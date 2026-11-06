Jennifer Lawrence & Kim Kardashian had a pajama party this week in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence loves reality shows and reality stars. It’s not a bit and it’s not for show. She’s flat-out obsessed with Real Housewives and basically every Bravo show. She unironically loves ALL of the Kardashians, especially Kim and Kris Jenner. Well, this week, J-Law and Kim Kardashian had a “girls night” in New York, at the Four Seasons. Kim actually went and picked up Jennifer, then they went to dinner at Cut, then they got into their pajamas at the Four Seasons. We know because paparazzi documented their whole night (this was on Wednesday).
I’m actually not surprised that Kim and Jennifer hang out in real life. If anything, it feels like Jennifer has pursued this friendship for years by openly obsessing over Kim. I also think it’s kind of sweet that Kim went and picked her up and took her out to dinner. It’s sort of a mom-friend thing, like “girl, you need a night out without the kids.”
Regarding the pajamas… they’re from Kim’s Skims brand. Of course. I would not be surprised at all if J-Law ended up fronting a Skims campaign.
In other Kim K-news, she took a weed gummy and randomly decided to buy a neighboring house in Palm Springs. Imagine getting high and buying Palm Springs real estate.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence are spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City wearing matching pajamas and sharing laughs as they enjoy a fun outing together. The longtime friends display their close bond and mutual admiration while spending time together in the city. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian are spotted out together for a girls’ night in New York City. The longtime friends share a close bond built on mutual admiration, with Jennifer also having a close relationship with the Kardashian family. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian are spotted out together for a girls’ night in New York City. The longtime friends share a close bond built on mutual admiration, with Jennifer also having a close relationship with the Kardashian family. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian are spotted out together for a girls’ night in New York City. The longtime friends share a close bond built on mutual admiration, with Jennifer also having a close relationship with the Kardashian family. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence are spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City wearing matching pajamas and sharing laughs as they enjoy a fun outing together. The longtime friends display their close bond and mutual admiration while spending time together in the city. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
They both look ridiculous.
Well I guess now we know what surgeon Jen went to.
I was just about to say this explains the plastic surgery.
The Kardashians print money and Jennifer has a new shampoo line to promote. This five-star outing tracks.
She’s going to end up as a cast member on one of the Housewives shows. I feel it in my bones.
Ugh.
This is total Leo + Libra behavior.
I live in Louisville, and she’s a home-town girl. My daughter is her age and they used to pal around until JL hit the big time. They were at the house one time, laughing and horsing around. I’ll never forget her saying, in that voice of hers, “OMG, I can’t believe I just pissed on your mom’s floor!!”
God, Jlaw is so beige and tacky. Imagine aspiring to this?