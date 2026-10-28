Prince Harry is ‘mindful’ of trying not to overshadow his father & brother

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their kids out of the UK for the half-term break, a break which started last Friday. It’s widely assumed that the Wales family is also on holiday, and I would bet that they’ve left the country as well. I don’t know where the Sussex family is staying and I won’t speculate. I will speculate on their post-half-term plans though – I think the family will return to the UK, and they’ll probably stay there until mid-December, when they will hopefully return to Montecito for Christmas. Then, after that, maybe the family will go to Australia where Meghan can film Junior MasterChef. My point is that the Sussexes have their own schedule and they would be smart to keep that schedule to themselves and not place any kind of emphasis on coordinating jacksh-t with Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace. Unfortunately, Harry is apparently super-sensitive about accusations that he’s willfully trying to overshadow his brother and father, and Harry wants everyone to know that he’s not trying to steal anyone’s thunder in the next few months.
Prince Harry does not “set out” to overshadow the royal family and will be “mindful” not to distract from the King’s Caribbean tour, according to a source close to the Sussexes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have any public engagements for the next couple of weeks, The Times understands. The couple will be spending time with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, during half term, but the King’s visit to the Caribbean is also a factor in Harry not scheduling any events. The King is in the Caribbean for nine days, culminating with a trip to Antigua and Barbuda for the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
On October 15, both he and Meghan visited Nottingham to support charity projects, in a visit which bore the hallmarks of an official royal engagement, including a walkabout to meet wellwishers who had gathered to greet them. On the same day, the King and Queen attended the ceremonial opening of the Senedd in Cardiff, where Charles delivered a speech. The Prince and Princess of Wales also made an unpublicised visit to Nansledan in Cornwall which was reported in the days afterwards.
GQ published an interview with Harry on the same day that senior royals welcomed the Sultan of Oman for a state visit at Windsor Castle last week. The on-camera interview was recorded in late September, and a spokesman for the Sussexes said it was GQ’s decision to publish it on that day.
Looking at the rest of the year, a source close to the Sussexes told The Times: “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try to pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing.
“That’s never his intention at all but obviously for him to be able to mitigate against that he does need to have decent foresight of what’s coming up … He definitely will take it into account.”
The source added, “Obviously with the King going to CHOGM and the Prince and Princess of Wales going to India, he knows about those things and he is obviously mindful of that as he’s planning his own activities as well.”
The Times understands the Sussexes will make further public appearances as a couple, with at least one more event expected before the end of the year, although Meghan’s priorities are said to be her children and her business.
The source said: “He doesn’t want to do anything really that pulls focus from the King’s important work so he’ll keep clear of that as much as he can.”
However, the source added that the Sussexes do not always have advance information of upcoming events. They said that withdrawing from the Nottingham visit to avoid a clash with royal events would have disappointed the charities involved. “He can only mitigate against clashes if information is shared with him in advance. Some information is shared with him but not all information is and that’s fine.”
Ever since Harry met his father for tea in September 2025, it’s felt like Harry informs Buckingham Palace of his schedule, and I believe there has even been some coordination here and there (especially on messaging around Ukraine, NATO and Donald Trump). I support some message coordination, because those are sensitive political issues and Harry is wise to check in with the palace to avoid turning a delicate situation into a full-blown international incident. I’m less supportive of Harry and Meghan walking on eggshells to avoid overshadowing the limp dishrags of the royal family. The Windsors regularly have their thunder stolen by a stiff breeze. H&M need to stop pussyfooting around and just do whatever the f–k they want. I know they won’t though. Because “reconciliation” is the magic word being dangled in front of Harry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I wonder if keen will even go to India with scooter.
Maybe he can sit on the bench outside the Taj all by himself.
Or Jason holding him in a Coldplay type embrace?
Redoing the Taj Mahal photo sounds more like a Kate thing, she must be dreaming about doing it again.
A big deal was made over that she wasn’t but given the Sussex’s are back in the UK and both Wails seem to have upped the appearances game it might be that she tags along. Altho saying that Scooter has been making appearances for Earthshot on his own – there is an effort on his part to make that ‘his’ so while she might want an all expenses paid ‘vacay’ to India again he might not let her as she tends to take focus from him.
It is weird that they haven’t said one way or the other yet. Especially if the foreign office is tagging on some diplomatic stuff after Earthshot. I wonder if KP is pushing back on that, we know they don’t want to travel for the government.
While I understand the frustrations with Harry, I just keep seeing how damaged he was by his childhood of neglect and scapegoating. The scapegoat often needs to leave the family system rather than win the argument–Harry is working on this but this is such a deeply damaging role. Both Harry and Meghan are so strong for emerging as compassionate and capable warriors for children.
