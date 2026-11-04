Donald Trump was completely incoherent as the blue tsunami destroyed MAGA

Donald Trump told Americans to vote like his name was on the ballot for the 2026 midterm election. Americans listened and acted accordingly. The blue tsunami has hit MAGA like a freight train. Democrats took back the House and Senate and flipped tons of state races. This election was a thorough and total rebuke of everything Trump. Trump was predictably incoherent about the blue tsunami and what it means.
Donald Trump has given an incoherent response to the blue wave sweeping across America. Trump tells The New York Times that he is “absolutely willing to accept those results” and will work alongside Democrats—or at least, it seems he tried to make that point.
“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them,” he told the paper around 11 p.m. “We’ll probably work something out.”
That statement came amid an eerily quiet election night for the 80-year-old Trump and his social media-obsessed aides as Democrats pulled off a shock upset in the South Carolina Senate race, regained control of the House, and are now poised to take the Senate, too.
The president then appeared on a Politico livestream, where he admitted he had spent the past twenty minutes speaking with Democratic leaders and repeated that he was “eager” to make deals with his political enemies. He added that he didn’t want to spend his last two years in office “vetoing everything.”
At first, the president’s sudden optimism seemed a far cry from comments he made just hours ago. Earlier on Tuesday, he called himself “Mr. Veto,” should Democrats regain control of Congress, CBS News reported. And, as he traveled across the country in a last-ditch effort to shore up support for his doomed candidates, Trump warned of doomsday results should Democrats prevail. For example, just two weeks ago, Trump warned of “burning steeples and raging fires,” in Kansas should candidate Roger Marshall lose, which he went on to do.
But then he appeared to blame the candidates he endorsed for Republicans’ crushing loss on Tuesday—and none on himself. “I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Minutes after Trump touted what appeared to be unity, floating the idea of working with Democrats, he then switched his tune yet again. In another Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of a ruby-red baseball cap, with the word “VETO,” plastered on the front.
Yeah, I don’t know what to say and I have no predictions here for what Trump will do. Most of all, this hurts his ego and we know that Trump historically does not do well with a bruised and battered ego. Most of all, I hope this marks the end to the way Trump is covered by the political press, and an end to the way everyone in Washington walks on eggshells around this horror show.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
While I am ecstatic this happened (the blue tsunami), I don’t quite understand it. I was one of those people who was convinced that Musk rigged the 2024 election for trump. But, if so, how would the rig not work for the mid-terms? Is it only the federal machinery that was riggable?
When they started with SCOTUS approved gerrymandering as soon as he got into office, I told everyone around me that the only way to get Democrats into office was if decent republicans (not MAGAts) voted for Democrats en masse. Looks like they understood the assignment and took out the trash.
I totally agree with you about 2024. I actually told my husband yesterday that I think that Trump and Elon’s falling out meant that Elon wasn’t helping this time around, and that’s why Trump seemed so panicked in the lead up to the election. I’m just convinced that he got help last time that he didn’t get this time.
I guess rigging one election is easier than rigging many across the country, too.
Someone in the other post mentioned Zelenskyy destroying the Russian data centers and it makes so much more sense now.
This re Data Centres 100%.
Every time they hit one, there is a direct correlation between the event and a drop in the amount of right wing activity across socials. Bot farms are posting crazy stuff on right wing politicians. Elections are crashing. Russia’s self inflicted war is now causing them damage to their wider agenda.
A lot of MAGA is angry because of:
The war in Iran;
Money still going to Israel & Ukraine
No mass deportations
H1B Visas
The cost of living
So they stayed home
We had record turnouts in New York for republicans, but Democrats outnumbered them. A lot are STILL with that man, saying they’d rather pay more at the pump than have immigrants get free housing (or healthcare or whatever lie they’re telling themselves). And a lot of republicans in gerrymandered areas were voting Democratic to protest the administration.
Massimo deportation…is kinda crazy because. …Hispanic support put him there.
As LightPurple said, one key driver of the Dems win yesterday (not the only one, of course) was GOPers staying at home and not voting.
In one senate race (can’t remember which one) the female Republican candidate’s vote numbers were something like 200’000 lower than at the last election, so that many of her voters stayed at home.
Rumour has it traditional Republicans wanted Trump to lose so they could attempt to free the GOP from his influence, hence they told traditional GOPers to sit on their hands, not vote or vote Dem, and help deliver a historic PASTING for Trump.
It’s a lot harder to rig elections when they’re not close.
Zelesnky destroyed those Russian data centers and they didn’t have time to fix them before elections.
I need someone to tell me how to send a gift of gratitude to that man STAT.
When it comes the election in 2024, I don’t think we should underestimate the power of racism and misogyny. Trump has only won against female candidates. He lost to a male candidate at a time when Russia was running interference in various ways. I think the sad truth is that many many people would rather vote for a white man, even if he is a convicted felon and rapist, than a woman, especially a woman of colour.
This, ArtHistorian, 100%. In 2024, Americans could have saved their country and the world. All they had to do was vote for a kind, smart, black lady … and they couldn’t do it. Misogyny and racism to the Nth degree.
He will turn on those around him and the GOP. There is already talk of a bloodbath in the White House amongst staffers. Plus am not sure all the lawsuits they tried to pull the last time will work, seems that everyone is prepared for that.
Also he knew there was a possibility of this happening hence why he started bombing Iran a few days ago – his ‘war’ on Iran is now effectively over (or will be from Jan).
It will take decades to undo the damage that he and the Republicans have done.
DECADES. Remember that he went to work on Day 1 with over 200 executive orders.
