Scotland Yard ‘lost’ Roslyn Loveless’s letter about Thomas Markle

One of the big questions around this Thomas Markle situation is “why didn’t Scotland Yard share information with Mexican or American authorities?” The Met obviously found Roslyn Loveless’s letter credible, credible enough to share with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and possibly members of the royal household. So why didn’t they share information with the Mexican authorities, given Thomas Markle was living in Mexico at the time? Or the US authorities, given Thomas is an American citizen? Well, it gets even worse. Apparently, the Met Police are so incompetent, they “lost” Loveless’s letter and had to ask the Duchess of Sussex if she had held on to a copy. SHADY.
The Metropolitan Police was forced to ask the duchess of Sussex for a copy of the letter it had sent her notifying her of serious allegations against her father after the force misplaced its own copy, it has been reported.
Police received the tip about Thomas Markle’s alleged offending outside the UK in January 2019 and passed the letter on to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
But after recent allegations came to light over claims child sex abuse material was found at Mr Markle’s house in the Philippines, The Times reports the force had not only failed to act on the tip-off, but had also been unable to locate the original letter.
The duchess had kept her copy and was able to share it with police, it was reported.
The Met “losing” a crucial letter which provided sensitive information about a duchess’s father… well, the British authorities are never beating the allegations. The Met “misplacing” the letter also explains their days-long bulls–t where they basically refused to confirm Meghan’s story. They only remembered the letter when Meghan showed them the receipt. God knows what would have happened if Meghan didn’t keep her own records. That’s not all – the Telegraph reports that the Met Police were warned specifically that Thomas Markle posed a threat to the Sussexes:
The Metropolitan Police was warned that Thomas Markle could pose a threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Telegraph can reveal. A letter was sent to Scotland Yard in 2019 accusing the Duchess of Sussex’s father of child sexual offences. It can now be revealed that the letter, written by Roslyn Markle (née Loveless), who was married to Mr Markle from 1964 to 1975, also warned he could pose a security risk to both the Duke and Duchess.
She said she felt it was “useful for security and threat assessment units in the UK” to be aware of the “true and unsavoury background” her former husband was accused of. She said she felt he was “a high risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and to Doria Ragland [the Duchess’s mother]”.
Mrs Markle added that she had not spoken to the media about the issues raised in the letter.
The Met did not respond when asked by The Telegraph to comment on whether it took any action after being made aware of the potential threat to the newly married royal couple. The letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police’s Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with threats posed to the Royal family and VIPs. The Met is assessing whether to refer itself to the police watchdog over its handling of the correspondence, which was shared with the couple at the time.
It is understood that the Duchess was told not to discuss the letter and had believed that it was being investigated.
So Loveless not only specified her ex-husband’s crimes against children, she also raised the alert that Thomas posed a unique security threat to Meghan, Harry and Doria. And that’s the letter the Met lost and refused to pass along to other agencies. That’s the letter they themselves refused to investigate, despite Thomas Markle traveling to the UK a few times.
Screencaps courtesy of GB News and 60 Minutes Australia.
I’ve been thinking since it was said that the Met did FA with the letter and allegations that the BaRF’s fingerprints are *all over this*! I’ll be shocked if this doesn’t eventually land in their laps as well. Vipers, every one of them.
I think you’re right but I’d imagine the met police will fall on the sword for the RF. Even now, saying they lost it. Nah, I’d imagine they lost it on purpose at the request of someone. And it wasnt Meghan.
💯%!
The elephant in the room that MSM is seemingly reluctant to address is did the Palace pressure the Met into suppressing allegations in Roslyn Loveless’ letter by not referring to cross-border child protection agencies while silencing Meghan for legal reasons? Hmmm …. 🤔
I saw a story earlier today about some “journalist” (Shuter?) suggesting QEII suppressed everything for the good of the monarchy.
Absolutely. The press focusing on Meghan takes the heat off of the Palace and I think it’s deliberate.
Going to be honest, not British but I’m a lawyer and come from a legal/law enforcement family, this is SHOCKING. Way more than I could have imagined when this first broke. The behavior of the Met is inexplicable.
“It is understood that the Duchess was told not to discuss the letter”.
So. They not only didn’t forward this information on, but they also told the only other person aware of the allegations not to discuss (pursue) what it said. The only legitimate reason I can imagine law enforcement giving an instruction like this is because they had concerns about revealing an investigation. It’s the same as sharing it with Meghan in the first place, only if it had credible information that was deemed worthy of investigation would you advise not to discuss it.
