The FBI arrested Thomas Markle at a Florida senior living facility

Well well well, looks like the authorities didn’t buy Thomas Markle’s dementia claim. Today, Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida, at a senior living facility. The arrest comes 15 days after his son Thomas Markle Jr. went to the authorities in the Philippines and showed them Senior’s stash of child sex abuse material. Apparently, FBI agents were the ones to arrest Markle Sr.
Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., has been arrested in Florida for possession of child sexual abuse material … following weeks of disturbing allegations … TMZ has confirmed.
FBI agents arrested the 82-year-old at his senior living facility in Lakeland.
According to the Daily Mail, the bust came after the outlet alerted federal authorities to alleged child sexual abuse material discovered in an abandoned storage unit he rented in Mexico.
As TMZ previously reported … authorities raided the storage unit in Rosarito, Mexico, where investigators reportedly seized computers, thumb drives, VHS tapes and other materials after reports raised concerns about its contents.
Thomas was already under investigation in the Philippines after authorities uncovered thousands of alleged child sexual abuse images linked to his former home.
I’m actually surprised that the FBI arrested him with relative swiftness. Like… they were able to build a case in two weeks? Because from the reporting, it did not sound like the FBI was actually taking this seriously at all. Still, I imagine whatever hacky Florida lawyer Markle hires is going to lean heavily into the dementia defense. We’ll see. But for now, good news.
Screencaps courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia and Sunrise.
So the evidence was right there this whole time. They didn’t even have to look that hard for it. He could’ve been arrested years ago, before he moved to the Philippines and God only knows how many more children were victimized. Heads should roll at the Met
For some reason, I have been thinking A LOT about that jackass from 2016 who went to the pizza shop, determined that he was going to save the children in the basement who were being trafficked by Hillary (according to his “research” on 4chan).
So much has come out since then and so many of the predators have been revealed to be far right faves (or pets). And so many fakers on the left have been exposed as well.
This is good news. Keep the arrests coming. Keep lancing the boil. There’s more puss to clear out.
That was quick. Jr was being investigated in the Phillipines and I bet he ratted out Toxic Tom for some level of immunity with the feds. I bet the feds are goong to look at his bank records too.
This “man” bullied and tormented Meghan and Harry for years and he slagged off his royal grandchildren. Say hello to karma Bad Dad.
The Filipino authorities are due to release their initial findings (they said a week or so was needed) so I suspect they have given their preliminary findings to the FBI hence this arrest. Given whats come out about Jr – he might be next.
Of course the Fail and The Sun were there to get their photo opps. The Fail are now claiming it was all their doing because they reported him to the Feds on the unit in Mexico.
Good. Will the DM be paying for his defence attorney?
Great new! And its also good to know that despite their attempts, 47’s incompetent sycophants and deviants haven’t completely broken our govt. It seems like law enforcement is arresting pedos every week, most of whom were MAGA. In the immortal words/tweet of Congressman Robert Garcia after Tuesdays stunning election results – “Lawyer up”! And the DM can go to hell.
What a sorry excuse for a human being. Hiding out in a dementia ward. Coward.
I hope the DM and Caroline Graham have to wear this crap for the rest of their lives. And I feel awful for all of the victims with this case.
I worry there will be an attempt to say the material was compromised both in Mexico and the Philippines. The DM knew about the stuff in Mexico and I read Tom Jr. had shown the Sun the material before contacting the cops. There must be a way to test the photos and other material for tampering. But a clever lawyer……hmmmn.