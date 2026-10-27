Scotland Yard ‘lost’ Roslyn Loveless’s letter about Thomas Markle

One of the big questions around this Thomas Markle situation is “why didn’t Scotland Yard share information with Mexican or American authorities?” The Met obviously found Roslyn Loveless’s letter credible, credible enough to share with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and possibly members of the royal household. So why didn’t they share information with the Mexican authorities, given Thomas Markle was living in Mexico at the time? Or the US authorities, given Thomas is an American citizen? Well, it gets even worse. Apparently, the Met Police are so incompetent, they “lost” Loveless’s letter and had to ask the Duchess of Sussex if she had held on to a copy. SHADY.

The Metropolitan Police was forced to ask the duchess of Sussex for a copy of the letter it had sent her notifying her of serious allegations against her father after the force misplaced its own copy, it has been reported. Police received the tip about Thomas Markle’s alleged offending outside the UK in January 2019 and passed the letter on to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But after recent allegations came to light over claims child sex abuse material was found at Mr Markle’s house in the Philippines, The Times reports the force had not only failed to act on the tip-off, but had also been unable to locate the original letter. The duchess had kept her copy and was able to share it with police, it was reported.

[From The Independent]

The Met “losing” a crucial letter which provided sensitive information about a duchess’s father… well, the British authorities are never beating the allegations. The Met “misplacing” the letter also explains their days-long bulls–t where they basically refused to confirm Meghan’s story. They only remembered the letter when Meghan showed them the receipt. God knows what would have happened if Meghan didn’t keep her own records. That’s not all – the Telegraph reports that the Met Police were warned specifically that Thomas Markle posed a threat to the Sussexes:

The Metropolitan Police was warned that Thomas Markle could pose a threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Telegraph can reveal. A letter was sent to Scotland Yard in 2019 accusing the Duchess of Sussex’s father of child sexual offences. It can now be revealed that the letter, written by Roslyn Markle (née Loveless), who was married to Mr Markle from 1964 to 1975, also warned he could pose a security risk to both the Duke and Duchess. She said she felt it was “useful for security and threat assessment units in the UK” to be aware of the “true and unsavoury background” her former husband was accused of. She said she felt he was “a high risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and to Doria Ragland [the Duchess’s mother]”. Mrs Markle added that she had not spoken to the media about the issues raised in the letter. The Met did not respond when asked by The Telegraph to comment on whether it took any action after being made aware of the potential threat to the newly married royal couple. The letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police’s Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with threats posed to the Royal family and VIPs. The Met is assessing whether to refer itself to the police watchdog over its handling of the correspondence, which was shared with the couple at the time. It is understood that the Duchess was told not to discuss the letter and had believed that it was being investigated.

[From The Telegraph]

So Loveless not only specified her ex-husband’s crimes against children, she also raised the alert that Thomas posed a unique security threat to Meghan, Harry and Doria. And that’s the letter the Met lost and refused to pass along to other agencies. That’s the letter they themselves refused to investigate, despite Thomas Markle traveling to the UK a few times.