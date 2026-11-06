“Elon Musk is winding down production on those ugly Cybertrucks” links

Elon Musk is winding down production on those idiotic eyesore Cybertrucks. There are a few Cybertrucks in my town and they bum me out so hard. They are the ugliest cars I’ve ever seen in my life. Apparently, Cybertruck sales have bottomed out too. [BBC]
The Gallerist trailer – this looks sort of good? [OMG Blog]
Russell Brand’s first night in jail sounds terrible. Good. [The Sun]
Salon.com has folded, just like that. [Pajiba]
Jalen Brunson is guest-starring on Law & Order: SVU. [Just Jared]
Kerr Smith has written a memoir! [Socialite Life]
Chris Rock sounds like a terrible husband & a terrible ex-husband. [LaineyGossip]
Mikey Madison in Dior. [RCFA]
Dunkin coffee is collaborating with cereals. [Seriously OMG]
Sydney Sweeney got a job. [Hollywood Life]
I love this Scott Colom ad – and it looks like Colom will likely win and become Mississippi’s new senator. I’m thrilled for him and for Mississippi. [Buzzfeed]
Taylor Frankie Paul sends support to Jen Affleck. [Reality Tea]
Cybertrucks look like my 4 year old son designed them. They are so comically ugly. I flip them off (fingers hidden–don’t want to attract the psychos) every time I see them. A cybertruck purchase has been a…choice. Just like those 96 month 25% interest plan Big Ole Trump Trucks. The truck proclaims the fragility of the man.
And it’s always a man driving it. Have you ever seen a woman driving a cybertruck? I have not. I don’t think I’ve ever even seen a female passenger in a cybertruck.
On Election Day my child and I were waiting to turn out of the polling place when one of these ridiculous vehicles slow rolled past us. We burst out laughing and pointed at it. Hope they saw us. Looks like something a not very creative kid would make out of cardboard and shiny duct tape.
I took my nephew to the mall this summer and, when we were driving home, he burst out with “WHAT THE HECK IS WRONG WITH THAT CAR?!” It was a cyber truck.
I once saw a cyber truck stuck in an alley in San Diego. It was trying to turn around and wedged itself between the walls. I laughed so hard.
I was two cars behind one in a parking garage and they can’t corner for sh*t. The first time I saw one in real life I stood and stared bc nothing prepares you for the size and ugliness no matter how many times you see a picture of it.
I have an automatic reflex any time I see a cybertruck which to snortle very loudly at it.
My automatic reflex is to flip them off, occupied or not, moving or not.
My automatic reaction is to say loudly, Oh look! It’s a rolling garbage dumpster.
The Cybertruck must be the ugliest truck ever designed. It looks like a stainless-steel refrigerator. How in the world some people thought they were nice to look at I will never know.
Yeah, a refrigerator Transformer. Stupid, ugly, childish.
Every time my sister sees one, she sneers, “Fuck*ng Tesla”. The great inventor Nikola Tesla must be spinning in his grave!
Dawson’s Creek is my guilty pleasure!
Scott Colom! Scott Colom! Scott Colom! Scott Colom! Let this happen!
Yes! I am rooting for him and Mississippi!!
He can’t be impeached, but he can be investigated and prosecuted. He needs to be ousted once and for all. He is an enemy to our country and a criminal. Get him out of our government and out of our country.
Also, I hope the Democratic Alaskan Senate hopeful gets her seat.
Why does Megyn Kelly loathe, demean and disbelieve other women? (This is in response to her fervent support for Brand AFTER he was convicted.) What the heck happened to make her such a vile, bitter, hateful person? She has incredible privilege and absolutely no redeeming qualities. She digs new levels of rock bottom on a regular basis.
The Times: Texans to Elon Musk: “Get in your rocket and go!”
Josephine, I don’t know the answer, but your write a powerful polemic.
Was I the only one blindsided when I put in Salon.com yesterday and saw a simple goodbye message? It feels like dlisted ending again, but this time for the serious side of my brain. Thanks for the years of reading… you cruel media gods, you should’ve taken slate!
What websites are people reading these days?
I’ve heard if you just touch a panel of Elon’s truck, the panel will fall off. I hate Elon and I’m always tempted to touch one when I see it parked, but I’d rather not cause problems for myself with rich, entitled owners. I suspect only obnoxious white males drive them as status symbols, but I’d truly like one to fall apart before my eyes. But the true prize would be to see Elon fall apart before our eyes. And maybe it will happen yet.
Don’t sleep on Colom’s fantastic Sinners ad, too. Come ON, Mississippi!
MoxieMox, I just googled a picture of Colom. He has a killer smile and he’s a Democrat, so I’m with you. Go, Colom! I’ll be watching this race, too. James Carville said that if the Dems had just spent half a million dollars more in Mississippi, Dems would have won it all. I don’t know about that (I’ve always liked Carville), but I’ll be rooting for Colom, too.