Thomas Markle’s granddaughter Noelle isn’t surprised by the revelations

The main story is always going to be that Thomas Markle abused children, full stop. But the news about Thomas Markle’s depravity has exposed so much of the despicably twisted machinations of the British press and the industry around hating the Duchess of Sussex. The British media constantly platformed Thomas Markle and Samantha Markle in print and on television. They ran Thomas and Samantha’s unhinged rantings and nonsensical statements without fact-checking or context. And now that Thomas has been exposed as a predator, suddenly outlets are doing interviews with other members of the Markle family. Take, for example, Samantha’s children. We learned via Netflix’s Harry & Meghan that Meghan is close to her niece Ashleigh Hale, and that Hale was raised by her father’s parents, not her mother Samantha. And now Samantha’s other daughter Noelle Rasmussen is speaking out, and it turns out that Samantha abused her and that Roslyn Loveless was the one who called the cops on Samantha. Noelle spoke to the Telegraph about her family’s dysfunctions and crimes:
Noelle can’t believe her grandmother’s letter wasn’t passed along to the relevant authorities: For Ms Rasmussen, one of the most troubling aspects of the case is the suggestion that her grandmother’s warning to the Metropolitan Police was ignored. Scotland Yard admitted they failed to pass the letter to the FBI or foreign police forces for investigation, although they did tell the Duchess of Sussex about the accusations. “It blows my mind [that it wasn’t passed over to the FBI],” Ms Rasmussen says. “That is a failure on the police’s part…that is such a failure of the system. It’s embarrassing.”
Noelle barely saw Thomas: Growing up, Ms Rasmussen rarely saw her grandfather, assuming it was simply because he lived so far away. Her grandmother made no secret of her dislike for him, frequently referring to him in decidedly unflattering terms as “that f—— a——”, she recalls with a smile. At the time, Ms Rasmussen did not understand the depth of her grandmother’s hostility. Now, she finds herself re-examining those childhood memories. “I remember her writing the letter,” she says. With hindsight, it would “make a puzzle piece kind of fit”, into the story of her own childhood. “She had guts that I’ve never seen before, and she did not care what would come to her. She would just do whatever she felt was right, and she was incredible.”
Loveless also protected Samantha’s children: When Ms Rasmussen was 16, Loveless wrote to the police and Child Protective Services demanding that she be removed from the care of her daughter. Ms Rasmussen claims that her mother, Samantha Markle, was emotionally and physically abusive. It is a period she remembers as “hell”. “[My grandmother] always knew who to go to. The police got involved, my dad came and picked me up, and I went for the weekend. I didn’t go back,” she says.
Noelle on Roslyn Loveless: Samantha Markle, 61, has defended her father, suggesting her mother’s accusations were born out of “hatred and bitterness”. She has also questioned Loveless’s credibility, describing her as an alcoholic. Ms Rasmussen strongly rejects this characterisation of her grandmother. “Roslyn liked her drinks. We all like our drinks. Who doesn’t like a drink?” she says. “But she was extremely coherent. She was very well spoken. If she put something in a letter, it’s more than likely what she had seen to be the truth or what she had experienced. It was something that she either saw or heard or believed to be 100 per cent true…. She just spoke the truth, no matter how ugly it was, and if she thought something was ugly, she would absolutely make a scene of it.”
She’s glad that she wasn’t abused by Thomas Markle: Ms Rasmussen has also had to come to terms with the difficult realisation that she cannot rule out the possibility that her grandfather attacked members of her family. She says she was never abused by Mr Markle, herself. “I’m glad that I had never been victimised or had the chance to be victimised,” she says. “I don’t think he would attack family, but when you do not know what somebody’s capable of, you can’t assume.” Nor, she says, was news of his alleged child abuse a revelation. “It doesn’t surprise me,” she says. “The more and more I think about it, it just doesn’t… I don’t know why it’s not a surprise.”
She subconsciously knew that something was wrong with Thomas: “It might have been something I just didn’t register at the time, or subconsciously put any thought behind. Even as a child, it may have just been something that I registered that I didn’t know [I had].” She ultimately believes that her grandmother must have protected her from her grandfather. “She loved to protect people, and if she loved you, she would go to the ends of the earth to protect you. And so that was more than likely,” she says.
Noelle on Meghan: Although Ms Rasmussen has not spoken to Meghan for years, she supports her aunt’s decision to keep her children away from their grandfather, saying she would make the same choice herself. “I support her decision to prevent her kids from seeing him. I wouldn’t want my kids around somebody who was being accused of child molestation,” she says. She adds that she “100 per cent backs” the Duchess’s decision to keep Archie and Lilibet away from him.
