“Matt Damon is more than willing to play the Oscar-campaign game” links

It looks like Matt Damon is prepared to play the game for his Oscar campaign. And good for him, I think he’s got a good shot. [LaineyGossip]

Bill Belichick’s family knows Jordon Hudson is still lurking in the shadows. [Pajiba]

More about James Talarico’s amazing win in Texas. [Just Jared]

Sarah Paulson in Roksanda at the All’s Fair premiere. [RCFA]

Hudson Williams got asked if he’s more than just friends with Connor Storrie [Socialite Life]

This is a great game: guessing what is a circuit party and what is a Christian men’s camp, based solely on the group names. [OMG Blog]

Is Denise Richards coming back to RHOBH? [Reality Tea]

I’m sometimes surprised that Jerry O’Connell & Rebecca Romijn are still together. He seems to bring out her inner goofiness. [Seriously OMG]

Pierce Brosnan can’t wait to learn who will get cast as James Bond. [Vanity Fair]

Nicolas Cage is a “little bit homeless.” [Hollywood Life]

The funniest Election Day tweets. [Buzzfeed]