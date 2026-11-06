Suki Waterhouse confirms that she & Robert Pattinson are still not married

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their daughter – whose name we still do not know – in March 2024. Around the same time, we heard several big rumors that Rob and Suki had gotten married before the birth, or maybe soon after. Turns out, not so much. Rob managed to get through several promotional tours this year without saying much of anything about his life with Suki and their toddler, but Suki is revealing all in a new interview with the Times of London.
Life on a tour bus: “I’ve been doing a lot of frantic signing up for [primary] schools from the tour bus,” she says. “Just everywhere.”
Her diet: “I try, but no. I’m a bit of a survivalist.” After the show last night, Waterhouse had a “big” Thai takeaway in bed, followed by a 6am wake-up by her daughter, whose name she and Pattinson, 40, have not made public. “Now she’s a roaming toddler she’s a bit less portable,” she says. “But yeah, motherhood is, um,” she pauses, then says, deadpan, “physical.”
Everything is about her kid’s structure: “I’m such a millennial in my mumness. I’m quite structured, I’m quite Instagram mum. I’m like,” — she puts on a mock-alarmed voice — “‘The schedule!’ And by the way, I love the schedule. It means that she’s happy. And it means that the craziness and the chaos of being on tour works, because I stick to it.” Still, any time apart from her daughter is hard. “Your body is basically on fire to be close to your baby and that doesn’t really go away.”
Life with Rob: “Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn’t been anywhere. We’ve been in rentals and moving every couple of months and we just haven’t been home,” she says; they’ve been staying in London, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, among other places. “It’s been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family.”
Making it work with Rob: “It’s quite hard to make something work where you’re both doing these kinds of jobs, when you don’t live in one place and you’re travelling a lot. It is almost a decade [of their relationship] and that is a beautiful thing. It’s a thing that I go, I can’t believe that I have this in my life and I can’t believe that I’m so happy. And maybe I was surprised because before I had only ever gone out with someone for two years and if it was two years it would have been a disaster at the end.” Their wedding plans are on hold at least until this year is over. “It would either be all or nothing,” she says. “If we were going to go for it we’d have a massive party, blow it out.”
She feels good with the balancing act: “I’m two and a half years into motherhood now and I feel very confident that we’re great parents and juggling a slightly abnormal life, but I feel good about how we’re doing it and we are both just so connected to her. She’s such a wonderful, happy girl.”
Whenever I read Rob’s interviews, I always think “oh, so I guess Suki is the stable, sane, sedate partner.” But no, she isn’t. She’s a ball of chaos, although she’s somehow able to keep up some semblance of structure for the kid, helped along by the presence of her mom. So now I have to wonder what Rob and Suki are actually like at home? Is it just shambles from start to finish? Are they able to get anything done? But yeah, they’ve lasted a lot longer than many of us predicted. King and queen of matching each other’s insane energy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Who is Suki and what is she doing other than dating very famous guys? Im questioning without any negative intent. I really don’t know what she does. Shes not overly pretty so a model she cant be but then you have karly closs or whatever her name is. And marriage is overrated. Nobody needs that. Especially women should never marry! Its a patriarchal trap
Started modeling as a teen (somewhere between 2008 and 2010), started acting in 2014 (mostly British productions and mostly bit parts, nothing big as far as I can tell), started performing as a pop vocalist in 2016 (released 3 albums and a handful of singles, opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the Wembley Stadium shows, signed with a record label a year ago, is currently opener for Laufey).
Mother is a cancer care nurse and father is a plastic surgeon (probably some decent money there), one sister who is a model and actress and one who is a model who dabbles in music and photography and possibly acting. All tall, skinny, blonde, sort of generic model look of the Girl Next Door subtype. All of them look to be more cultural filler than anything else, destined to be forgotten except where their personal or professional stories cross with celebrities of actual substance. Unless they do something really stupid or criminal, of course.
She was a model, then transitioned into acting and music. She’s sort of at cult level/ can tour theatres.
Her biggest role was in Daisy Jones and the Six, a few years ago which was basically a fictional retelling of the Fleetwood Mac story. She was quite good as the Christine McVie character.
I loved her as Karen in Daisy Jones and the Six. I’ve watched the mini series twice and I love the music from the show.