The Sussexes are losing Chanel Pysnik, Archewell’s Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV

In my opinion, the Sussexes’ UK move sort of exposed the validity of many of the rumors around their business and philanthropy. In the months before Prince Harry and Meghan moved themselves and their kids to the UK, there was a steady hum in the trade papers and British papers about Archewell Productions losing staffers and about the shuffle of Archewell Philanthropies (which is their renamed foundation). My opinion? Harry and Meghan spent a lot of the past year downsizing every part of Archewell – their production company, podcasts and foundation – and I also think that they’re not going to be as involved with producing content for Netflix going forward. Well, their remaining Archewell staffers could see which way the wind was blowing. Their Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV just stepped down.

Chanel Pysnik is leaving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions where she served as Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV for the past five and a half years.

No immediate replacement has been named for Pysnik who joined Archewell Productions in May 2021, less than a year after the company’s official launch with an overall deal at Netflix. During her tenure, Pysnik was an executive producer on Archewell’s Harry & Meghan, which became Netflix’s most viewed documentary premiere; With Love, Meghan, which received a Daytime Emmy nomination earlier this year; Archewell’s first feature documentary film Cookie Queens for Roadside Attractions, which premiered at 2026 Sundance Film Festival; as well as several other projects under the Netflix deal, limited series Heart of Invictus, Polo and Live to Lead and short film Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.

“Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavors,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a joint statement. “She brought not only her expertise into the process, but also led with her heart in telling beautiful stories. Many successful productions later, her impact and legacy at Archewell is to be celebrated. We are both championing her as she embarks on this next chapter.”

California-based Archewell Productions, which has a first-look deal with Netflix, has continued to operate after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to the UK in August with their children. The length of their stay is unknown; Markle has since signed on as a guest co-host on Junior MasterChef Australia.

“It has been an honor to build Archewell Productions alongside Harry and Meghan for nearly six years,” said Pysnik, who has not revealed her future plans. “Together, we have produced work that has broken records, earned awards, and screened at prestigious film festivals, while reaching audiences around the world and contributing to important cultural conversations. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, both creatively and commercially, and of the company we have built. I am grateful to Harry and Meghan for their trust and the opportunity to lead Archewell Productions through such a defining period.”