“Queen Camilla has been noticeably rude & weird during the Caribbean Flop Tour”

For decades, King Charles has insisted that his second wife is his soulmate and the only one who can stand beside him as queen consort. And every time people get a good look at Camilla away from the “Project Camilla” palace keenery, everybody realizes that Camilla is terrible. Terrible at being queen, terrible at representing the UK, terrible at doing the basics of soft diplomacy and courtesy. Well, Camilla has never traveled well, but it’s gotten worse as she’s gotten older. That’s the real reason why Camilla didn’t join Charles last week for the first five days of his Caribbean Flop Tour – as bad as it was for Charles, it would have been so much worse if Camilla was there. Palace staffers would have been putting out fires left and right. It’s bad enough that Camilla joined Charles over the weekend in Antigua and Barbuda, and upon her arrival, she staggered off with the king’s umbrella in the middle of a tropical storm. Well, a new video of Camilla’s weird behavior is making the rounds:
Granted, it’s a solid possibility that Camilla IS drunk at any given moment. But I also think she’s just rude and pissed off that she’s not at Ray Mill with a G&T. To just hold out her hand and turn her head so she’s not even looking at a Black woman? Insane. And the part where she kicks off her shoes and leaves them to be picked up by someone else is bonkers. As many have pointed out, if the Duchess of Sussex behaved this disgracefully in public, it would be headline news for weeks, with the Daily Fail pulling in all of their columnists to do special coverage.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak to a seller who showcases locally sourced products, during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla smell and taste a drink, during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla sip agave tea during a visit to Agave Gardens, a drought-resistant garden and seed bank that is home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Saint Paul, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Remember the aging actresses lament? Once I was a Tour de Force and now I am Forced to Tour !
Poor Cam, any offers of panto yet for the ultimate wicked stepmother?
Looks like Patsy Stone on vacation.
All those years of spin of the great love story. He gets the wife he deserves and she has raymill to get away from him. I think she likes the dress up events the most the way keen does
NGL, she looks a mess. And behaves incredibly rudely. I’m sure there’s got to be some royal protocol about keeping your shoes on during an event! 🙃
The fingertip “handshakes” and turning away from the second woman – terrible. Remember the clip of her visiting a school and she picked up the little girl’s arm by grabbing her sleeve? Because I do. At least Charles actually shakes hands with people.
Hard to say if she’s half in the bag, has something else wrong with her, or both. Why did she even go?
Still remember when she wouldn’t touch a young black child at an event and used her fingertips to barley touch her sleeve instead of her skin.
I do think that she is extra rude when these travels include people of colour. She was shockingly rude in Kenya as well.
This is, after all, the woman who enjoys blackamoor sculptures in her home.
The blackamoors belonged to Margaret.
Maybe charles wanted to promote happy families spin and insisted she go.
She looks like a mess, acts like a mess and couldn’t even keep her flat shoes on because she has no balance over the sand. Crazy lazy cam. She has no class, no manners and no respect , but let’s not act surprised and pretend we didn’t know.
This looks like early stage dementia. The filters drop, there is more anger and rudeness. I wonder if she has been diagnosed yet.
Once you’ve seen it in people close to you, it’s harder not to see it.
Some of my family members and older friends have it. This looks like dementia on the world stage.
This exactly! I’m no fan of Camilla’s but this looks more like dementia than anything else. I’m seeing it up close with a parent and it’s awful and sad to witness. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone and do wish people were more educated about the signs and more compassionate in giving people displaying these symptoms the benefit of the doubt based on that. I see the cruelty and dismissiveness with which my parent’s attempts to navigate the world and interactions are met and it makes me profoundly sad. But everyone thinks it won’t happen to them or a loved one. The truth is women are at greatest risk. I’m not defending C here but I am saying look for the signs.
Loss of balance could be down to old age rather than drunkenness as well. A common cause of broken bones in the elderly.
