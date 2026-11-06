“Elon Musk is winding down production on those ugly Cybertrucks” links

Elon Musk is winding down production on those idiotic eyesore Cybertrucks. There are a few Cybertrucks in my town and they bum me out so hard. They are the ugliest cars I’ve ever seen in my life. Apparently, Cybertruck sales have bottomed out too. [BBC]

The Gallerist trailer – this looks sort of good? [OMG Blog]

Russell Brand’s first night in jail sounds terrible. Good. [The Sun]

Salon.com has folded, just like that. [Pajiba]

Jalen Brunson is guest-starring on Law & Order: SVU. [Just Jared]

Kerr Smith has written a memoir! [Socialite Life]

Chris Rock sounds like a terrible husband & a terrible ex-husband. [LaineyGossip]

Mikey Madison in Dior. [RCFA]

Dunkin coffee is collaborating with cereals. [Seriously OMG]

Sydney Sweeney got a job. [Hollywood Life]

I love this Scott Colom ad – and it looks like Colom will likely win and become Mississippi’s new senator. I’m thrilled for him and for Mississippi. [Buzzfeed]

Taylor Frankie Paul sends support to Jen Affleck. [Reality Tea]