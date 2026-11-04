Blue Tsunami: Democrats take back the House & Senate, and Texas turned blue

The past decade has made me so superstitious about elections and I spent the past month trying not to jinx anything. Honestly, I still feel traumatized by 2024. But last night helped. It absolutely feels like we’ve turned a corner, at long last, and the scales have fallen from Americans’ eyes. The midterm elections were a bloodbath for Republicans. The blue tsunami took out the trash and then some. Democrats took back the House and Senate. Democrats won governors’ races and statewide races across the map. We turned Texas blue!! Here are some of the major races:
*BLUE TEXAS!! Gina Hinojosa won the governor’s race, defeating Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. Hinojosa is the first Hispanic woman to become Texas’s governor. Democrat James Talarico also beat Ken Paxton in the Senate race.
*South Carolina has a new Democratic senator!! Dr. Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, who took over her late brother Lindsey Graham’s senate seat.
*Senator Susan Collins got her ass handed to her, at long last. Troy Jackson defeated the idiotic Republican Collins in Maine.
*Dr. Amy Acton defeated that POS Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio gubernatorial race. This race was defined by Ramaswamy running ads with Acton’s mother who lost custody of Acton after the mother’s boyfriend sexually assaulted Acton when she was a kid. Vivek’s message was “don’t vote for the woman who got assaulted as a kid!” Ohio voters rejected that message and rejected Vivek.
*Also in Ohio: Democrat Sherrod Brown won the senate seat once held by JD Vance.
*BLUE GEORGIA!! Senator Jon Ossoff won reelection comfortably, and with Obama-like tailwinds. Keisha Lance Bottoms also became the first Black woman elected governor of a state. In Georgia, y’all!! Back to Ossoff – it would not surprise me at all if Obama was actually sent to speak to Ossoff about running for president in 2028.
*Dr. Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan senate race and will become America’s first Muslim senator. He’s got some Obama-like energy as well.
*Democrat Roy Cooper, the Lisan al-Gaib of North Carolina’s Democratic Party, flipped NC’s Senate seat.
*Democrat Adam Hamilton flipped Kansas’s Senate seat.
*Democrat Josh Turek flipped Iowa’s Senate seat.
*It looks like Democrats are going to have a massive majority in the House too. The incoming House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia already sent a message to Republicans: lawyer up (bitches).
Today feels amazing. We’ll have more coverage of the MAGA fallout and more in other posts.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Congrats to the Democrats and the US for giving Trump and GOP) the biggest middle finger!!! He’s back tracking from his previous statements telling people to act like he was on the ballot – and they did!
Quick q from a non American – how long will it take for these people to take their seats and is there a chance Dump and his allies will try and block these results?
They will take control in January. I’m sure they will try to file lawsuits claiming election interference which will be thrown out
These wins have been so decisive and widespread across the country in Republican strongholds, they have no chance of fighting them. We have the Senate and House.
Yes, apparently, the Heritage Foundation (the same jerks who gave us Project 2025) have a plan to contest every new Democratic congressperson’s loyalty to the Constitution, arguing that they cannot truthfully take the oath, and therefore, can’t be seated. They are (obviously) starting with Abdul, saying that the Constitution is a “Christian” document and, as a Muslim, he is disqualified.
Mumster, going after them using religion is disgusting. Separation of church and state is one of the cornerstones of our country.
Thanks for letting us know they’re doing that.
@Bumblebee, beyond disgusting. But if you were following the stump speeches, they previewed it. They even had JFK and his brain worm maligning Muslims and saying they had no place in the US government.
The right wing in this country pledges allegiance to Trump and Republicans have spent the past two years completely trashing their oaths of office to the Constitution which they regard as optional. Now they want to claim that Democrats are not loyal to the Constitution? They can gtfoh with that pipe dream.
The new terms start in January
What a fantastic result!!!!
After so many disappointments it was indeed difficult to believe that these elections would deliver, but they did, and then some!
