Princess Kate & Melinda French Gates are talking about ‘collaborating’ on something

The Princess of Wales has met with Melinda French Gates a couple of times in the past year. I always thought those meetings would probably amount to nothing, mostly because Prince William and Kate tend to do just that. They’ll have a meeting with someone famous or rich or American and that’s about it. I mean, one time they met with Tim Cook and he gave them new iPhones, so I guess William and Kate enjoy some gifts with their random meetings. But I digress, back to Melinda, who walked away from Bill Gates with a reported $25 billion divorce settlement. Melinda has used that settlement to invest in charities and political causes (she avoided starting her own superPAC though). Melinda also founded Pivotal, which seeks to expand progress for women and youths. Well, after Melinda and Princess Kate met a few times, they’re now in discussions to maybe do something together, or maybe Kate will be keen about Pivotal??
The Princess of Wales met with Bill Gates’ ex-wife and philanthropist, Melinda French, on 8 October to discuss a “shared belief”.
During their meeting, Catherine spoke to Melinda, the founder of Pivotal, a group of organisations focused on accelerating social progress and expanding opportunities for women and young people, about collaborating with The Royal Foundation to help young people flourish.
The Princess of Wales’ philanthropic work in recent years has focused heavily on early childhood and youth development with the launch of The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood in 2021 as part of the Royal Foundation.
Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood, reflected on the importance of helping young people “build the foundations for life”.
“Building on the work of Heads Together, The Centre for Early Childhood, Pivotal’s focus in the United States and the efforts of many others across the field, we considered what more could be done to strengthen young people’s wellbeing, belonging and ability to thrive throughout life.”
He added: “What gave the session particular energy was a shared belief that while today’s children face considerable challenges, they also carry extraordinary potential. With supportive relationships, a sense of belonging and opportunities to discover who they are and what they might contribute, every young person can build the confidence, resilience and sense of purpose they need for the future.
“We are so grateful for the vision, ambition and commitment that both The Princess and Melinda bring to this work. Their leadership reflects a belief that change is possible, and that investing in the healthy development of children and young people is one of the most powerful investments we can make for our world today and tomorrow.”
“Over the coming months, partnering with Melinda and Pivotal, we will be exploring how The Royal Foundation might build on this work in practical ways,” he continued. “At a time of division, disconnection and uncertainty, it has never been more important to help young people build the foundations for life.”
Just so we’re clear, nothing is being announced, nothing is being founded, and Melinda isn’t throwing any money at Kate’s busywork scheme. This is just some gaudy, over-the-top language to suggest that both women are thinking about maybe doing something together. Here’s the thing – Melinda is a smart woman who is used to working with tangible goals, quantitative metrics and actual boots-on-the-ground. The old Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation did an enormous amount of good in the world and that was partially because of Melinda and her drive and her interests. Now, that being said, it’s clear that William and Kate have backers with deep pockets, backers who are fine with throwing money at Will and Kate’s self-centered, half-assed busywork. You know how Michael Bloomberg finances a lot of William’s dumb ego trips? Melinda could do the same for Kate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
To real question is why the tabloids held onto this meeting for an entire month.
It’s also interesting how the Wales were all about Bill Gates two years ago, and now they’re eyeing Melinda for some coin, er sponsorship for a possible project.
https://share.google/uV7nEqg3N3iCuPYxq
Oh lord are we going to get another Captain Obvious “study?” “We’re really proud of our new study that shows that education is good for children.”
We are coming into pie season, so it’s time for some riveting pie charts.
Melinda is a true philanthropist. She is too rich and too smart for BS: she’s gonna read right through her. And nothing’s gonna get done.
People who do that ‘big bug eyes’ thing freaks me out – its not natural and makes you look crazy. Due to how easy it is to get fillers and botox its something am seeing more of as people contort their frozen faces in an attempt show emotion.
Sounds like someone or a certain Foundation is looking for a new ‘donor’ to fleece.
My first reaction to that header pic was, “They missed a spot over her right eyebrow.”