See to me this is funny. Bc the Sussexes know the RF loves to brief to the media about how the Sussexes are trying to overshadow the Royals! Meanwhile, Harry is like well they don’t even share their schedule with us so how are we to be accused of overshadowing them when we don’t even know what they’re doing. According to sources, he said not all information is shared with them and that is fine. To me that reads as it’s fine but also don’t be surprised and accuse us of overshadowing when we’re not even privy to y’all’s schedule. It’s calling out the faux outrage with a certain level of bemusement and exasperation.
Agree!
I see it that way, too. Being “mindful” doesn’t mean taking action. It’s more like, “If you tell me what you’re doing and I don’t have anything planned that day, I’ll think about it.”
Yes! I dont find this article problematic at all. This source is basically saying “they arent sharing information so oh well, it is what it is.”
and even this – “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try to pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing.”
I think that’s true, and I think that’s always been true. Harry does not “set out” with that intention, it just happens because he is far more interesting and charismatic than his brother or father – that was true when he was part of the Firm and its true now, with the added layer of the press’s obsession with all things Sussex.
I’m reading this as Harry and Meghan are living their lives and if the palace has a problem with it, they can share their schedules. Its not like H&M are popping up in public several times a week so not seeing them for two weeks while Charles is on tour – that’s more likely related to their children’s school schedules and vacation, not an intentional move to not steal the spotlight.
I also enjoy the unsaid part of this: “Harry is mindful of trying not to overshadow his brother…” but he just can’t help that the media would rather write 5,211 articles every time H or M draws a breath outside than cover any of pale & stale events the rest of them do.
Good and positive relationships are based on respect and mutual co operation.
No good bending over backwards to appease anybody into a reconciliation. As Janet Jackson famously once sang, What have you done for me lately?
Please don’t say that Kingy is thinking that maybe he could pencil in a visit to IG next July? I mean has Kingy seen the Sussexes since their return to UK? Offered any practical support and actual help not just vague promises after a satisfactory probation period of a decade of “good behaviour”?
I don’t know if it’s Harry or the media that’s making him out to be such a sad daddy’s boy, but mission accomplished whoever you are. Will Harry ever get over the fact that his father just doesn’t care about him? We all see it, why can’t he?
That’s a hard thing to admit, though. As a child, you love your parent and will put up with a lot of abuse sometimes. You are always hoping that this is the time that they will see you and love you. It’s hard to break those ties.
Meghan has Doria to lean on- Harry has no one (of his bio parents). I said before that intellectually he knows that Charles is selfish and cold but his heart is hoping for something more. His heart just has to catch up with his head.
Old Queen Bess might not have been the best mum, having put duty to her country above all. None of her children seem especially warm and untroubled.
i think that’s the best apology , the left behinds should take that and run
Why do you assume, they coordinate schedules? Opening parliament in Cardiff is a big thing, Charles is clearly covering for the lazy Prince of Wales, who should have been there in the front row. Harry could have gone to Nottingham every other day, but he didn’t. So I think all this coordinating thing is wishful thinking, boldly delivered by the tabloids as a message to Harry.
yeah I dont think Harry really bothers to coordinate his schedule at all. If he did they would not have scheduled those events for that day in Nottingham, since I think it was known well in advance that Charles would be in Wales that day.
Essentially Harry’s team is saying that he can’t coordinate unless the Palace gives them the schedule but that they will try as much possible to not have events on known dates of engagements. These are the hoops that he has to jump through to have a relationship with his father. It’s ridiculous but these people are not normal. As for when Meghan will go to Australia according to Victoria Arbiter the last season of Junior Masterchef was filmed in the July and August so it’s most likely Meghan and the family will be going to Australia in next summer after IG and during the school holidays.
“these people are not normal” — truer words were never written, Amy Bee.
“The King’s important work.” Next important work on the King’s schedule is going to the Caribbean and telling the people there to f**k off. They won’t be getting any apology for the harm that has been inflicted in them for decades, much less reparations. Is this the important work Harry doesn’t want to overshadow?
Yeah, if anyone is doing important work, it’s Harry with Invictus — it’s work that actually has tangible benefits for people’s lives.
Also, worth pointing out that Sophie and Edward are in Finland this week. And I’m sure Anne is out and about working. It’s only H&M working who are the problem – but that’s on the press, not them.
The royal family purports to plan events months in advance and all their events are published on their website. I read long ago that charities submit requests, and the family meets and decides which family member is attending, at least in Elizabeth’s day. So technically, Harry just needs to consult the royal calendar. Because William and Kate barely work, they want Harry so announce his engagements months ahead of time, so that they can book “surprise” events to compete and then complain that Harry is stepping on their toes. Harry can’t win this game. Again, the article ends up highlighting how easily “working royals” can be overshadowed. If it’s a concern, then they are being overshadowed. Intelligent people who make this inference. Derangers, easily brain-washed royalists, and haters will be mad that Harry and Meghan are narcissists who are always disrespecting the “real” royals.