She may have early stages of dementia but her rudeness during royal tours of predominantly black countries isn’t new. She’s the one who required a carpet to walk a few steps during the same tour that she rudely stayed in the car as Charles interacted with the people during one of their tours. She’s the same woman who laughed at the black performers while entering Commonwealth Day service and then rushed past Charles to enter the church as he at least stood there to watch the performers. I also recall her rudely laughing at performers during another royal tour but it was overshadowed by Will and Kate’s Ryder and more disastrous Caribbean royal tours.
Wasn’t she also caught laughing at the black choir during H & M’s wedding?
Sometimes I scare myself when I recognize the depths of my rage. I pray I do not get dementia, because if filters drop and the rage seeps out, I could become She-Hulk.
Oh, this broad is absolutely racist, but she also is acting like her frontal temporal lobe is shrinking. Taking her shoes off like she is at home is wild. Just walking away after getting that umbrella. Her racism is going to be even more transparent now, and they will start to limit her exposure if she gets diagnosed. The problem with dementia is that you have to test, and people pass the tests all the time until they suddenly don’t.
I have never been her fan either, but this vid clip pinged in my head as well with remembered early symptoms of my Mom’s Alzheimer’s onset.
It is of no surprise that Camilla is a low trash person.
I have to agree with Christina. This could be dementia. Not that she wasn’t always horrible, but she’s unfiltered. It reminds me of Trump. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is her last big tour.
If she had to retire on health grounds would, ahem, Kate have to take over her patronages or would they be funnelled to Sophie?
If the three of the top four are in poor health and others in their 80s and 90s are tottering, isn’t this Will’s big chance to shine by picking up the slack and leading from the front?
How would the Firm cope if only Edward, Sophie and Anne are working “fulltime? Can Will get away with barely working if top two have to really cut back on public events?
So much is made of working royals. The thing is some working royals are beyond retirement age now. Is charles going to select younger working royals now to take place of those stepping down
I think they would ask Sophie to take over because Kate is too busy with the Early Years and communing with nature. Too bad for them that no one pays attention to Sophie.
Maybe she had a quarrel with charles and this is passive aggressive behavior
She is actually turning into a witch with those warts on her face .
She is just hating every minute of it .
To be honest they are both too old to be doing these events .
It’s time the other two got off their backside and did something .
Either drunk or dementia. Whichever, the various looks on her face in the pictures spell out something very wrong. And I also remember how she picked up the little girl’s hand by the sleeve.
Along with the Blue Tsunami, watching these two loathsome and evil people crash and burn in real time is soothing to my shattered soul. Maybe there is some justice in this dark world after all.
A reminder that people drink to compensate/self medicate for dementia. Especially if they’ve always been a medium to heavy drinker.
I wonder if she has dementia. This is really crass even for her. The bar is on the floor and she’s in the basement here.
Something seems off with her eyes. She looks lost, like she doesn’t even know where she is. I thought lately, even before this trip, that she looks preoccupied or something is heavily weighing on her. Now after reading these comments, I wonder if it’s dementia. She just seems lost and her eyes look vague.
If there was any doubt about why Camilla only made the last leg of the tour and how she feels about black and brown people. I think we should re-think why Harry went so hard on Camilla in his book. It wouldn’t surprise me if Camilla was racist towards Meghan.
I think it’s Parkinson’s. She’s occasionally suffered odd tremors that were dismissed as social tics, but I think there’s a neurodegenerative issue here.
If she has Parkinson’s or something else that would cause this and has risk of a fall. Charles still lets her walk down flights of airline steps and does not help her out, just walks ahead of her.
“Queen Camilla has been noticeably rude & weird during the Caribbean Flop Tour”
Add ‘drunk’ to the headline.
She’s been swaying in the wind like a palm tree.
She’s a mess. She also seems to have mobility issues.
I wouldn’t have blamed that woman if she had slapped Camilla’s hand away after Camilla looked away while feebly shaking her hand.
Camilla is so racist and rude. Sure, she might also be developing dementia, but even so, as with Trump, it’s just going to reveal more of her true, terrible self.
The top picture should be their Christmas Card.