I have never been more proud of my home state of Texas. We are elated!
I wish I could say the same for my state, Arkansas. I am so disappointed and disgusted with our results. I can’t fathom how anyone would vote for these same idiotic twits.
I wish I could say the same for my home state of Florida.
Same. I’m obviously happy for the country as a whole, but it’s grim here. Unfortunately, though, David Jolly was an absolutely terrible candidate. And Angie Nixon was a FANTASTIC candidate, but the national committee did next to nothing to support her.
Very disappointed about Angie Nixon not winning in FL.
Same. How is FL worse than Mississippi?!
Dems won every statewide office in Texas. Incredible! Congratulations 🎉👏.
Former governor Ann Richards and Molly Ivins are smiling down from heaven! It was a most gratifying night. Much wine was consumed. Another proud Texan here.
Even his supporters blame Trump and mention his dragging out that war on iran
He didn’t drag it out. He has no idea how to end it since they closed the Strait of Hormuz. Which was predictable and he was warned about.
That’s right. Plus he would say it would end soon and kept on moving up the date.
He basically gave control of the Strait of Hormuz to the Iranians who are using it to blackmail everyone else into paying ‘tariffs’ to get what they want. They are NEVER going to give up what they have gained from Trumps ‘war’ and they have gained a lot of leverage over everyone else because of it.
Trump can end the war, but he will look very bad. So, he much rather continues the war the war at a great cost to Americans. He is a malignant narcissistic fascist.
I’m watching MSnow and Shapiro just said that they can walk and chew gum at the same time. There will be accountability for trump and his minions and there will be legislation aimed at helping Americans. If trump vetoes it all – that gives them ammunition for 2028.
As Kamala TRIED to tell US in 2024…make TURN OUT TOO BIG TO RIG 💙🇺🇸💙 if you look at modern political history that’s the ONLY time Dems win BIG nationally! I ain’t NEVA SEEN NO 🤬 LIKE LAST NIGHT IN MY WHOLE BLACK 🤬 LIFE…DIDN’T EVEN DREAM IT…MY G-D 😭💙🇺🇸💙
Me NEITHER I am at work shaking. Just SHOOKETH. This is amazing!
Yaay blue wave! I’m so happy I didn’t even care that my kitty woke me up at 4am!!
He sounds scared. I’m sure he’ll try to veto everything but he’s done with all his Federal judge appointments which is a big fucking deal.
I have no faith that the corporate media will stop fellating him. And they will never put respect on the Democratic party’s name. Nor do I care about Trump’s reaction. While he is not yet totally irrelevant, he has been defanged to a large extent. He is the lamest of ducks.
For the Dems, it was a real vindication of the party’s strategy not to bank a war chest but to put that money into state and local races. And the south was no accident. With resources and Black voters energized and determined by the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, it was like Sherman marching to the sea again. Let’s hope we can start a new reconstruction and finish the job in the south where 65 percent of Black Americans live. Another myth that died last night (The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia!) is that only white males can win big races in this country. I don’t want to hear that ever again.
And let them try to call these amazing candidates (and winners–woot woot!) “DEI”, like they did with KBJ and Kamala.
He sounds like he’s on a lot of drugs. Natalie Harp probably grounded something in his diet coke but forgot to take his phone away after she changed his jumbo-sized diaper.
I loved his tweet that included: “Thank you for your attention in this matter.” WTF ?
I have a lot of Republican friends – professional highly educated people. Most didn’t vote for Trump 2 years ago, but did vote for Republicans for congress. BUT they casually told me in the last couple of months that they were going to vote Democrat because Trump had ruined their party and the Republicans were not holding him accountable at all. They were totally embarrassed and disgusted with Trump.
He’s always fairly incoherent. In other news, it’s a beautiful morning here in the US.
Now they are both Orange!
As a Canadian, I was surprised, but not really, by Kentucky. We’ve heard much whining from them about our boycott destroying their economy, yet they turned around and voted for him again. C’est le vie Kentucky, you reap what you sow!
Young people turned out and I’m so proud of them!!
Unfuckingbelievable! I kept switching back to FoxNews just to see the looks on their faces. It was glorious. I love some of the less “marquis” races, like the racist jerk who posted a picture of melanated students at the Texas football game and called it a problem lost his seat on the TX board that governs oil and gas. Wifebeater Max Miller lost his seat in Ohio. Andy Biggs lost in AZ. It turns out most Americans know “dumb” is spelled with a B, but they also know “fascist who must be stopped” is spelled with a T, an R, a U, an M and a P.
And a special na na na na hey hey hey goodbye to Susan Collins, who made the overturning of Roe v. Wade possible. Absolutely let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
Decency prevailed!! Indiana voted out that ridiculous Victoria Spartz, who is know using the “someone must have cheated/ran a dishonest campaign” instead of gracefully conceding. Not surprised!
He’s had assurances from Hakeem Jeffries, via his son-in-law Jared Kushner, that the Democrats won’t go after him. We have to change that, obviously.
Jeffries has to go. He’s too centrist/GOP adjacent for the times.
I can make 3 predictions:
1. there will be more temper tantrums from the orange menace and he will become more dangerous as he continues to mentally and physically decline
2. he will lash out at everyone as he attempts to exert more control/implement more idiotic policies before the new Democrat Congress is sworn in in January and
3. that veto baseball cap will be the latest merch this moron will peddle to his equally butt hurt cult.
Canadian over here. I don’t trust a public that could ever have voted for this man. It’s good times now but the cynicism and destruction has been wrought. The general public voted for him not once but twice. All is not forgiven.