Blue Tsunami: Democrats take back the House & Senate, and Texas turned blue

The past decade has made me so superstitious about elections and I spent the past month trying not to jinx anything. Honestly, I still feel traumatized by 2024. But last night helped. It absolutely feels like we’ve turned a corner, at long last, and the scales have fallen from Americans’ eyes. The midterm elections were a bloodbath for Republicans. The blue tsunami took out the trash and then some. Democrats took back the House and Senate. Democrats won governors’ races and statewide races across the map. We turned Texas blue!! Here are some of the major races:

*BLUE TEXAS!! Gina Hinojosa won the governor’s race, defeating Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. Hinojosa is the first Hispanic woman to become Texas’s governor. Democrat James Talarico also beat Ken Paxton in the Senate race.

*South Carolina has a new Democratic senator!! Dr. Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, who took over her late brother Lindsey Graham’s senate seat.

*Senator Susan Collins got her ass handed to her, at long last. Troy Jackson defeated the idiotic Republican Collins in Maine.

*Dr. Amy Acton defeated that POS Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio gubernatorial race. This race was defined by Ramaswamy running ads with Acton’s mother who lost custody of Acton after the mother’s boyfriend sexually assaulted Acton when she was a kid. Vivek’s message was “don’t vote for the woman who got assaulted as a kid!” Ohio voters rejected that message and rejected Vivek.

*Also in Ohio: Democrat Sherrod Brown won the senate seat once held by JD Vance.

*BLUE GEORGIA!! Senator Jon Ossoff won reelection comfortably, and with Obama-like tailwinds. Keisha Lance Bottoms also became the first Black woman elected governor of a state. In Georgia, y’all!! Back to Ossoff – it would not surprise me at all if Obama was actually sent to speak to Ossoff about running for president in 2028.

*Dr. Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan senate race and will become America’s first Muslim senator. He’s got some Obama-like energy as well.

*Democrat Roy Cooper, the Lisan al-Gaib of North Carolina’s Democratic Party, flipped NC’s Senate seat.

*Democrat Adam Hamilton flipped Kansas’s Senate seat.

*Democrat Josh Turek flipped Iowa’s Senate seat.

*It looks like Democrats are going to have a massive majority in the House too. The incoming House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia already sent a message to Republicans: lawyer up (bitches).

Today feels amazing. We’ll have more coverage of the MAGA fallout and more in other posts.