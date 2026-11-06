The FBI arrested Thomas Markle at a Florida senior living facility

Well well well, looks like the authorities didn’t buy Thomas Markle’s dementia claim. Today, Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida, at a senior living facility. The arrest comes 15 days after his son Thomas Markle Jr. went to the authorities in the Philippines and showed them Senior’s stash of child sex abuse material. Apparently, FBI agents were the ones to arrest Markle Sr.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., has been arrested in Florida for possession of child sexual abuse material … following weeks of disturbing allegations … TMZ has confirmed.

FBI agents arrested the 82-year-old at his senior living facility in Lakeland.

According to the Daily Mail, the bust came after the outlet alerted federal authorities to alleged child sexual abuse material discovered in an abandoned storage unit he rented in Mexico.

As TMZ previously reported … authorities raided the storage unit in Rosarito, Mexico, where investigators reportedly seized computers, thumb drives, VHS tapes and other materials after reports raised concerns about its contents.

Thomas was already under investigation in the Philippines after authorities uncovered thousands of alleged child sexual abuse images linked to his former home.