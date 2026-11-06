Prince Harry randomly had ‘business meetings’ in New York earlier this week

For several years, Prince Harry has made vague promises of some kind of announcement for a new business or business interest. He’s indicated that he’s quietly invested in some projects or businesses, but nothing has ever been confirmed by Harry or anyone else. Well, he was still teasing some “new business opportunities” this week. It turns out, Harry was back in New York earlier this week, and his spox confirmed it was business-related.
Prince Harry is making moves in the business world. The Duke of Sussex, 42, was spotted at the luxurious Lotte New York Palace hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, Nov. 2, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.
Harry was seen in conversation with another individual inside the hotel’s opulent Gold Room, in what appeared to be a business meeting.
“The Duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships,” a spokesperson for Harry confirms to PEOPLE. “Further details will be shared in due course.”
The lavish setting has a storied history of its own. Located inside the hotel’s historic Villard Mansion, which dates back to the 1880s, the Gold Room features soaring ceilings, gilded walls and an elaborate balcony originally designed for musicians. The hotel itself may look familiar to fans of Gossip Girl: It famously served as the home of Chuck Bass and the van der Woodsen family in the hit series, with scenes filmed in the Gold Room.
While the nature of Harry’s meetings remains under wraps, he has previously hinted at a potential new business venture involving veterans.
[From People]
This just feels so random, but I’ve sort of learned this year that I have no idea what Harry is up to and he’s basically a full-on wild card at all times. He’ll announce whatever he’s doing in his own time. I do think it’s weird that he moved his wife and children to the UK, and by all accounts, Meghan and the children have not stepped foot in the US since August, all while Harry has been flying in and out of North America ever since the move. Additionally, Harry was a surprise speaker at a London event this week too:
Prince Harry jokingly told off an audience for filming him on their phones as he gave a surprise keynote speech in London, ahead of a planned trip to Europe with his wife Meghan. The Duke of Sussex, 42, was speaking at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards on behalf of his non-profit initiative Travalyst, a coalition which focuses on the sustainability of travel itself, and the travel industry.
During his speech at the Old Royal Naval College on Thursday, which was not pre-announced, he discussed sustainable travel and his founding of the initiative. But after first taking to the stage, Prince Harry poked fun at those gathered for filming and taking pictures of him. He said, to raucous laughter: ‘All I can see is phones.’
Appearing to reference the speaker before him, he added: ‘You guys, literally he just talked about it.’
Harry then went on: ‘I founded Travalyst in 2019 because I believe that an industry built on extraordinary places of our world has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Okay! And next week, Harry and Meghan will be in Brussels for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial there. Rob Shuter says that they’re scouting their next move. Y’all… they’re not moving to Belgium.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attended the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City, where he spoke about artificial intelligence. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attended the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City, where he spoke about artificial intelligence. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attended the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City, where he spoke about artificial intelligence. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Who knows how many meetings he has on a regular basis that we just never hear about? It seems we only heard about this trip because he was seen at a hotel.
So much for harry being the SAHD while Meghan spends half her time in California though LOL.
They need to maintain the harry is dumb/doesn’t work/doesn’t have a job fiction to prop up the other brother. Meanwhile both he and M are booked and busy, and active, involved parents. But the wails are so busy with their tiny tiny children they can barely leave the house.
Not sure why anyone gives any credibility to Rob Shuter. He literally has less sources on royal stuff then a nasty troll like Dan Wootton who at least used to have legit sources as a tabloid writer who had palace types leaking to him.
Harry has been hinting at a venture involving veterans since maybe 2024 & I guess it’s taking shape. Maybe a formal announcement will happen next year. If it’s connected to veterans wouldn’t be surprised if it launches in time for IG27
Doesn’t seem like move of someone trying to get back to public duties though…
I don’t think it’s surprising that the kids haven’t been back to Cali yet- they are in school so you’d save that big 11 hour flight for longer school holidays where they have more time to get over jet lag etc. Definitely easier for Harry to go solo on quick trips if he’s there for business etc. It’s interesting that Meghan hasn’t been back to US yet that we know of seeing as the Mail & others claimed their ‘sources’ said she’d be back every month or so. It’s almost as if they make things up 😅
lol they’re not moving to Belgium. But sure, Rob.
According to a DM favourite here, Alison Boshoff, Harry was going to be a stay at home dad and Meghan would be the one flying back and forth to the US. It’s been 3 months since the move to UK and it doesn’t seem that Meghan has returned to the US while Harry has made 2 trips. Let’s hope that Boshoff is now viewed as an unreliable source of information as the rest of them in the UK press. It won’t surprise me if she comes out with a piece talking about Harry’s trip to NY even though she found out about it at the same time as everyone else. Same goes for Rob Shuter who knows absolutely nothing and just pivots when Harry and Meghan make announcements.
Just because we don’t know doesn’t mean random. This is the problem with being whatever category is above A-list. Everybody expects to know everything, to have every move announced and/or reported – the assumption being “pictures or it didn’t happen.”
Thank you @eurydice! What’s random about the trip? And Meghan hasn’t returned to CA from what we can tell, but As Ever has been dropping new products constantly. She literally told us during her Jamie Kern Lima interview (I think) that her days in California were spent mostly taking the kids to school and then tons of video meetings. Meghan is working. We love to see her outside, but a lot of her primary work (building that sweet, sweet jam empire LOL) is indoor work.
It’s interesting that the British media push the narrative that Harry is the dumb, irrelevant spare while also obsessing over his business opportunities and whereabouts. I love that they don’t have access to him.
And I also love that he’s found a way to travel apparently unnoticed, and that the events where he is heading don’t leak his appearances.