So this might be a little tinfoil tiara but am I the only one skeptical that the two are even meeting? This just seems like Kate trying to copy Meghan and Archewell again. What’s Melinda going to do, deny it? Note we haven’t heard from her camp about this.
A bonus for this is that it would also have Kate working with a woman, poking a hole in the “Kate’s not a girl’s girl” narrative.
I think Melinda posted about it on her IG.
Can we stop gates foundation nonsense. Because many experts in India and Africa openly called out gates foundation for their awful behaviour. Gates foundation caused many fish species going extinct in Africa and they paid Indian government to suppress tribal students died from their medical experiments. Both gates and keen are awful human being and both of them believe in eugenics.
If there’s anything to this (which remains to be seen), let’s be honest, it will all be one way. Melinda is not going to be getting any ideas or money from Kate. Kate will be leeching off Melinda. It will be like that utterly useless roundtable with Jill Biden all over again.
(I wonder if Melinda is keen on Nay Chur?)
Melinda Gates is an intelligent and accomplished woman. What on earth would she even be able to communicate with Khate about?
I do wonder what people like Melinda Gates or Dr Biden think to themselves as they come out of these interactions.
Can you imagine Melinda Gates who has navigated amongst the highest performing people on earth for decades trying to discuss a business plan with a woman who releases videos talking about nature’s restorative something something in a phony accent that could cut glass?
Why would Melinda get involved with this lazy bimbo and her fake busywork? She does great and impactful work without having to associate with the lazy, no impact whatever ‘work’ that is Kate’s work product!
If Melinda Gates wants to give Kate money or even work with her, I say good luck and have fun with that, lol. Maybe we’ll get some more pie charts.
Pivotal is a serious philanthropy outfit that spends real money furthering women’s causes, founded well over a decade ago, before Melinda and Bill’s divorce.
Pivotal’s funding runs in the billions, I can’t imagine what they need £25’000 from the Royal Foundation to do.
It’s more like Kate is hoping to ride on Pivotal’s coattails, as she wafts around for something meaningful-sounding to give the impression she’s adding value to anything on Earth other than herself and her immediate family.
This. Pivotal probably expected some real projects in the Royal Centre for Early Childhood Pipeline or frankly, Gates was encouraged to take the meetings because Kate desperately needs to be focused, à la Bloomberg with William.
This is what I think it is – Kate will ride on Pivotal’s coattails and be able to act like her early years thing is actually doing something.
I am cringing at the idea of Kate’s conversations with Melinda. Melinda is brilliant. Kate is … not.
I’m laughing at the phrase “discussed a shared belief”. Just one, a single solitary concept apparently, lol. Someone saw Meghan’s meeting with Malala and was like “I’m keen on philanthropy, too! Don’t forget about meeeeee!”
This is just filler that was saved up to announce while the Wales are on vacation.
I think your comment nails it. Kate walked around outside in nay chur and brainstormed “how to top Malala”. Melinda Gates is probably still trying to decipher what Mumbles was yammering on about.
Translation: UK schools are on break this week and Kate is in Mustique/the Aegean/the South of France. So KP asked us to put this content-free piece about a meeting that happened on October 8, and we hope you won’t read to the end to see exactly how content-free it is.
Sort of like whatever nature thing was that she announced a day or two ago, about something that happened the other week.
“We are so grateful for the vision, ambition and commitment that both The Princess and Melinda bring to this work. Their leadership reflects a belief that change is possible”
Kate’s vision and commitment? Her leadership?
How long did it take her to come up with those questions? Is she going to attend meetings in between vacations? Is she really going to partner fully with Melinda or just attach her name to the projects (Look, I can help charities just like Meghan!).
Quite laughable if you ask me. I don’t know much about Melinda Gates aside from the fact that she’s educated and has had real jobs for decades. Kate can barely put a sentence together to welcome someone or christen a ship. Hopefully this yet-to-happen collaboration has nothing to do with children given Melinda’s ex’s ties to Epstein Island. It sounds like another poor attempt to prop empty Kitty up.