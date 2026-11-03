“Keira Knightley is low-key dressing like Hillary Clinton these days” links

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Keira Knightley & Ben Whishaw at the Black Doves S2 premiere! Ben looks so different with a beard. Keira’s (severe) pantsuit is Chanel. It looks like something Hillary Clinton would wear. [JustJared]

All of the Saint Laurent looks at the CFDAs. [RCFA]

I did not know this lore about Mariah Carey’s grunge album. [LaineyGossip]

Surprise, Donald Trump is even more incoherent these days. [Jezebel]

The Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 premiere was good, but Dan Stevens is going to have to give us a lot more, right? Meanwhile, Brian Cox is chewing the scenery. [Pajiba]

Women share their marriage/husband regrets. [Buzzfeed]

This is a really great Spike Lee interview. [Variety]

Who got voted off DWTS? [Hollywood Life]

Neve Campbell will return for Scream 8. [Seriously OMG]

A new podcast with the A Life Lived Trans folks. [OMG Blog]

Kylie Jenner loved Lisa Rinna’s Halloween costume. [Reality Tea]

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