I’m particularly enjoying Musk’s defeat in his attempt to turn Texas into a white supremacist Gilead.
Ted Cruz is now the only statewide Republican officeholder in Texas.
I hope they come for Raphael Cruz next. What is Beto up to?
His sear is next!
What a phenomenal night. America elected its first Black female governor in the state of Georgia and her name is Keisha!
Scott Colom is currently in the lead in Mississippi by 48 votes!
So many down ballot races turned blue and the maga republicans flipped 0 seats!
This was a repudiation of Trump and his administration. LFG!!!
We need to also thank President Zelenskyy who has systematically attacking data centers in Russia. I think that cut down on all the bots. I live in SC and Democrats have also broke the republican supermajority in the state house!
I commented about rigging in the other election post. This might be the reason why this was so decisive–the destruction of the Russian data centers. What beautiful serendipity (or maybe Zelenskyy knew and waited just until the election, so they wouldn’t be able to rebuild in time).
So many Texans are on threads asking NYers the same two questions: Is this what it felt like when Mamdani won? Is this Knicks in five for us?
So happy for them.
in a word: YES!! it feels amazing
Whew! *that is me exhaling after holding my breath all week* Hakeem Jeffries has his plan set in place!
Who else is going to watch Red, White & Royal Blue today? Something that happened in a film and we could only imagine happening actually did in real life!!!
So proud to be a Texan this morning! I’m absolutely salivating at the thought of Texas being in play in future presidential elections!
Congratulations on your historic win! I’m a Talafreako and I’m thrilled with the results!! 💙
TEXAS FOREVER
As I watched the results overnight, I thought of Gandalf’s line from The Two Towers when he releases Theoden from his spell…
“Breathe the free air.”
Peace, Celebitches! Onward and upward!
Canadian 🇨🇦 here very proud of the American people. Yay!! We can go to the states and say hi now!!!
As a blue stater, I am feeling the same about some of the flyovers – Kansas! Iowa! God willing, maybe even Mississippi! Woot woot!
Fingers crossed for Scott Colom in Mississippi. A fantastic candidate with some of the best ads I’ve ever seen.
Same, same. So happy for the Dems and the country.
I avoided all news yesterday, I didn’t even want to know until it was all over. Thank you blue America, thank you.
I’m going to keep offering to buy my Canadian neighbors a beverage of their choice when I travel across the Gordie Howe bridge because you all suffered, too. That’s for not giving up on us. ❤️🇨🇦
As a girl from Georgia who still resides here, I never thought I’d be so proud of this state. Even before 2020, there were signs that Georgia wasn’t as red as people thought. Now finally we got to prove it. I’m gonna get some more bubbly!
Stacey Abrams deserves thanks for Georgia. Turning Georgia blue has been her mission for a decade. Congratulations!
I’m so proud of us this morning. I haven’t been proud of us as a collective for some time now. Happy tears!
Looks like Virginia Foxx, who stabbed Liz Cheney in the back for Steve Scalise, and Lauren Boebert are going to be unemployed in January
My representative Katherine Clark will likely be majority whip
Boebert is out?? I’ve been celebrating all the great pick-ups that I didn’t notice the drops. I was thrilled to see Collins go, too.
It’s a close one and there will probably be a recount, but yes, it looks like Boebert is out
Pure joy from Texas! I am so proud of the US.
Wow, just wow. Thank you to everyone who voted and helped take power away from this cruel man and his cult.
The NC General Assembly went blue!!!! We flipped a Republican majority for the first time in 16 years! I never thought this was possible. They tried to gerrymander Dems out but they won anyway! I AM SO EXCITED!!
It’s called a dummymander when you get so greedy that your gerrymandering leaves you vulnerable to a high turnout wave election.
Was watching the results on PBS and they were flabbergasted that NC not only went blue but that it went blue so overwhelmingly that the results were known super early.
I’m in a blue blue state (minus stupid Harris) so my focus last night was on the races I thought would be close but winnable for us – North Carolina for example. Then the tsunami started!!! South Carolina! Georgia!!! TEXAS!!!!!!
