Markle story, and Wilson is asking the important question. Namely, did the palace and police suppress the 2018/19 Roslyn Loveless letter, where she wrote in no uncertain terms about Thomas Markle’s depravity and the threat he represented to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? From Wilson’s latest Mail column:

Why didn’t the Met Police do anything? Why on earth did the Metropolitan Police seemingly do nothing about that letter? It is one of the most perplexing questions in the horrible saga of Thomas Markle Snr and the accusations levelled against him….The police disclosed its contents to Meghan Markle, presumably because she was by then a member of the British Royal Family, having married Prince Harry the previous year. Beyond that, it seems they did nothing – they did not pass on the information to any of the relevant authorities abroad who might have investigated it. Why not?

The police thought the letter was credible enough to inform Meghan: Mr Markle Snr insists he is innocent and that the latest accusations are ‘sick lies’. Even so, you would have thought that if the Met felt that the contents of the letter were important enough to pass on to the duchess, they should have been investigated by an institution that could get to the truth.

A cover-up? It is a conundrum that has given rise to all manner of speculation, and has led some to question if there could have been a ‘nothing-to-see-here’ type of cover-up back in 2019, either by the police or even, God forbid, the Palace.

Words from a child advocate: Jim Gamble, an international campaigner against child sexual abuse, told Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday that the Met’s failure to share information with overseas authorities could have left children with an ‘extended exposure’ to possible abuse in the seven years since the letter was sent. Mr Gamble, former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, said it was ‘really difficult to understand’ the Met’s decision, given that it had deemed the letter credible enough to tell the duchess and the royal protection team about. He added: ‘If you get information that comes to you about someone from a foreign jurisdiction who represents a threat to children, there’s a well-worn path and you’d expect a UK police force to share that information. I would have expected the Metropolitan Police either to have gone to the FBI Legat, the legal attaché in the embassy here, to say, ‘look, this isn’t proven – it’s an allegation. You might want to look at it because in America you may have more information to add to this, so you can see whether you can corroborate it.’

Will we ever know the truth? Eventually, the truth will out, however. And, whatever it is, I am bound to say it is not looking good for the royals. Consider the allegations. We are either talking about Roslyn Loveless and Thomas Markle Jnr telling lies on a truly prodigious scale. Or about a habit of disgusting criminality stretching over decades….

Were these claims simply forgotten or were they suppressed? The questions keep coming. Questions that may yet turn into a very serious matter, both for our police, and for our Royal Family, and hence for our entire constitutional monarchy and its future. It simply beggars belief that these allegations were somehow forgotten about, or that they sank to the bottom of some incompetent junior copper’s in-tray. Which again raises the notion that they were deliberately suppressed. We cannot say – yet – who might have suppressed them, or demanded their suppression. Was it some clodhopping fool in the Met itself, who smelt big trouble? An idiotic royal flunkey, some secretary in the royal household, who put pressure on the police not to embarrass the Royal Family less than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan had won all hearts with their beautiful wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor?