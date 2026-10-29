“Charlize Theron wore Givenchy & funny heels to the Airbnb gala” links

Photos from last night’s big Airbnb gala, which was surprisingly well-attended. Charlize Theron wore Givenchy and it looks like someone attached shower poufs to her heels. [JustJared]
The latest Dune 3 trailer is very Zendaya-forward. [LaineyGossip]
Voter fraud discovered… and they’re MAGA influencers. [Jezebel]
Francois Arnaud wants no part of this clickbait media. [Pajiba]
Funny lady tweets of the week. [Buzzfeed]
Shaquille O’Neal & Gronk teach college kids about financial literacy. [Socialite Life]
Oh god what will Heidi Klum wear for Halloween? [Hollywood Life]
Man, Maura Tierney has been around forever. [Seriously OMG]
Everyone’s obsessed with this SNL UK “Nigerian Wicked” skit. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez: thigh-high boots and a mini. [Reality Tea]
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
That is a vibrant and flattering shade of green on Charlize, she looks fantastic. The shoes are…a choice.
She looks absolutely fantastic. I actually like the shoes but not sure they go with that dress
She looks fabulous as ever.
Attending an “Airbnb gala” is wild. How can you throw a gala when you’re displacing Black people and communities of color, and creating a literal housing crisis? This business model removes long-term residential units from the market, drives up local rents, and accelerates tourism gentrification.
Francois is wise to keep his peace after the way the Heated Rivialry rabid fans have targeted and harassed him.
If Reddit is any indicator (grain of salt and all), a lot of Airbnb hosts are pissed about some recent changes where they have to clean up after guests instead of requiring guests to do clean up after themselves. Might indicate the beginning of a drop-off in that business model.
I really don’t see why it’s a problem. They hire cleaners anyway between guests anyway. 🤷♀️
Well said. Attending this event makes it seem like CT isn’t invited to things anymore, it’s in such bad taste.
I’m surprised Hannah Waddingham wasn’t there.
When I was in 1st or 2nd grade, I sat next to a girl who was always playing with this mini Koosh ball keychain, and the rubbery smell used to give me headaches. I look at Charlize’s shoes and get terrible olfactory flashbacks to that.
CT looks amazing. I like the shoes, but not with that dress. The squish (Koosh?) ball shoes need to be paired with a minimalist, miniskirt look. Also. Matthew McConaughey’s son (Levi) grew up to be a looker. No one should support anything airbnb related. Tacky, tacky, tacky that so many celebrities, who were probably paid, attended that “gala”. The airbnb business model is destroying communities and helping to fuel the housing crisis. Their business practices (forcing guests to clean while charging huge fees) has made everyone in my orbit revert back to staying in hotels. More Maura Tierney please! She is a wonderful actress.
Yeah I’m think Airbnb must be crashing and this is their attempt at some positive press. I’m a hotel person bc I ain’t doing all that cleaning and then paying a cleaning fee. I’ll save that money for room service.
I’ll take a hotel with amenities any day.
Airbnb Gala? WTF. What a ridiculous era we’re living in.
One of Airbnb’s founders, Joe Gebbia, is a big Trump supporter and sits on the board of Tesla. The whole model ruins communities and drives up rents.
Charlize is towering over the guy next to her, and I love it! Gorgeous dress. She looks fantastic. It looks like she has a black poodle on each foot, which I find . . . comforting (I love dogs)!
I haven’t liked her hair for some time. This is marginally better than the gelled back bob but not much.
Thread-jack: so sad to hear Patrick Stewart died at 86. I saw him in person in. New York City theater many years ago in a one-man show of A Christmas Carole. Godspeed.🙏
My husband notified me immediately. I want to send my condolences to his BFF Ian McKellan. They are both such outspoken advocates for women and LGBT rights and champions using their privilege for good. Patrick Stewart was a truly good human and will be remembered.