It was a good good night. I’m off today so I’m just watching all the post election analysis lol.
TEXAS, NC, IOWA, KANSAS, GA, MICHIGAN, SOUTH CAROLINA?!?!? Holy fuck, we did it guys!!!! 💙💙💙🌊🌊🌊🌊
Don’t forget OHIO! Happy tears today!! Praying Ramasmarmy crawls back under his rock for good.
So thrilled with this result – states I never imagined could go blue except in my wildest dreams – well done Kansas and Texas and the Carolinas and Iowa and Ohio and and and
I’m still traumatized from recent elections, though, even as the results were coming in last night I was waiting for the other shoe to drop. But even day-of ballots were solidly anti-MAGA in all but the most extreme places. And even in races where Republicans held on, like Florida, the results were close enough to show the Republicans have been rejected by many. (I love that most of the FLA districts Republicans gerrymandered to gain an unfair advantage were won by Democrats anyway.)
Celebrate folks, catch your breath and enjoy!
And the get ready to get to work, because the MAGAts and oligarchs have proven time and time again that they will do anything to hold onto power, avoid getting held to account (Jan 6th) so it may be a wild ride in the next couple of months.
Born and raised in South Carolina and I am SO proud of our state, which let me tell you is a rarity!!! Voting blue in a deep red state year after year can be disheartening because it can feel like your vote just doesn’t count but of course you continue on in the hopes that change will come and boy did it!!
Voting against Darline Graham and the entire MAGA swamp was extremely satisfying and watching Annie Andrews win, I cried tears of joy, it’s such a big deal here. I’ve been up all night watching celebration and victory videos and for the first time in a very long time I feel a spark of hope! We’ve got a long way to go but man this feels good!!
Also, watching the dummies on Fox News try to spin/ comprehend this has been truly hilarious 😂 Huge congrats to the other states that showed up, especially those with minority and women winners!!!
So happy to see Dr. Andrews win last night!
No offense to Senator Jon Ossoff, but can we get the profile pics of Governor-elects Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gina Hinojosa and Amy Leigh Acton for this thread? I am ecstatic over the blue wave as I had no hope from the beginning. But I am still angry. We’ve vote blue all the way and now the Democrats need to deliver. Start with replacing Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries as leaders of the party. We need new visionaries to lead this Congress. I’m not celebrating for much long as work needs to be done. Congressional oversight, an end to the war, affordability crises, immigration, healthcare issues, housing issues, and accountability for grift and corruption to start. People, families, communities are hurting. Let’s do this Congress in the New Year. P.S. Any newly elected official who punches Pete Hegseth in the face for me, I will contribute forever support them in any campaign.
Correction: OK, wait sorry. This thread is for Senators and Reps. Maybe governors in another thread? Shout out though to the blue wave of women governors!
A historic photo of
Keisha Lance Bottoms on the main thread would be lovely to see.
Exactly. Hakeem and Chuck have got to GO, and instead they’ll treat this like a mandate.
Especially Schumer. This beautiful blue Senate must have a strong leader.
🎯
Watching from Europe and absolutely delighted for America! Amazing night! To me, Talarico also has Obama energy. I’m European socialist and he won me over with his speeches. He gives the impression that he genuinely cares, which a lot of voters need righ now.
Talarico for President in 2028!!!
Can we stop comparing all the politicians we like to Obama, please? Also we’re not nominating a white male in 2028. No offense to Ossoff or Talarico who have lots of time. Talarico especially is out of the question since he’d have to start running very soon. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Anyone else bust out the champagne or good liquor? We opened our 2nd best bottle of scotch for the occasion (the best one is being reserved for…well, you know).
So happy and excited this morning! Talarico’s win was monumental, of course, but I think my favorite was El Sayed. I loved that he was a smart ass in his acceptance speech (his habit of referring to his opponents, such as Vance in this instance, as “habibi” especially tickles me).
