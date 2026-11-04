“Matt Damon is more than willing to play the Oscar-campaign game” links

It looks like Matt Damon is prepared to play the game for his Oscar campaign. And good for him, I think he’s got a good shot. [LaineyGossip]
Bill Belichick’s family knows Jordon Hudson is still lurking in the shadows. [Pajiba]
More about James Talarico’s amazing win in Texas. [Just Jared]
Sarah Paulson in Roksanda at the All’s Fair premiere. [RCFA]
Hudson Williams got asked if he’s more than just friends with Connor Storrie [Socialite Life]
This is a great game: guessing what is a circuit party and what is a Christian men’s camp, based solely on the group names. [OMG Blog]
Is Denise Richards coming back to RHOBH? [Reality Tea]
I’m sometimes surprised that Jerry O’Connell & Rebecca Romijn are still together. He seems to bring out her inner goofiness. [Seriously OMG]
Pierce Brosnan can’t wait to learn who will get cast as James Bond. [Vanity Fair]
Nicolas Cage is a “little bit homeless.” [Hollywood Life]
The funniest Election Day tweets. [Buzzfeed]
It’s been a rare fun night and day to see all these election tweets. My fave has to be the clip of the woman being asked if she lives in the neighborhood and saying no but I’m a part of this community. How many ppl from other parts of the world have been forced to feel that way.
Side HR note, racist fandom shippers gotta go😂. And if you have a chance, watch The Assembly on YouTube, a French and Canadian show where neurodivergent pple can ask celebrities, in this case Hudson, any questions with no publicist interference. It’s actually incredibly moving. Many of the interviewers are autistic and Hudson played a character on the spectrum and has been very open about his dad irl being on the sprectrum and his own struggles with ADHD, and the intersectionality of being diagnosed within an Asian family.
I have been basking in the tweets. Lots of excellent contributions although I think the one that tickled me most so far was about him achieving regime change in Texas before Iran.
Ken Paxton must have grifted a lot of money if he can afford an ex wife and somehow get another woman to sleep with him. It can’t be anything but plain ole cash.