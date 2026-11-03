“Keira Knightley is low-key dressing like Hillary Clinton these days” links

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Keira Knightley & Ben Whishaw at the Black Doves S2 premiere! Ben looks so different with a beard. Keira’s (severe) pantsuit is Chanel. It looks like something Hillary Clinton would wear. [JustJared]
All of the Saint Laurent looks at the CFDAs. [RCFA]
I did not know this lore about Mariah Carey’s grunge album. [LaineyGossip]
Surprise, Donald Trump is even more incoherent these days. [Jezebel]
The Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 premiere was good, but Dan Stevens is going to have to give us a lot more, right? Meanwhile, Brian Cox is chewing the scenery. [Pajiba]
Women share their marriage/husband regrets. [Buzzfeed]
This is a really great Spike Lee interview. [Variety]
Who got voted off DWTS? [Hollywood Life]
Neve Campbell will return for Scream 8. [Seriously OMG]
A new podcast with the A Life Lived Trans folks. [OMG Blog]
Kylie Jenner loved Lisa Rinna’s Halloween costume. [Reality Tea]

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13 Responses to ““Keira Knightley is low-key dressing like Hillary Clinton these days” links”

  1. MidnightSuperNova says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    I just find Keira irksome and I don’t know why. I really enjoyed Ben in Black Doves so I’ll probably give it a watch.

    Reply
  2. Awol says:
    November 3, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Theme dressing. Black Dove , black pantsuit. She looks nice, understated.

    Reply
  3. Courtney says:
    November 3, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    What did everyone think of Scream 7? I personally thought it was god awful but am curious if anyone enjoyed the attempt at nostalgia with Stu. Spoiler coming up Fyi!! …..The lead up only to have it be what it was I felt was a bastardization. Full on let down and eyeroll. I’ll just rewatch the first one if I’m Cravening (ha!l) it.

    Reply
    • Kateeee says:
      November 3, 2026 at 3:17 pm

      It had potential but the ultimate choices they made were insultingly poor. I always like to see Neve and Matthew getting paid, but I wish they would bring back Melissa Barrera and her father.

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    November 3, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Always a good day for a spike Lee interview. I too am praying the Knick’s don’t visit the WH.

    Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    November 3, 2026 at 2:01 pm

    Jais, I don’t know if you are a New Yorker, but as one, my response is they sure as hell won’t go to meet that monster. They are real men and would just say no. Also, Spike Lee (who SHOULD really have gotten a Knicks ring) would not be such a big fan for decades if they were assholes. So, f-ck,no they won’t be going. I doubt if they’d even get an invitation, being a Black team. He does not deserve their grandeur, tenacity, or their winning spirit ( since his Rethuglicans will lose bigly today, I hope).

    Reply
  6. Jferber says:
    November 3, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    Also, in the past I’ve said I don’t really feel like a New Yorker (not being a Manhattanite), but for the Knicks and especially Spike Lee (who is a genius director who absolutely should have gotten a Best Directing Oscar) I am a 100 percent New Yorker. I’ve been watching Mr. Lee’s movies and documentaries for decades. Absolute love and respect for him (and his beloved Knicks).

    Reply
  7. Jferber says:
    November 3, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Keira once did an anti-domestic violence commercial years ago and I always remember that and have no problem with her. She was really cute in Bend It Like Beckham. Just too bad her co-star didn’t blow up like Keira did (though not Keira ‘s fault). I believe the co-star was Indian (?) and really good in the film, too. Maybe because was not an English rose (sarcasm)?

    Reply
  8. Constance says:
    November 3, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Kiera has been unrecognizable to me of late. Maybe it is me but the last few pics I have had to check and re-check that they are meant to be her. That suit isn’t helping.

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    November 3, 2026 at 3:46 pm

    Kylie should be really concerned that ppl thought she was a 60 year old woman.

    She really did herself a disservice with all that work before 30.

    Reply

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