The good bourbon.
TEXAS CHECKING HERE! It went blue up and down the state ballot! The vile trust fund railroad commissioner candidate who posted racist shit about UT college students got beat by a Jewish petroleum engineer with actual experience! The vile trust fund AG candidate got beat by my former state senator who campaigned on being a normal AG won! The ag commissioner who campaigned against data centers and monopolies beat a guy with no connection to ag that was his MAGA opponent! We threw out the weirdo MAGA billionaire (? Not sure) who bought Epsteins Zorro ranch in secret, and who was appointed to state comptroller two months before the election! OUR GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ARE BOTH WOMEN.
I cried so much last night, I don’t know what to do. Also the line about Roy cooper being Lisan el Gahib left me rolling 😂😂💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Congratulations! 🎉🎈🎊
You deserve to celebrate!
HALLELUJAH! That’s all I got. I’m processing.
Here in Colorado, we just flipped EVERY Congressional district — we had four Ds and four Rs, and now we have eight Ds.
That means no more Lauren Boebert (who just moved to a “safer” district right next to mine), thank god. Our state and county parties have been fighting and building for a long time to potentially flip ONE or TWO of our red seats, but all four is wild.
That said… even while sending my own young friends to Congress (CD1 and CD8), I have zero faith in the Democrats to do anything substantial with their new power, and negative faith that they’ll stand up to the corporate greed keeping so many of us trapped in cycles of poverty. I bounced from watch party to watch party last night in Denver, and our party seems solidly split into two factions: ecstatic liberals, and leftists who are already dreading the inaction and complacency. I genuinely hope we’re wrong this time… because I would really like to be proud of my country for the first time in a very long time.
You must keep your feet on their necks.
Spectacular backfiring all around ! Really refreshing to watch from France where our own political landscape is a mess. Also beautiful to see that young people voted massively and mostly blue, it gives me so much hope 🥹
Mississippi and Alaska races have not been called yet as of this morning. Kansas governor race has not been called yet. Colorado District 4 race (Boebert) has not been called yet. C’mon Dems!!!!
Boebert!
So happy for and proud of my fellow Georgians!! Just crazy that the Ossoff’s race was called before 8p! Absolutely amazing what happened across the country.
My CB loving sister and I are THRILLED this morning. I have been truly concerned that if we didn’t have a blue wave this election that it would be our downfall as a country. Now we have a chance to right so many unbelievable wrongs and perhaps, be proud to be Americans again. We have so much work to do! And we don’t need to Canada or Italy yet! Not that they’re not great places to live, but…🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
I was an ACLU Election Observer in Fulton County, GA yesterday, where the DOJ (now a misnomer) sent goons to “supervise” elections. I didn’t witness any incidents, but we were all tense. Like a lot of you, I’m ecstatic about the results, but the fight now is to stay engaged with our reps. Dems do have a history of being like the dog who finally caught the car and having no idea what to do next, so we have to stay loud. I know you’re tired, I know you’re achy and sore in your heart and soul after the last 15 years of watching travesties unfold without repercussions over and over again. But hang in there. This is opportunity, this is light, this is a chance to finally get our agency back. And hopefully the right to make our own medical decisions, but I digress. Celebrate today, go kick some butt tomorrow.
[Old] Texan here – I voted for Ann Richards when she was Governor and Lloyd Benson when he was Senator. I’m so happy that we finally have democrats representing us and leading us again. This state has been under the red regime for to long. Going to do some serious celebrating today!!
I’m very happy for my little state of New Hampshire! Even though Ayotte is still our governor, she is knee capped by having a blue Executive Council (which is more powerful than the governorship) and a blue legislature.
Our state government had been infested by free staters, a right wing faction whose goal is to gut all public service such as schools, police and fire. They are libertarian extremists that need to be completed defeated. Im so glad my satellite reps were given the boot!
I think I’m still in shock. I’ve lived in Texas since 1987 and have never known anything but red… I’m so grateful to have been a part of flipping us blue!
