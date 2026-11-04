“Queen Camilla has been noticeably rude & weird during the Caribbean Flop Tour”

For decades, King Charles has insisted that his second wife is his soulmate and the only one who can stand beside him as queen consort. And every time people get a good look at Camilla away from the “Project Camilla” palace keenery, everybody realizes that Camilla is terrible. Terrible at being queen, terrible at representing the UK, terrible at doing the basics of soft diplomacy and courtesy. Well, Camilla has never traveled well, but it’s gotten worse as she’s gotten older. That’s the real reason why Camilla didn’t join Charles last week for the first five days of his Caribbean Flop Tour – as bad as it was for Charles, it would have been so much worse if Camilla was there. Palace staffers would have been putting out fires left and right. It’s bad enough that Camilla joined Charles over the weekend in Antigua and Barbuda, and upon her arrival, she staggered off with the king’s umbrella in the middle of a tropical storm. Well, a new video of Camilla’s weird behavior is making the rounds:

Is something MEDICALLY wrong with Camilla…has she been drinking? There is no end to her BIZARRE behaviours.

First, she shakes this woman’s hand and doesn’t even bother to look in her direction. APPALLING.

Then, she discards her SHOES? Where does she think she is? Everyone there is capable of walking on sand. Her heel is barely 1” off the ground. Could she not have worn flats? She starts to STARE OFF into space. Then doesn’t know what to do with her silly umbrella. She’s supposed to be representing Britain and she’s behaving like she’s on holiday. — The Royal Family Revealed (@royalfamilyrevd) November 3, 2026

Granted, it’s a solid possibility that Camilla IS drunk at any given moment. But I also think she’s just rude and pissed off that she’s not at Ray Mill with a G&T. To just hold out her hand and turn her head so she’s not even looking at a Black woman? Insane. And the part where she kicks off her shoes and leaves them to be picked up by someone else is bonkers. As many have pointed out, if the Duchess of Sussex behaved this disgracefully in public, it would be headline news for weeks, with the Daily Fail pulling in all of their columnists to do special coverage.