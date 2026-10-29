Thomas Markle’s granddaughter Noelle isn’t surprised by the revelations

The main story is always going to be that Thomas Markle abused children, full stop. But the news about Thomas Markle’s depravity has exposed so much of the despicably twisted machinations of the British press and the industry around hating the Duchess of Sussex. The British media constantly platformed Thomas Markle and Samantha Markle in print and on television. They ran Thomas and Samantha’s unhinged rantings and nonsensical statements without fact-checking or context. And now that Thomas has been exposed as a predator, suddenly outlets are doing interviews with other members of the Markle family. Take, for example, Samantha’s children. We learned via Netflix’s Harry & Meghan that Meghan is close to her niece Ashleigh Hale, and that Hale was raised by her father’s parents, not her mother Samantha. And now Samantha’s other daughter Noelle Rasmussen is speaking out, and it turns out that Samantha abused her and that Roslyn Loveless was the one who called the cops on Samantha. Noelle spoke to the Telegraph about her family’s dysfunctions and crimes:

Noelle can’t believe her grandmother’s letter wasn’t passed along to the relevant authorities: For Ms Rasmussen, one of the most troubling aspects of the case is the suggestion that her grandmother’s warning to the Metropolitan Police was ignored. Scotland Yard admitted they failed to pass the letter to the FBI or foreign police forces for investigation, although they did tell the Duchess of Sussex about the accusations. “It blows my mind [that it wasn’t passed over to the FBI],” Ms Rasmussen says. “That is a failure on the police’s part…that is such a failure of the system. It’s embarrassing.”

Noelle barely saw Thomas: Growing up, Ms Rasmussen rarely saw her grandfather, assuming it was simply because he lived so far away. Her grandmother made no secret of her dislike for him, frequently referring to him in decidedly unflattering terms as “that f—— a——”, she recalls with a smile. At the time, Ms Rasmussen did not understand the depth of her grandmother’s hostility. Now, she finds herself re-examining those childhood memories. “I remember her writing the letter,” she says. With hindsight, it would “make a puzzle piece kind of fit”, into the story of her own childhood. “She had guts that I’ve never seen before, and she did not care what would come to her. She would just do whatever she felt was right, and she was incredible.”

Loveless also protected Samantha’s children: When Ms Rasmussen was 16, Loveless wrote to the police and Child Protective Services demanding that she be removed from the care of her daughter. Ms Rasmussen claims that her mother, Samantha Markle, was emotionally and physically abusive. It is a period she remembers as “hell”. “[My grandmother] always knew who to go to. The police got involved, my dad came and picked me up, and I went for the weekend. I didn’t go back,” she says.

Noelle on Roslyn Loveless: Samantha Markle, 61, has defended her father, suggesting her mother’s accusations were born out of “hatred and bitterness”. She has also questioned Loveless’s credibility, describing her as an alcoholic. Ms Rasmussen strongly rejects this characterisation of her grandmother. “Roslyn liked her drinks. We all like our drinks. Who doesn’t like a drink?” she says. “But she was extremely coherent. She was very well spoken. If she put something in a letter, it’s more than likely what she had seen to be the truth or what she had experienced. It was something that she either saw or heard or believed to be 100 per cent true…. She just spoke the truth, no matter how ugly it was, and if she thought something was ugly, she would absolutely make a scene of it.”

She’s glad that she wasn’t abused by Thomas Markle: Ms Rasmussen has also had to come to terms with the difficult realisation that she cannot rule out the possibility that her grandfather attacked members of her family. She says she was never abused by Mr Markle, herself. “I’m glad that I had never been victimised or had the chance to be victimised,” she says. “I don’t think he would attack family, but when you do not know what somebody’s capable of, you can’t assume.” Nor, she says, was news of his alleged child abuse a revelation. “It doesn’t surprise me,” she says. “The more and more I think about it, it just doesn’t… I don’t know why it’s not a surprise.”

She subconsciously knew that something was wrong with Thomas: “It might have been something I just didn’t register at the time, or subconsciously put any thought behind. Even as a child, it may have just been something that I registered that I didn’t know [I had].” She ultimately believes that her grandmother must have protected her from her grandfather. “She loved to protect people, and if she loved you, she would go to the ends of the earth to protect you. And so that was more than likely,” she says.

Noelle on Meghan: Although Ms Rasmussen has not spoken to Meghan for years, she supports her aunt’s decision to keep her children away from their grandfather, saying she would make the same choice herself. “I support her decision to prevent her kids from seeing him. I wouldn’t want my kids around somebody who was being accused of child molestation,” she says. She adds that she “100 per cent backs” the Duchess’s decision to keep Archie and Lilibet away from him.