Cried as hard as I did in 2024….but tears of joy, relief and HOPE 💙🌊
We can’t afford to relax and become complacent. Now is a potentially very dangerous time, and even after the transition to a Democratic Congress (if it goes off, peacefully), We need to remember that we’ve seen this pattern before, where the Republicans mess things up; the country elects Democrats to fix the mess; the Democrats don’t do enough; and the public punishes them by electing Republicans, again. We must not let up on progressive priorities and policies. Otherwise, we will stay in this rut, indefinitely.
Yes! The felon could make J6 look like a Sunday school picnic. I fear that this is a very dangerous time.
Hallelujah!
This was better than I imagined, even in my wildest dreams.
I feel like we got our country back.
I’m so, so relieved.
I’m in Texas. Last night was WILD. I thought Talarico would win but expected more ticket-splitting would keep Abbot in office by a slim margin. It was over before I even went to bed!
South Carolina? Are you kidding me?!
I approve of the Ossoff pics. Keep them coming.
Black Texan here! I was hoping for a Purple Texas and am pleased as punch that we turned it Blue. The sane voters of this country sent the MAGA cult and equally idiotic leaders a loud and clear message. Kudos to all of the various Democrat organizers and volunteers who worked this election cycle. They really stepped up their game with the numerous informational flyers and mailings. I did early voting and there was a 4 hour wait at my regular polling station so the volunteers told me about another one that doesn’t usually have long line and sure enough, I was able to walk in and immediately cast my ballot.
Now that the Democrats will have control starting in January, holding these Repub criminals accountable is equally as important as passing legislation to benefit the American people and undoing most of the damage this deranged president has caused. There’s a lot of work to be done so let the investigations and impeachment hearings begin!
THRILLED for you all from here in the UK!!!! LFG <3
So happy there are less republicants now. And personally I think they should invoke the 25th amendment and get his demented butt out of office…or…give him a choice…step down or get impeached…and with democrats now in control the republicants cannot help him
So proud of all my fellow Americans who stood up yesterday and said, No More!!!! I cannot believe a state I have lived in for 30ish years went blue!!!! Happy for Kansas!
Born and raised in Georgia. Live in Texas currently. I’m turning 50 this month and this is the greatest birthday gift!
I phone bank in Georgia even though I’ve been in Texas for a decade; I’ll never feel like a Texan and find it easier to connect and talk to Georgia people. But I block walk here and helped drive people to the polls yesterday bc I took off work.
Y’all. As a little girl growing up in south Georgia, I never could’ve imagined a woman governor, much less a Black woman who is the descendant of enslaved people. I just keep crying because I can’t believe it.
Democracy in America will only be safe when Citizens United has been destroyed, executive branch power has been brought back into balance, and the judiciary isn’t able to drive a truck through the will of the people. So we have a long way to go. (And I’m an old school progressive who thinks you probably can’t actually elect your way to real democratic socialism). But this is still an unbelievable morning!
And as a mom of kids in the Texas public school system – which has been under assault from the state government in every way – I’m so happy to be sending my kids to school this morning, knowing that Talarico and Hinojosa are both former pubic educators who ran in part on making sure every child in Texas has access to free and excellent public education, and teachers have support and schools have funding!!
💙💙💙
So, so, so happy for the Blue Tsunami, even as we were still not quite sure here in 🇪🇺 last night how it would go.
So happy for Governors like Keisha Lance Bottoms, Deb Haaland, Gina Hinojosa, Amy Acton, Amy Klobuchar.
Congrats too to Xavier Becerra and David Crowley.
Abdul El-Sayed! Jon Ossoff 🍑 re-elected!!
🌊🌊🌊
Checking in from the disappointing state of FL here. It’s a mix of emotions. Undeniably disappointed (not surprised) by our results, sort of hopeful we can do it in 2028 (Angie Nixon only lost by like 2 pts and the entire state went left), and beyond excited for everyone else! LFG!!!!!!