It’s more than possible that Noelle and Ashleigh never agreed to interviews circa 2016-2020 and so that’s why Thomas and Samantha were able to set their unhinged narratives about Meghan. But it’s also possible that the British media was so obsessed with pushing every hateful narrative on Meghan that the media went out of their way to avoid looking too hard at Samantha and Thomas. There’s a significant vetting issue here – Samantha and Thomas never had any credibility, and instead of framing it that way, the media just platformed them and (even worse) used them as puppets to funnel their racist rage at Meghan. The media got into bed with those two lunatics and prayed that Thomas and Samantha’s real stories would never come out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencap courtesy of GB News.
Maybe they never vetted them. Unlikely, since large platforms want to avoid lawsuits. More likely, they did vet them, knew they were trash and just ran with this unhinged campaign to weaponize them against Meghan. And the palaces were totally in on this plan.
I remember when they were first interviewing them and knowing that Samantha did not have custody of her own children. So the Daily Mail had to have known yet used them for their narrative. And to be honest if you told me they were blackmailing Tom Sr for awful stories I would believe it. They knew a lot and chose dine with the devil.
Tom rarely saw the older grandchildren but only complained about nor seeing the youngest two. What did he expect when he constantly complained about the sussexes on his TV appearances.
The press ignored the fact that Toxic Tom had no relationship with his other grandchildren but pushed the narrative that Meghan must take her children to see her grandfather. They never questioned why he didn’t have a relationship with his other grandchildren. The press has a lot to answer for.
They do but they won’t. That’s just me being cynical.
It’s outrageous but unsurprising the amount of cherry picking the British media have done regarding information and reports on Thomas markle. They used him as long as it agreed with their narrative that meghan is the antichrist here to destroy the royal family, while ignoring EVERYTHING else.
Shame on them, and good on noelle for saying her piece and defending her grandmother. Knowing the amount of blowback she’ll get for it, that took guts!
Does Junior also have kids who can bust his reputation?
Junior has 2 sons who have ditched his surname. They have replaced the name Markle with DOOLEY.
As everyone has pointed out here, the first giant red flag was Samantha did not have custody of her own children. Samantha’s daughter graduated law school and Meghan attended the graduation but not Samantha. The BM never considered maybe part of the vitriol Samantha directed at Meghan was rooted in the fact that her own daughter could not stomach her but seems very fond of Meghan. The rest of course, is rooted in racism, jealousy, hatred.
The other red flag, Thomas Sr. has no contact with the other grandkids, but is only obsessed with seeing 2 – Meghan and Harry’s kids.
I am loving this comeuppance for the British Media. They wanted to push their toxic, racist narrative and used Thomas and Samantha to do it. They knew exactly who they were and got in bed with them anyway.
And I know this sounds terrible but I am so glad the horrible people in this family are not Black. Just imagine the sh*tshow and the narrative if these these awful people weren’t White.
Scammy’s absive history with Noelle was revealed in a 2018 article, in the Fail no less. The BM and the rota acting brand new about Meghan’s paternal family’s trailer trashiness is ridiculous. They are afraid the Phillipines, a non Commonwealth country, is loooking into Toxic Tom’s allegations of child molestation with an assist from the FBI. If Bad Dad goes to the dock, he might squeal to get a deal. If he catches a charge in the US the interviews he has done over the years are admissible in court and can be used against him. The one article that is damaging is a statement he made he likes going to Asia because he can be with 12 year old girls. Not a good look when the age of consent in Thailand in 15 and the age of consent in the Phillipines is 16. Time to lawyer up Bad Dad.
The BM, the Fail at least, KNEW what Bad Dad was and kept their mouths shut about it – I would LOVE it if the FBI and Philippine authorities went after Caroline Graham (you know she and the Fail are worried about them being on the hook).
If it comes to it the Fail will throw Thomas (and Scammy) under the bus, repeatedly, to protect themselves. I can also see Thomas and Scammy trying to throw the Fail under the bus to divert away from themselves – this could get VERY messy for that lot.
Guys, why is Samantha such a disturbed abusive human? It sounds like her mother was a decent person. How much tine did she spend with her father?
From what I can recall of what was said of her, Scammy has displayed this kind of disturbing behaviour from childhood which could be the result of many things – there were stories of how she would destroy rooms/possessions if she didn’t what she wanted (I recall reading how she destroyed her brothers room when they moved to a new house because she decided she wanted it or something like that).
It’s not a great sign. I suspect he was very abusive to her in other ways. For example, I wonder if he constantly compared her unfavorably to other little girls. She is absolutely desperate for his approval.
Noelle was in the room while Roslyn was interviewed by the Mirror back in 17/18 and quoted in at least some of it. Some of it is actually in the archives here. Go to the end of the Meghan Markle tag and go ahead a few pages. Worth a revisit in light of all this.
Gosh Noelle is stunning. She seems to have a very private life though. Very little info online. I hope she’s thriving.