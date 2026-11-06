Jennifer Lawrence & Kim Kardashian had a pajama party this week in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence loves reality shows and reality stars. It’s not a bit and it’s not for show. She’s flat-out obsessed with Real Housewives and basically every Bravo show. She unironically loves ALL of the Kardashians, especially Kim and Kris Jenner. Well, this week, J-Law and Kim Kardashian had a “girls night” in New York, at the Four Seasons. Kim actually went and picked up Jennifer, then they went to dinner at Cut, then they got into their pajamas at the Four Seasons. We know because paparazzi documented their whole night (this was on Wednesday).

I’m actually not surprised that Kim and Jennifer hang out in real life. If anything, it feels like Jennifer has pursued this friendship for years by openly obsessing over Kim. I also think it’s kind of sweet that Kim went and picked her up and took her out to dinner. It’s sort of a mom-friend thing, like “girl, you need a night out without the kids.”

Regarding the pajamas… they’re from Kim’s Skims brand. Of course. I would not be surprised at all if J-Law ended up fronting a Skims campaign.

In other Kim K-news, she took a weed gummy and randomly decided to buy a neighboring house in Palm Springs. Imagine getting high and buying Palm Springs real estate.