Mail: Harriet Sperling is ‘coming for Princess Kate’s crown’ in fashion & charity

Ever since Peter Phillips began dating Harriett Sperling, many of us have noted that Harriet seems to dress like the current Princess of Wales. It’s rare thing for Princess Kate, to be the person someone else is copying rather than the person doing the copying. We’re so used to seeing Kate in her Diana cosplay or Meghan-inspired looks, it took a second to realize that Harriet is completely hijacking Kate’s whole deal, bar for bar. From polka-dots to lace to buttons, Harriet is almost trying to outdo Kate. Well, the Daily Mail is having fun with it. From the Mail’s “Coming for Kate’s crown: First it was the clothes, then came the same hobbies and holidays, and now it’s a matching charitable endeavour… just why IS Peter Phillips’ wife becoming a copy Kate.”

There is no better role model for a rookie royal than the Princess of Wales, and Harriet Sperling has clearly been taking notes. The 46-year-old former NHS specialist nurse wed Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips on June 6 at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, in a wedding she described as a ‘slice of heaven’. In her first interview since the royal wedding, Harriet told Hello! magazine she shares a special bond with the future queen and frequently turns to ‘open-hearted’ Kate for ‘advice and guidance’. And there were certainly flashes of Kate when Harriet revealed her love of wild swimming and holidays in Balmoral, as well as her passion for early years development. Harriet, who specialised in infant mental health, revealed she had chosen Home-Start Cotswolds as her first royal patronage after stepping back from the NHS, adding it felt like a ‘natural step, rather than a complete change of direction’. But will it follow the same path Kate has forged? From her fashion choices to her charitable projects, it appears Harriet is navigating life in the royal fold with the future queen as her guiding light. Not only are Kate and Harriet of similar backgrounds, with both hailing from upper-middle-class families in neighbouring Berkshire and Gloucestershire, respectively, but they’re also of a similar age. Both also have a keen interest in fashion, each owning an unmistakably similar wardrobe filled with brands like Beulah, ME+ EM and Self-Portrait. Their interests, meanwhile, are similarly intertwined: Kate is an avid supporter of all things childhood development with her Early Years work, while former paediatric nurse Harriet specialised in infant mental health during her 24-year healthcare career. Harriet is a talented freelance writer and recently contributed a candid essay to Woman Alive, detailing her experiences as a single mother and her unwavering Christian faith. Writing is a skill Kate also possesses, having penned a moving essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Writing is a skill Kate also possesses” – LMAO. My question: do you think Harriet is doing this consciously and/or maliciously? From what I’ve gathered about Harriet, her interest in babies and children is very real, and arguably more authentic than Kate’s early-years busywork. In that area, I don’t think Harriet is copying Kate, it just seems like Harriet is being authentic to her own long-standing interests and profession. But the fashion stuff, I just do not know. It really looks like Harriet is using Kate as style inspo and even copy-keening some of Kate’s looks and wearing Kate’s favorite designers. I also find it fascinating the Mail describes it this way: “revealed she had chosen Home-Start Cotswolds as her first royal patronage after stepping back from the NHS…” Her first ROYAL patronage? Kate is going to be furious about that – “early years is MINE, Harriet!”