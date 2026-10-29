“Charlize Theron wore Givenchy & funny heels to the Airbnb gala” links

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Photos from last night’s big Airbnb gala, which was surprisingly well-attended. Charlize Theron wore Givenchy and it looks like someone attached shower poufs to her heels. [JustJared]

The latest Dune 3 trailer is very Zendaya-forward. [LaineyGossip]

Voter fraud discovered… and they’re MAGA influencers. [Jezebel]

Francois Arnaud wants no part of this clickbait media. [Pajiba]

Funny lady tweets of the week. [Buzzfeed]

Shaquille O’Neal & Gronk teach college kids about financial literacy. [Socialite Life]

Oh god what will Heidi Klum wear for Halloween? [Hollywood Life]

Man, Maura Tierney has been around forever. [Seriously OMG]

Everyone’s obsessed with this SNL UK “Nigerian Wicked” skit. [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Lopez: thigh-high boots and a mini. [Reality Tea]

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