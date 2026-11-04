Donald Trump was completely incoherent as the blue tsunami destroyed MAGA

Donald Trump told Americans to vote like his name was on the ballot for the 2026 midterm election. Americans listened and acted accordingly. The blue tsunami has hit MAGA like a freight train. Democrats took back the House and Senate and flipped tons of state races. This election was a thorough and total rebuke of everything Trump. Trump was predictably incoherent about the blue tsunami and what it means.

Donald Trump has given an incoherent response to the blue wave sweeping across America. Trump tells The New York Times that he is “absolutely willing to accept those results” and will work alongside Democrats—or at least, it seems he tried to make that point.

“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them,” he told the paper around 11 p.m. “We’ll probably work something out.”

That statement came amid an eerily quiet election night for the 80-year-old Trump and his social media-obsessed aides as Democrats pulled off a shock upset in the South Carolina Senate race, regained control of the House, and are now poised to take the Senate, too.

The president then appeared on a Politico livestream, where he admitted he had spent the past twenty minutes speaking with Democratic leaders and repeated that he was “eager” to make deals with his political enemies. He added that he didn’t want to spend his last two years in office “vetoing everything.”

At first, the president’s sudden optimism seemed a far cry from comments he made just hours ago. Earlier on Tuesday, he called himself “Mr. Veto,” should Democrats regain control of Congress, CBS News reported. And, as he traveled across the country in a last-ditch effort to shore up support for his doomed candidates, Trump warned of doomsday results should Democrats prevail. For example, just two weeks ago, Trump warned of “burning steeples and raging fires,” in Kansas should candidate Roger Marshall lose, which he went on to do.

But then he appeared to blame the candidates he endorsed for Republicans’ crushing loss on Tuesday—and none on himself. “I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Minutes after Trump touted what appeared to be unity, floating the idea of working with Democrats, he then switched his tune yet again. In another Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of a ruby-red baseball cap, with the word “VETO,” plastered on the front.