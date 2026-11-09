“No one asked for Melania Trump’s Amazon Prime docuseries” links

Melania Trump has a two-part docuseries following her critically panned documentary. Why did anyone think any of this was a good idea? The trailer looks like a spoof. [Just Jared]
Justin Timberlake claims that “What Goes Around” was not about Britney Spears. Which is a lie, the video was clearly meant to reference Britney. [Socialite Life]
Erika Kirk is mad about Dave Chappelle. Okay? [Buzzfeed]
Sarah Paulson’s rugby style. [LaineyGossip]
Druski was a great SNL host, even if the elders don’t recognize him. [Pajiba]
A documentary about the Berlin club scene. [OMG Blog]
Maya Jama exits Love Island UK. [TMZ]
Cupertino is a surprise hit for CBS? [Seriously OMG]
Falen Vaughn pleads no contest to criminal charges. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, Richard Lloyd. [Rolling Stone]
Druski made history on SNL. [Hollywood Life]
There’s backlash against Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Advent calendar. [Reality Tea]
SNL should do a parody sketch for the holiday episode where Melania and Tim Burton are collaborating on making the White House creepy for Christmas. And at the end it will say, airing on Amazon.
So wait, how DO you pronounce Pajiba?
Druski is fabulous! This Gen-Xer is aware!
Erica Kirk’s supporters came after him for cultural appropriation for impersonating a white woman, and he followed up by getting his grandpa on video with him. Grandpa is white. This young man is tapping into the time and brings receipts, and I love him for it.
Boy, Amazon truly has too much money to burn to churn out this ‘documentary.’ Which is another great opportunity to say thanks once more for giving up affiliate recommendations, Celebitchy. I also look forward to other links to good products not through Amazon. I really learned to live without them and Target.
It’s just a shameless bribe. And when corporations like Amazon try to complain about taxes on billionaires, I hope this will be exhibit A. They have money in their vast budgets for corruption but it’s too much to ask for them to fund schools, clean water, and basic infrastructure.
Good point.
I have never had an Amazon account and now I am even happier I don’t have it.
I am surprised anyone who knows what Trump is like is watching this.
Also, I wonder indeed who asked for this. Did anyone? Really?
Thé bar is low but his episode was the best so far. As a gen Xer I have no problem having hosts that I have no clue of (if they’re good, and he was).
“My critically reviewed, limited reality series, A Little Bit Melania.”
“America deserves the best,” Melania says.
Which is why we can’t wait to kick you and your husband to the curb, Melania.
Be best.
JT is a lying liar who lies, omfg
So Barron’s transformation in Patrick Bateman is complete, huh.
This kid is scary. As in “keep children, animals and even adults” away from him scary.
I hope people remember to still boycott Target Amazon and others who bowed instantly at the alter of the giant Rump.
Boycott forever
What’s an online alternative to Amazon?
Yes. I also stopped my NYT, no WaPo, no LA Times. They are also boycotted forever. @lucy10 I don’t know about an online alternatives. I find local shops. Or I search for what someone wants from Amazon somewhere else. Some don’t have a choice for lots of reasons. I get that.
It’s called the Grift two-step. First get millions for your movie, which bombed everywhere on Earth. Then, based on that success, get more millions for your two part doc, which will receive the same reception as your movie. Melania doesn’t care. She’s grifting millions– money for nothing. Wait for plenty more of these opportunities to come her way.