As a minor point, it’s actually quite strange they gave Meghan a hard copy of the letter (or sent it so she could print). Thank goodness she had a copy, but again from an investigative perspective that’s wild behavior. You don’t give copies of incriminating information to people where what happens to it is completely outside the Met’s control. Meghan obviously was very responsible and didn’t share it with anyone. But, as a general matter, giving copies of evidence of crimes to the family member of a potential suspect is INSANE.
The Met definitely needs to report itself.
Meghan was a working royal then, which makes me wonder what other sensitive documents are given to the royal family…and then lost.
Right?? This isn’t a slam on Meghan herself at all, she clearly behaved completely responsibly. But, it’s not like the Met was like “oh it is Meghan, we can trust her specifically”. No. This seems more like as you say based on her status, not an assessment of her trustworthiness, which suggests it’s how they interact with Royals generally. Which is INSANE!
It’s one thing to provide copies of threats to a member of the Royal family if they are at risk so they can be aware. But, that is (or should be) really secondary here. Any threat Markle posed to Meghan is way less important than the threat he posed to CHILDREN.
I completely agree with you. I wonder how much confidential police evidence is shared with the Royal family and then finds it way to the media….
It’s not that minor a point – it’s deeply strange. Maybe the Met police are really that incompetent or maybe this has the messy fingerprints of BP all over it, which is notorious for both convoluted plans and sticking its head in the sand.
What’s so sad is that Meghan seems to be the only person who appreciated what mattered about this letter. The Met seems to have viewed it purely from a PR or “risk” to the Royal family. Meghan understood it as being about risks to *children* of being sexually assaulted or raped. I wonder if the “investigation” Meghan was told about by the Met meant just in terms of Markle causing problems for the Royal family, whereas Meghan clearly thought they meant they would investigate or forward to the appropriate authorities the actual CRIMES laid out in the letter. It definitely suggests the Met doesn’t view sex crimes or sex trafficking as serious, but just PR matters. Disgusting.
Highly recommend the book “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City”. It will change how you think about UK law enforcement.
That surprised me as well, that the Met would show Meghan a copy of the letter with the allegations or let her copy it. If I put on my tinfoil tiara, I wonder if someone at the Met made sure she had a copy because they suspected the original might be mysteriously misplaced in their files. Perhaps they had seen it before.
The elephant in the room that MSM is seemingly reluctant to address is did the Palace pressure the Met into suppressing allegations in Roslyn Loveless’ letter by not referring to cross-border child protection agencies while silencing Meghan for legal reasons? This would be absolute dynamite and may be in the withheld 400 pages of Harry’s memoir.
Oh wow! I had not thought of that at all. That certainly would be an interesting wrinkle to this.
I just feel so heartbroken for Meghan. I’m really grateful to Roslynd for sending this information to Meghan so that Meghan could (and did) protect her own children. But, exactly as Meghan said in her first statement, she thought that other families and children were also going to be protected. I cannot imagine knowing that no other children were protected at all. I can’t imagine who much of the child sex abuse found in Markle’s home post-dates this letter. Absolutely sickening.
My dad is a retired defense attorney (I promise he’s not evil), and when he read that they gave a copy to Meghan, he knew that I’d probably be following the story and texted me to ask what was going on. He thought maybe some gossip rag was was confused or misreporting based on a bad AI summary or something, because yeah, that seems incredibly inappropriate and compromising.
So how else and when else has The Met bent procedure for The Firm? That question needs investigation.
LOLOL
If the Musk documentary was a flop, it’s because Musk the man succeeded in suppressing it.
I’m shocked the police lost the letter!
Thank goodness that Meghan keeps receipts, but it’s galling that she has to. And again, why should anyone trust these same law enforcement authorities to protect her from harm? They apparently can’t even ensure the safety of a single sheet of paper.
From a wider perspective, it hurts whatever credibility the police still have. As a survivor of a crime or someone who suspects a crime, you could go through all the retraumatizing details and put yourself on the record and then nothing gets done. A report sits on the shelf or gets “misplaced”, and certainly no justice happens. But, don’t worry, they’re seriously thinking about giving themselves a talking to!
For me, it’s simple: those who “lose” evidence of horrific crimes should “lose” their jobs.
The Met has also lost evidence relating to Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre.
I don’t think Toxic Tom has ever traveled to the UK. He was supposed to be there for the wedding and after that he threatened to travel to the UK. Dan Wootton was making arrangements for him to go over the UK for Charles’ coronation but that when they believed that Meghan would be there. Anyway I’m not surprised the Met “lost” the letter. They can’t find any of the RPO records of Andrew being with Epstein.
This gets worse and worse: allegations of serial predation against children SHOULD as a matter of urgency have been forwarded to the relevant law enforcement to investigate. Children were potentially put at risk due to incompetence. Losing the letter? Unbelievable!