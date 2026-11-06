Prince Harry randomly had ‘business meetings’ in New York earlier this week

For several years, Prince Harry has made vague promises of some kind of announcement for a new business or business interest. He’s indicated that he’s quietly invested in some projects or businesses, but nothing has ever been confirmed by Harry or anyone else. Well, he was still teasing some “new business opportunities” this week. It turns out, Harry was back in New York earlier this week, and his spox confirmed it was business-related.

Prince Harry is making moves in the business world. The Duke of Sussex, 42, was spotted at the luxurious Lotte New York Palace hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, Nov. 2, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE. Harry was seen in conversation with another individual inside the hotel’s opulent Gold Room, in what appeared to be a business meeting. “The Duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships,” a spokesperson for Harry confirms to PEOPLE. “Further details will be shared in due course.” The lavish setting has a storied history of its own. Located inside the hotel’s historic Villard Mansion, which dates back to the 1880s, the Gold Room features soaring ceilings, gilded walls and an elaborate balcony originally designed for musicians. The hotel itself may look familiar to fans of Gossip Girl: It famously served as the home of Chuck Bass and the van der Woodsen family in the hit series, with scenes filmed in the Gold Room. While the nature of Harry’s meetings remains under wraps, he has previously hinted at a potential new business venture involving veterans.

[From People]

This just feels so random, but I’ve sort of learned this year that I have no idea what Harry is up to and he’s basically a full-on wild card at all times. He’ll announce whatever he’s doing in his own time. I do think it’s weird that he moved his wife and children to the UK, and by all accounts, Meghan and the children have not stepped foot in the US since August, all while Harry has been flying in and out of North America ever since the move. Additionally, Harry was a surprise speaker at a London event this week too:

Prince Harry jokingly told off an audience for filming him on their phones as he gave a surprise keynote speech in London, ahead of a planned trip to Europe with his wife Meghan. The Duke of Sussex, 42, was speaking at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards on behalf of his non-profit initiative Travalyst, a coalition which focuses on the sustainability of travel itself, and the travel industry. During his speech at the Old Royal Naval College on Thursday, which was not pre-announced, he discussed sustainable travel and his founding of the initiative. But after first taking to the stage, Prince Harry poked fun at those gathered for filming and taking pictures of him. He said, to raucous laughter: ‘All I can see is phones.’ Appearing to reference the speaker before him, he added: ‘You guys, literally he just talked about it.’ Harry then went on: ‘I founded Travalyst in 2019 because I believe that an industry built on extraordinary places of our world has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Okay! And next week, Harry and Meghan will be in Brussels for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial there. Rob Shuter says that they’re scouting their next move. Y’all… they’re not moving to Belgium.