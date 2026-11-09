“No one asked for Melania Trump’s Amazon Prime docuseries” links

Melania Trump has a two-part docuseries following her critically panned documentary. Why did anyone think any of this was a good idea? The trailer looks like a spoof. [Just Jared]

Justin Timberlake claims that “What Goes Around” was not about Britney Spears. Which is a lie, the video was clearly meant to reference Britney. [Socialite Life]

Erika Kirk is mad about Dave Chappelle. Okay? [Buzzfeed]

Sarah Paulson’s rugby style. [LaineyGossip]

Druski was a great SNL host, even if the elders don’t recognize him. [Pajiba]

A documentary about the Berlin club scene. [OMG Blog]

Maya Jama exits Love Island UK. [TMZ]

Cupertino is a surprise hit for CBS? [Seriously OMG]

Falen Vaughn pleads no contest to criminal charges. [Starcasm]

Rest in peace, Richard Lloyd. [Rolling Stone]

Druski made history on SNL. [Hollywood Life]

There’s backlash against Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Advent calendar. [Reality Tea]